UKRAINE

France seizes more Russian property including €100m Abramovich mansion

The French government has published a list of property confiscated from sanctioned Russian oligarchs, including yachts, helicopters and a €100m Riviera mansion belonging to Roman Abramovich.

Published: 13 April 2022 09:41 CEST
The Cap d'Antibes, southern France, is the location of Abramovich's villa. Photo by PHOTO PATRICE COPPEE / AFP

The property belonging to Russian oligarchs on the EU sanctions list has been confiscated or frozen. Portable property such as yachts and helicopters has been seized, while property has been frozen so that the owners cannot rent or sell it.

In total 33 properties – mostly on the Riviera or in Paris – have been frozen, while four yachts and six helicopters have been confidcated.

Among the properties listed is the Château de Croë, on the Cap d’Antibes, which is owned by Roman Abramovich, who also owned Chelsea football club in the UK. Its estimated value is €100m.

The list of property addresses is a guide to some of the most expensive towns on the French Riviera – Saint-Tropez, Antibes, Cannes, Le Lavandou, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Méribel. High-value properties in the central arrondissements of Paris are also on the list, along with property in the French Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy.

Abramovich’s Saint Barthélemy mansion, Villa Gouverneur, was also on the list.  

The French finance ministry has formed a task force made up of financial experts, tax inspectors and customs officials to identify and confiscate property owned by Russians on the EU sanction list.

POLITICS

France expels Russian spies ‘operating under diplomatic cover’

France has expelled six Russian spies it said were “operating under diplomatic cover” a week after ordering dozens more out of the country, the Foreign Ministry has announced.

Published: 12 April 2022 10:17 CEST
The agents have been declared “persona non grata” in France, following a lengthy investigation by the Direction générale de la sécurité intérieure (DGSI). 

The inquiry uncovered, “a clandestine operation conducted by Russian intelligence services,” on French soil, officials at Quai d’Orsay said.

The expulsions are the end result of a months-long probe, France Televisions reported, which began after a French person came forward to warn intelligence services that a Russian agent was trying to buy sensitive information. 

The activities of the six agents under surveillance, “proved to be contrary to our national interests,” which led to their expulsion, officials added. 

“In the absence of the Russian ambassador, the second in command was summoned to the Quai d’Orsay … to be informed of this decision,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin praised this operation of the DGSI on his Twitter account.

“Remarkable counter-espionage operation,” he wrote. “Bravo to the DGSI agents who have hindered a network of Russian clandestine agents who were working against our interests. The agents involved will have to leave the national territory. In the shadows, the DGSI is watching over our fundamental interests.”

Last Monday France expelled 35 Russian diplomats, whose activities, the government said, were “contrary” to French interests, adding that the sanction was part of “a European approach”.

