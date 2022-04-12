Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL

Travel: €10 tickets go on sale for France’s new slow train service

Some 60,000 tickets have been snapped up for SNCF's two-year trial of low-cost slow train services between Paris and Lyon and Paris and Nantes, which started running on Monday.

Published: 12 April 2022 09:43 CEST
A train at Paris Austerlitz railway station
Ouigo Classique services will operate between Paris Austerlitz and Lyon (Photo: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP)

The Paris-Nantes route offers three daily return trips, for a travel time of between 3 hours 30 minutes and 4 hour 15, compared with 2 hours 20 on a TGV.

The Paris-Lyon route, meanwhile, has two daily round trips, with a travel time of between 4 hours 45 and 5 hours 15, compared to two hours by TGV.

Tickets for the trial Ouigo Classique service cost between €10 and €30 – and €5 for under-12s – and are being offered as an ultra low-price alternative to Inoui and Ouigo TGV services.

Article continues below video

And tens of thousands of tickets have already been snapped up, as travellers with time to kill took advantage of the low prices, suggesting that there are many people out there who are happy to take a little extra time to travel from A to B if they are able to do so.

SNCF has said the trial will run for two years, after which it will decide whether to continue the service.

READ ALSO OPINION: France’s ‘slow train’ revolution may just be the future for travel

In return for the ability to enjoy more of the French countryside for longer, passengers on the slow, low-frills service will travel on older Corail trains, which date back to the 1980s. They have been given a fresh coat of pink paint and spruced up inside, but have not been modernised.

This means that there are few electrical outlets and no wifi, so it’s probably not an ideal mode of transport for commuters or business travellers. On the other hand, those on a budget and with time on their hands may find it very useful.

And SNCF Voyageurs subsidiary Oslo, which is running the new venture, has promised to look again at interior renovation if the services prove a success.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LIVING IN FRANCE

Cat licences and taxes: 6 essential articles for life in France

From French tax forms to cat licences - yes, they’re a thing - Easter traditions and fake news, here is our round-up of essentials for life in France.

Published: 10 April 2022 08:56 CEST
Cat licences and taxes: 6 essential articles for life in France

Happy tax declaration time, everyone! Yes, it’s that most-hated admin task time of year in France again. Here, we explain exactly who has to fill out the lengthy and complicated form.

EXPLAINED: Who has to make a tax declaration in France in 2022?

And, to make everyone’s lives a little easier, we’ve even got the advice of an expert on how to fill out France’s 2022 tax declaration form.

Fake news and disinformation – or ‘infox’ as it’s officially known in France – is a rampant global phenomenon in the age of the internet. The French government is fighting back by media education courses to help schoolchildren learn how to spot it so they don’t get fooled.

VIDEO: How French schoolchildren are learning to spot fake news

It has been one extra little niggle for Britons living in France after Brexit – a number of readers reported that official French websites did not recognise the number on their cards, making using the online administrative process impossible.

But – as we explain here – the glitch seems to have been fixed, so they now accept the card numbers of the post-Brexit residency card. 

French admin websites now accept post-Brexit carte de séjour numbers

There’s a lot of politics around at the moment, what with the presidential elections, and the rule of thumb is that we should try to avoid mentioning the p-word in this weekly “essentials” round-up. So, here’s a trigger warning – we do mention Marine Le Pen in this piece. 

The short answer to the question in the headline, by the way, is ‘yes, in some circumstances’. We explain those circumstances as part of the longer answer.

Do you really need a licence if your cat has kittens in France?

There are dozens of good maps of France (from the cheese map to the map that shows how many cheek kisses you should do) – but have you ever seen a good booze map?

Well, you have now. Enjoy this journey around France’s drinking regions, and do let us know if we’ve missed out your favourite French tipple.

Calvados to Chartreuse: The ultimate booze map of France

And, finally, Easter is nearly here, which means a welcome long weekend for everyone – especially those lucky people in Alsace-Lorraine, where Good Friday and Easter Monday are public holidays.

The traditional holiday involves fish, flying bells and lots of chocolate. As Easter approaches, here’s how to celebrate in the French style.

How to have a traditional French Easter

SHOW COMMENTS