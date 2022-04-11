PODCAST: Macron v Le Pen – who will win the French presidential election?

Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson and political columnist John Lichfield.
Giving his reaction to the preliminary first round results, John said he now believed Macron would win the second round but warned that his re-election was “by no means guaranteed”.
“I would say Macron’s people would be delighted with those scores in that the tide had been running in Marine Le Pen’s favour in the last few weeks,” he said.
“But there’s not that many votes out there for Macron to win in the second round. It’s going to be very tight.
“I think the second round will be hard for Le Pen because people will concentrate on her as a possible president rather than a nice woman who likes cats.
“It’s going to be a tough second round campaign. I think Macron will win but it’s by no means guaranteed”.
We’re looking ahead to what happens over the next two weeks, how the second round of voting will work and why everyone is suddenly talking about ‘reservoirs’.
