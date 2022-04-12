Tell us: Is the idea of a Le Pen presidency making you rethink life in France?

So what does this mean for foreigners living in France, or those who have plans to move here?
We want to hear from readers about what impact, if any, this has had on their lives.
There's still another round of voting to go, but far-right party leader Marine Le Pen is now in the second round and has a genuine chance at becoming the next president of France.
So what does this mean for foreigners living in France, or those who have plans to move here?
We want to hear from readers about what impact, if any, this has had on their lives.
Member comments