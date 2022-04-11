Read news from:
Austria
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

MAPS: How France voted in the first round of the Presidential elections

The rise of the far right and the high abstention rate - worrying trends for French politics ahead of the second round of the 2022 Presidential election - can be seen in these maps of the latest French voting trends.

Published: 11 April 2022 10:40 CEST
(Photo: Nicolas Tucat / AFP)

Emmanuel Macron will face Marine Le Pen in the second round of the race for the French Presidency, in a rerun of the 2017 election campaign.

Incumbent Macron won 27.6 percent of the vote in Sunday’s first round, according to the Interior Ministry, with Le Pen second after picking up 23.41 percent of the total number of votes cast.

To see how the voting went in each département, click on the Interior Ministry’s interactive map below.

Image: Ministère de l’Intérieur

Voting in the first round went broadly as predicted, and in line with 2017 trends, with a noticeable east-west divide, as maps published by news organisations show.

Article continues below video

Interestingly, the strongest overall support for third-placed candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon seems to come from overseas territories, as this map from Le Figaro, based on official results, shows.

Libération’s simpler ‘map’ shows the electoral divide in France in stronger terms.

And Franceinfo breaks up the votes into three slides, showing where each of the top three candidates did best on Sunday.

Another map showed how the policies of the extreme right have gained traction over the past five years.

The collapse of the vote for the traditional centre-right party Les Republicains, whose candidate Valérie Pécresse picked up just 4.8 percent of the vote, is plain in this interactive map from Franceinfo, comparing her performance in 2022 to that of François Fillon five years ago after his campaign was wrecked by an embezzlement investigation.

Meanwhile, the centre-left Parti Socialiste also had a terrible night, with candidate Anne Hidalgo picking up less than 2 percent of the vote as the French pitched for the extreme centre, right and left.

Worryingly for all the candidates, the abstention rate showed that one in four eligible voters did not exercise their right to vote. This figure was higher than the first round of voting in 2017.

Le Parisien has put together this map indicating where voters felt so disenfranchised that they did not turn out to cast their ballot.

Finally, with the first round of voting over, The Local’s Talking France podcast looks at all the scores, discusses what happens next and who is likely to win in the Macron v Le Pen face off on April 24th.

Macron v Le Pen: What are their policies for foreigners in France?

As Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen prepare for a second round battle, we look at their policies for foreigners living in France, and for those hoping to move here.

Published: 11 April 2022 10:18 CEST
Macron

The centrist candidate is pro European and has been keen to attract foreign investment to France – his government has run English-language advertising campaigns to attract foreign workers and businesses to France, and has expanded the Talent visa programme.

After the Brexit vote he sent a message to Brits in France, telling them they would always be welcome.

However, faced with challengers on the far-right, his 2022 campaign manifesto is less liberal on immigration.

Some of his policies have little detail on how exactly they would work.

Among the measures he has proposed are:

  • Giving long-term residency cards (10 years) only to those who have passed a French exam AND have a job – he does not specify what level of French would be needed to pass the exam;
  • Reforming the Schengen zone to make it harder to get into Europe;
  • Reinforcing the French border force;
  • Expelling foreigners who have “upset the public order” – no detail on whether this refers to all criminal offences or only those convicted of serious crimes
  • Reforming the asylum process to make it easier to decide who can stay and “to expel more efficiently” those who cannot. 

Le Pen

Anti-immigration policies have been the hallmark of Le Pen’s party since it was founded by her father Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Since taking over the party, renaming it Rassemblement National and generally trying to ‘detoxify’ it, Marine has been trying to expand her policies – this election campaign has seen her focus heavily on the cost-of-living crisis.

However, her rhetoric remains strongly anti-immigration. She is also strongly anti-EU and although she has dropped her policy of ‘Frexit’, she says that if elected she would refuse to obey EU rules or follow financial contributions – effectively exiting the EU by stealth.

Here’s what her manifesto proposes on immigration:

  • End all non-economic immigration, so that people could only move to France to work;
  • End immigration for family reunification purposes;
  • Treat all requests for asylum overseas. 

But the meat of her policy lies in making life harder for migrants who are already in France:

  • Reserve social aid for French people and condition access to other state benefits on having worked in France for five years;
  • Give French people priority in social housing and employment;
  • Take away visas/residency cards of all foreigners who have been out of work for one year in France;
  • Systematically expel illegal immigrants, delinquents and foreign criminals;
  • Get rid of jus soli (the right to citizenship through birth in France);
  • Allow French citizenship only to people who have “earned it and assimilated” – although she gives no detail on how this would be different to the current process, which already requires a French test and an interview on French culture for those applying through residency or marriage.  
The pair face each other in a live TV debate on April 20th, and then in a second round of voting on April 24th. 
