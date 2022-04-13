For members
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reader question: Do French voters have to vote in both rounds of the election?
The French two-round election system means that most voters head to the polls twice, but not always.
Published: 13 April 2022 15:11 CEST
Scrutineers empty a ballot box ahead of the counting of the vote for the French presidential election first round at a polling station in La Possession on the French Indian ocean island of La Reunion. Photo by Richard BOUHET / AFP
French sports stars call on voters to reject Le Pen
Grand Slam-winning rugby star Antoine Dupont and cycling’s Thibault Pinot are among 50 athletes to sign an open letter urging the French not to vote for Marine Le Pen in the second round of the Presidential elections.
Published: 13 April 2022 15:15 CEST
