FOOD & DRINK

French prosecutors raid pizza factory after E.coli outbreak

Prosecutors searched a Buitoni frozen pizza factory in northern France, the suspected source of an E.coli outbreak that has left dozens of children sick, police said.

Published: 13 April 2022 13:59 CEST
Employees arrive at the Buitoni factory in Caudry, northern France, which is the suspected source of an E.coli outbreak
(Photo: Francois Lo Presti / AFP)

An investigation into involuntary manslaughter and deceitful practices was opened on April 1st after authorities learned of more than 70 infections, which may have caused the deaths of a one-year-old and an 18-year-old.

The search at the Caudry factory operated by Buitoni, which is owned by the Swiss food conglomerate Nestle, was confirmed by the Paris prosecutor’s office, which is leading the investigation.

Nestle announced a recall of the affected Fraiche-Up pizzas on March 18th, and authorities ordered a halt of their production at Caudry, in the Nord département, on April 6th after carrying out two hygiene inspections.

The inspections “revealed a deterioration of food hygiene controls”, the presence of “rodents” and insufficient measures to prevent pests from contaminating a food production site, authorities said in the shutdown order.

Escherichia coli bacteria can lead to severe and long-lasting health complications including acute kidney failure. French authorities say the reports of possible infections began to occur in late February.

Recalls were also ordered in Belgium and Luxembourg, with the affected pizzas distributed in 20 other countries including 15 in Africa, according to the EU’s Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed.

Buitoni has said it is cooperating with the investigation and promised to take “appropriate measures” in the wake of the outbreak.

The health scare comes after nine European countries reported a total of 150 salmonella cases thought to be linked to a Kinder chocolate factory in Belgium that has since been closed.

“Most cases are children under 10 years of age, with many being hospitalised,” the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Food Safety Authority said in a statement Tuesday.

Kinder’s owner, the Italian confectionery giant Ferrero, has apologised for the outbreak at the height of the Easter holiday season.

COVID-19

French schools return to mask rules as Covid cases rise

Despite the scrapping of the national face mask rule for most indoor areas, some schools in France are again requesting that pupils and teachers wear masks in class as Covid cases rise.

Published: 25 March 2022 09:57 CET
Just weeks after the government ended the national requirement for pupils and teachers to wear masks in schools, many establishments are reintroducing them, because cases of Covid-19 are rising in France once more.

The number of cases on Thursday, March 24th, 10 days after the mask mandate was lifted, reached 148,635, compared to 145,560 a day earlier,  and 101,747 seven days previously, according to Santé publique France.

On March 14th, France scrapped the face mask rule for most indoor public spaces, with the exception of public transport, hospitals and health centres.

However, it continues to be a Ministry of Health recommendation, in particular for those who have tested positive, contact cases, anyone at risk of developing the serious form of the illness, and health professionals.

Meanwhile, hygiene gestures remain in place as cases rise – probably due to the sub-variant BA.2 which has become the majority in France. 

The increase in cases has prompted some schools to demand that pupils and teachers wear masks. In many instances the instruction is limited to specific classes where a pupil or teacher has tested positive. 

School principals in Paris have sent emails to parents, recommending that masks are reintroduced for children who are contact cases for seven days. “We will not police the return of students to class but are counting on your civic sense,” according to an email seen by Le Parisien.

The latest figures show 52,669 students were infected with Covid-19 as of March 18. 

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told the newspaper that the imposition of mask rules could only be enforced by prefectoral decision in the event of a local cluster of cases – which means that schools are relying on the goodwill of parents, staff and students.

But some schools have nevertheless decided to reinstate the measure across the board. According to Le Télégramme, the students of three colleges and high schools in Brest have since March 17th, been obliged to wear their masks in classes and in the yard.

