Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DISCOVER FRANCE

Revealed: The hidden treasures of the Paris art scene

As Paris galleries celebrate the return of the French art scene's 'mojo', companies are now offering tours of the off-the-beaten track galleries, which welcome visitors even if they cannot afford to buy.

Published: 13 April 2022 11:52 CEST
Revealed: The hidden treasures of the Paris art scene
The American David Zwirner Art Gallery is one of several to have opened a Paris site. Photo by Andrew Toth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Through the gallery window, just off the swanky Rue Faubourg Saint-Honore in Paris, a tree is growing out of the ceiling.

On closer inspection, it turns out the branches, leaves and flowers are made from bronze and rock-crystal, and it is one of dozens of beautiful and bizarre chandeliers in the Regis Mathieu Gallery.

Few tourists would think to visit – often too intimidated to enter the fancy showrooms of private galleries.

But with Paris having emerged from a half-century slumber to once again become a major global art hub, there is renewed focus on the treasures to be seen in the city’s galleries.

“It’s really not the case that they only want people who are buying,” said Zara Sajid, co-founder of Art Heart Tours, which aims to bring more tourists into this cloistered world.

“They open these galleries because they are passionate about art and want to share that passion with as many people as possible.”

The Paris contemporary art scene has partly got its mojo back thanks to a slew of new museums, including the Louis Vuitton Foundation and Bourse de Commerce, built by two rival uber-rich fashion tycoons.

Private galleries are also booming, helped by Brexit which encouraged big names to decamp from London.

“Paris is back at the forefront of the art scene,” said Justine Durrett of Zwirner Gallery, one of a dozen international dealers to open a Paris outpost in recent years.

She credits a “unique dialogue between history and contemporary art” in the city, going beyond fine art to include food, fashion and “the general lifestyle”.

France sells more art than any country apart from the United States – 91,692 works last year, according to Artprice, an analysis firm.

It still turns over less cash than China and Britain, though it is closing the gap with its northern neighbour and surpassed $1 billion in auction sales for the first time in 2021.

The boom has not been without controversy. Many locals were shocked to see their long-running FIAC fair ousted recently from its autumn slot at the Grand Palais in favour of a new Parisian edition of Art Basel, the world’s biggest fair organiser.

Some galleries feared this could see them squeezed out by global competitors, though Art Basel has insisted its new fair will be a thoroughly French affair with a local management team.

In any case, Marion Papillon, who heads a union of the city’s gallerists, is bullish: “Brexit accelerated things but there has been real dynamism: French galleries are exporting more, and becoming more visible internationally,” she told AFP.

This makes for a good time to be guiding people around Parisian galleries.

Art Heart Tours say they have tapped into a big demand, especially among returning tourists who have already ticked the obvious sites off their lists.

“We want to demystify galleries,” co-founder Eric Remmen told AFP.

“We have all these palatial museums in Paris but some of the best art and design is inside these galleries.”

Among the treasures they have seen since starting last May are a large collection of Picasso drawings at the Helene Bailey Gallery, George Baselitz paintings at the Perrotin Secondary Market and designs by late fashion icon Virgil Abloh at Galerie Kreo.

After the chandeliers, Remmen leads AFP to the Kamel Mennour Gallery where a mind-bending €575,000 curved mirror by Anish Kapoor can be found alongside a sculpture by French artist Bertrand Lavier.

“I understand why people are nervous to come in, but my job is to help people discover new things,” said gallery assistant Sidonie Sakhoun, 24.

“Art tells our history and it belongs to all of us, not just collectors.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Two pictures from blockbuster Paris Russian collection show to stay in France

One picture, currently owned by a Russian oligarch targeted by Western sanctions, and another, belonging to a Ukrainian museum will stay in France for the moment.

Published: 9 April 2022 15:54 CEST
Two pictures from blockbuster Paris Russian collection show to stay in France

Two pictures from the smash hit Paris art exhibition of masterpieces collected by Russian afficionado Ivan Morozov are to remain in France due to circumstances created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the French culture ministry said Saturday.

One picture, currently owned by a Russian oligarch targeted by Western sanctions, and another, belonging to a Ukrainian museum, “will stay in France,” the ministry said Saturday after uncertainty over the return of the pictures following the close of the record-breaking exhibition.

A source close to the issue, who asked not to be named, told AFP that the first picture is a self portrait by Russian artist Pyotr Konchalovsky owned by the Russian oligarch Petr Aven.

READ ALSO: France seizes two yachts owned by Russian oligarch

Aven, a billionaire financier and banker, is seen as close to President Vladimir Putin and is the target of Western sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This painting “will remain in France so long as its owner.. remains targeted by an asset freeze,” the ministry said in its official statement.

The second picture, a painting of Margarita Morozova by the Russian painter Valentin Serov belongs to the Fine Arts museum in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro and will stay in France “until the situation in the country allows its return in security,” said the ministry.

It emphasised that this was “at the request of the Ukrainian authorities”. Meanwhile, France is currently assessing the situation concerning a third picture owned by a private foundation linked to another Russian oligarch who is being added to the sanctions list, the ministry said.

The source added to AFP that this picture is owned by the Magma foundation linked to Viatcheslav Kantor. He is already targeted by UK sanctions over his shareholding in a fertilizer company.

The exhibition was on show at the Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris from late September until April 3.

It is now being dismantled and the some 200 pictures returned to the museums in Russia where most of them are usually kept.

The highlights of the collection include works by Impressionists and other European masters rarely shown abroad, as well as great works of Russian art.

Most of the Morozov collection is now held by the Tretyakov and Pushkin museums in Moscow and the State Hermitage museum in Saint Petersburg rather than by private collectors.

READ ALSO: Meet the British couple hosting Ukrainians in northern France

But there have been concerns about the return of the pictures, which is set to take place by land rather than air due to the current restrictions on air travel between Europe and Russia.

SHOW COMMENTS