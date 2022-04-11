Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Macron v Le Pen: What are their policies for foreigners in France?

As Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen prepare for a second round battle, we look at their policies for foreigners living in France, and for those hoping to move here.

Published: 11 April 2022 10:18 CEST
Macron v Le Pen: What are their policies for foreigners in France?
Getting a carte de sejour could become harder, depending on who wins the election. Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP

Macron

The centrist candidate is pro European and has been keen to attract foreign investment to France – his government has run English-language advertising campaigns to attract foreign workers and businesses to France, and has expanded the Talent visa programme.

After the Brexit vote he sent a message to Brits in France, telling them they would always be welcome.

However, faced with challengers on the far-right, his 2022 campaign manifesto is less liberal on immigration.

Article continues below video

Some of his policies have little detail on how exactly they would work.

Among the measures he has proposed are:

  • Giving long-term residency cards (10 years) only to those who have passed a French exam AND have a job – he does not specify what level of French would be needed to pass the exam;
  • Reforming the Schengen zone to make it harder to get into Europe;
  • Reinforcing the French border force;
  • Expelling foreigners who have “upset the public order” – no detail on whether this refers to all criminal offences or only those convicted of serious crimes
  • Reforming the asylum process to make it easier to decide who can stay and “to expel more efficiently” those who cannot. 

Le Pen

Anti-immigration policies have been the hallmark of Le Pen’s party since it was founded by her father Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Since taking over the party, renaming it Rassemblement National and generally trying to ‘detoxify’ it, Marine has been trying to expand her policies – this election campaign has seen her focus heavily on the cost-of-living crisis.

However, her rhetoric remains strongly anti-immigration. She is also strongly anti-EU and although she has dropped her policy of ‘Frexit’, she says that if elected she would refuse to obey EU rules or follow financial contributions – effectively exiting the EU by stealth.

Here’s what her manifesto proposes on immigration:

  • End all non-economic immigration, so that people could only move to France to work;
  • End immigration for family reunification purposes;
  • Treat all requests for asylum overseas. 

But the meat of her policy lies in making life harder for migrants who are already in France:

  • Reserve social aid for French people and condition access to other state benefits on having worked in France for five years;
  • Give French people priority in social housing and employment;
  • Take away visas/residency cards of all foreigners who have been out of work for one year in France;
  • Systematically expel illegal immigrants, delinquents and foreign criminals;
  • Get rid of jus soli (the right to citizenship through birth in France);
  • Allow French citizenship only to people who have “earned it and assimilated” – although she gives no detail on how this would be different to the current process, which already requires a French test and an interview on French culture for those applying through residency or marriage.  
The pair face each other in a live TV debate on April 20th, and then in a second round of voting on April 24th. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

PODCAST: Macron v Le Pen – who will win the French presidential election?

With the first round of voting over, The Local's Talking France podcast is looking all the scores, what happens next and who is likely to win in the Macron v Le Pen face off.

Published: 11 April 2022 09:23 CEST
PODCAST: Macron v Le Pen - who will win the French presidential election?

Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson and political columnist John Lichfield.

Giving his reaction to the preliminary first round results, John said he now believed Macron would win the second round but warned that his re-election was “by no means guaranteed”.

“I would say Macron’s people would be delighted with those scores in that the tide had been running in Marine Le Pen’s favour in the last few weeks,” he said.

“But there’s not that many votes out there for Macron to win in the second round. It’s going to be very tight.

Listen to Talking France HERE, or on Spotify or Apple.

“I think the second round will be hard for Le Pen because people will concentrate on her as a possible president rather than a nice woman who likes cats.

“It’s going to be a tough second round campaign. I think Macron will win but it’s by no means guaranteed”.

We’re looking ahead to what happens over the next two weeks, how the second round of voting will work and why everyone is suddenly talking about ‘reservoirs’.

You can find previous episodes of Talking France HERE.

SHOW COMMENTS