Signal workers’ strike cripples rail services in south west France

An estimated 80 percent of signal operators in the Occitanie region went on strike at 6pm on Sunday in a row over staffing and working conditions.

As a result, very few local or regional rail services are operating, and national TGV services have also been badly affected.

ℹ️ Ce 11/04, des mouvement sociaux locaux perturberont très fortement la circulation de vos #liOTrain.

Vérifiez vos horaires avant de vous rendre en gare sur https://t.co/TBTXH5UGDP ou depuis les autres canaux d'informations. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/87USniiEMl — liO Train SNCF Occitanie (@lio_train_sncf) April 8, 2022

“The circulation of trains in our region is deteriorating due to a lack of signal staff. This leads to closed stations, postponements of crossings, and therefore delays and, more seriously, train cancellations. Sometimes, we are no longer able to provide public service,” David Anton, CGT union representative, told local radio stations.

“For example, we have had, on several occasions, trains that have stopped at L’Isle-Jourdain when they were supposed to go to Auch because of a lack of staff to put in the stations in Auch or Gimont,” he continues. “We are always reorganising to cope with less staff … railway workers are fed up.”

The CGT said at least 17 positions were vacant in the region, and has demanded that management create 38 positions in order to compensate for absences caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

The strike will continue until 8.30am on Tuesday, with talks between unions and SNCF Midi-Pyrénées set to resume later the same day.

For up-to-date information on rail travel in Occitanie click here.