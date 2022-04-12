Read news from:
Tell us: Is the idea of a Le Pen presidency making you rethink life in France?

There's still another round of voting to go, but far-right party leader Marine Le Pen is now in the second round and has a genuine chance at becoming the next president of France.

Marine Le Pen now faces Emmanuel Macron in the second round of voting. Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

So what does this mean for foreigners living in France, or those who have plans to move here?

We want to hear from readers about what impact, if any, this has had on their lives.  

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Former France president Sarkozy ‘will vote for Macron’ in second round

Les Républicains' last president posted a message on his Facebook page, saying: "I will vote for Emmanuel Macron because I believe he has the necessary experience faced with a grave international crisis"

Published: 12 April 2022 11:00 CEST
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has revealed that he will vote for centrist Emmanuel Macron in the run-off presidential election against far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

“I will vote for Emmanuel Macron because I believe he has the necessary experience faced with a grave international crisis … his economic project puts the value of work as the top priority and his commitment to Europe is clear and unambiguous,” Sarkozy – Les Républicains most recent president – posted on his Facebook page ahead of the second-round vote on April 24.

“We must abandon our partisan habits… Fidelity to right-wing republican values and our governing culture must lead us to answer Emmanuel Macron’s call for unity,” he said.

The statement came just days after the candidate from Sarkozy’s own party – whom he had refused to support publicly – was eliminated in the first round of the election.

READ ALSO Sarkozy’s name jeered at French election rally

Candidate Valérie Pécresse obtained only 4.8 percent in the vote on Sunday.

This puts the Republicans in dire financial straits because it failed to reach the five-percent threshold above which election campaign spending is reimbursed by the state.

On Monday, Pécresse issued an urgent plea for donations to ensure her party’s survival, saying she had personally racked up campaign debts of €5 million.

