MAPS: How France voted in the first round of the Presidential elections

Emmanuel Macron will face Marine Le Pen in the second round of the race for the French Presidency, in a rerun of the 2017 election campaign.

Incumbent Macron won 27.6 percent of the vote in Sunday’s first round, according to the Interior Ministry, with Le Pen second after picking up 23.41 percent of the total number of votes cast.

To see how the voting went in each département, click on the Interior Ministry’s interactive map below.

Image: Ministère de l’Intérieur

Voting in the first round went broadly as predicted, and in line with 2017 trends, with a noticeable east-west divide, as maps published by news organisations show.

Interestingly, the strongest overall support for third-placed candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon seems to come from overseas territories, as this map from Le Figaro, based on official results, shows.

Retrouvez les cartes détaillées des résultats par candidat ici ➡https://t.co/AazBj7jNgx#Presidentielle2022 pic.twitter.com/AasIFJzH0B — Le Figaro (@Le_Figaro) April 10, 2022

Libération’s simpler ‘map’ shows the electoral divide in France in stronger terms.

CARTE INTERACTIVE. Découvrez les résultats du 1er tour dans votre département et votre région Pour l’instant, Macron est en tête dans 54 départements, contre 42 pour Le Pen et 9 pour Mélenchon. La situation peut encore évoluer. #Présidentielles2022 https://t.co/PWJ3aJgJfJ — Libération (@libe) April 10, 2022

And Franceinfo breaks up the votes into three slides, showing where each of the top three candidates did best on Sunday.

1⃣ Ce sera donc un second tour en forme de match retour. Emmanuel Macron et Marine Le Pen s'affronteront le 24 avril. On fait le point en cartes sur les résultats ⤵️https://t.co/yaxC3sVdA9 pic.twitter.com/QcsFqTA3Dj — franceinfo (@franceinfo) April 11, 2022

Another map showed how the policies of the extreme right have gained traction over the past five years.

CARTES – Résultats présidentielle 2022 : visualisez la progression de l'extrême droite en France en une imagehttps://t.co/toZVbQ3u4s pic.twitter.com/zCFIheOwke — franceinfo (@franceinfo) April 11, 2022

The collapse of the vote for the traditional centre-right party Les Republicains, whose candidate Valérie Pécresse picked up just 4.8 percent of the vote, is plain in this interactive map from Franceinfo, comparing her performance in 2022 to that of François Fillon five years ago after his campaign was wrecked by an embezzlement investigation.

Présidentielle 2022 : visualisez l'effacement des Républicains en une imagehttps://t.co/ecV8yoVbSc pic.twitter.com/IVl0lTg2NS — franceinfo (@franceinfo) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the centre-left Parti Socialiste also had a terrible night, with candidate Anne Hidalgo picking up less than 2 percent of the vote as the French pitched for the extreme centre, right and left.

Worryingly for all the candidates, the abstention rate showed that one in four eligible voters did not exercise their right to vote. This figure was higher than the first round of voting in 2017.

Le Parisien has put together this map indicating where voters felt so disenfranchised that they did not turn out to cast their ballot.

Ce dimanche, 1 électeur sur 4 ne s’est pas rendu aux urnes Voici la carte de la France qui a boudé ce premier tour de la #Presidentielle ➡️ https://t.co/NxRX33hjmZ pic.twitter.com/6kLp9bIxLx — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) April 11, 2022

Finally, with the first round of voting over, The Local’s Talking France podcast looks at all the scores, discusses what happens next and who is likely to win in the Macron v Le Pen face off on April 24th.

