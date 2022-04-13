More UK-France travel disruption as P&O ferry detained by authorities

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) ban on the “Spirit of Britain” sailing raises the prospect of further travel chaos for many over the Easter weekend, after scenes of lengthy delays at Dover in recent weeks.
Issues with P&O Ferries are just one factor in increasingly chaotic travel between France and the UK, with airlines cancelling hundreds of flights due to high numbers of staff with Covid and lengthy waits to get through security at British airports.
Roads in the south of England have also seen miles-long tailbacks of lorries due to Brexit-related paperwork issues.
READ ALSO Easter travel to France: What services are running?
“The Spirit of Britain has been detained due to surveyors identifying a number of deficiencies which were grounds for detention,” an MCA spokesman said.
“We have advised P&O to invite us back once they have addressed the issues. We do not know yet when this will be.”
The spokesman did not elaborate on the issues.
A P&O Ferries spokesman said the ship would stay berthed “in its current port” following the decision, as the firm works with UK authorities to return its vessels to service.
“We take the safety of our passengers and crew very seriously and look forward to all of our ships welcoming tourist passengers and freight customers again as soon as all mandatory safety tests have been passed,” he added.
The spokesman noted two of its other ferries – “The European Causeway” and “The Pride of Hull” – had both been deemed safe to sail by the MCA in recent days.
P&O Ferries suspended its services on the popular cross-Channel route after its abrupt sacking of nearly 800 workers on March 17th.
The company had previously said it could resume the England-France service on Good Friday at the earliest.
The sackings triggered outrage from unions, with the company immediately hiring foreign agency workers to replace them on less than the minimum wage.
P&O is facing a criminal and civil probe after admitting it deliberately flouted their obligations to consult on the job losses.
Its Pride of Kent vessel has already been detained, leading to a shortage of capacity on the Dover-Calais route.
This Easter is the first holiday period since the UK government lifted all Covid restrictions in England.
READ ALSO Everything you need to know about travel between France and the UK
Airlines including Easyjet and BA have cancelled more than 1,000 flights in recent weeks as staff are laid low with Covid.
Meanwhile passengers at airports including Manchester have reported extremely long queues to get through security, also die to staff shortages.
Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has advised travellers to turn up at least three hours before their flight, adding that the chaos is unlikely to be solved in the short term.
Channel Tunnel say that their services are running normally, but are almost at capacity so last-minute bookings may not be possible. The Eurostar service is running as normal.
Member comments