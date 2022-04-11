Read news from:
Signal workers’ strike cripples rail services in south west France

A walkout by railway signal workers in south west France has badly hit train services in the region.

Published: 11 April 2022 11:35 CEST
Trains at Matabiau railway station in Toulouse
(Photo: Eric Cabanis / AFP)

An estimated 80 percent of signal operators in the Occitanie region went on strike at 6pm on Sunday in a row over staffing and working conditions. 

As a result, very few local or regional rail services are operating, and national TGV services have also been badly affected.

“The circulation of trains in our region is deteriorating due to a lack of signal staff. This leads to closed stations, postponements of crossings, and therefore delays and, more seriously, train cancellations. Sometimes, we are no longer able to provide public service,” David Anton, CGT union representative, told local radio stations.

Article continues below video

“For example, we have had, on several occasions, trains that have stopped at L’Isle-Jourdain when they were supposed to go to Auch because of a lack of staff to put in the stations in Auch or Gimont,” he continues. “We are always reorganising to cope with less staff … railway workers are fed up.”

The CGT said at least 17 positions were vacant in the region, and has demanded that management create 38 positions in order to compensate for absences caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

The strike will continue until 8.30am on Tuesday, with talks between unions and SNCF Midi-Pyrénées set to resume later the same day.

For up-to-date information on rail travel in Occitanie click here.

LATEST: What services are running during Paris transport strikes?

Unions have called for a coordinated and unlimited strike in Paris, starting on Friday, in an ongoing dispute over pay. Here's how services will be affected.

Published: 24 March 2022 17:21 CET
Unions have representing workers on the city’s RATP transport network are embroiled in a dispute on pay, and have called a strike. They previously held a one-day strike on February 18th, but this time there is no end date to the industrial action.

French law obliges workers in essential industry such as transport to give 48 hours’ notice of their intention to strike. Transport bosses then use this information to produce revised timetables of the services they will be able to run on strike days.

Here is the latest information for Friday, March 25th, with disruption heavily concentrated on the city’s bus and tram lines.

Metro

Lines 1, 3bis, 4, 5, 6, 7bis, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 will be running as normal.

Lines 2, 3, 7 and 13 have what RATP describes as ‘light disruption’ – all stations are open and trains are running but there might be a slightly longer gap than normal between services – 9 in 10 trains are running.

Line 8 – full line open, 8 trains in 10 are running.

Bus

Across the city, 30 percent of bus services will not be running at all. The rest of the lines will only be running half of their normal services.

Tram 

Services all along the tram network will be heavily disrupted, but only one line – Line 8 – won’t be running at all.

The rest of the lines will be running but with limited services. Those that do run are expected to be extremely crowded, especially during rush hours.

T1 – running between 6am and 11am and 3pm and 8pm. Trams every 10 minutes

T2 – running between 6am and 10pm, trams every 10 minutes during rush hour and every 20 minutes the rest of the day

T3a – running between 6am and 11am and 4.30 and 8.30pm. Trams every 6 minutes

T3b – running between 6.30am and 10am, 4.30pm and 8pm, only between Porte de Versailles and Porte de Pantin. Trams every 6 minutes

T5 – running between 5.30am and 10am only. Trams every 10 minutes

T6 – running between 6.30am and 9pm, trams every 10 minutes during rush hour and every 25 minutes the rest of the day

T7 – running between 6.30am and 12 noon and 3.30pm and 10.30pm. Trams every 14 minutes 

RER 

Only RER lines B – which connects Paris to Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports – and A are affected, the other RER lines are run by SNCF so are not affected by the strike action.

RATP says that normal services will be maintained on both lines A and B.

Transilien

The Transilien train service is also run by SNCF so is therefore not affected. 

You can find full information and updates HERE.

