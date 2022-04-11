Read news from:
French Word of the Day: Funambule

This French word can be used metaphorically to describe the balancing acts that life imposes on us.

Published: 11 April 2022 11:53 CEST
Why do I need to know funambule?

Because sometimes you need to strike a compromise. 

What does it mean? 

Funambule, pronounced foo-nam-bool, means tightrope but can also be used to mean tightrope-walker. 

France has had a number of famous funambules including Charles Blondin, who famously walked a tightrope across Niagara Falls in 1859. 

In 2021, French funambule Nathan Paulin walked across a 670 metre tightrope between the Eiffel Tower and the Theatre National de Chaillot – the longest such crossing ever achieved in an urban environment. It was the second time he achieved such a feat. 

French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walks along a 670 meter wire between the Eiffel tower and the Theatre National de Chaillot in 2021. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

In a literal sense, you can can use funambule like this.

Lorsque je suis allé au cirque, j’ai assisté à un numéro de funambule absolument incroyable – When I went to the circus, I saw an absolutely incredible tightrope act

Un funambule se déplace sur un fil tendu à une certaine hauteur du sol – A tightrope walker movers along a tense line at a certain height above the ground 

But you can also use funambule metaphorically, when describing a balancing act between two competing interests. In this case, you would use exercise de funambule or numéro de funambule

La pratique politique se traduit par un exercice de funambule perpétuel, oscillant entre espoir et déception – Politics is a perpetual balancing act, oscillating between hope and despair

Le producteur doit se livrer à un véritable exercice de funambule lors qu’il essaie d’agencer ces divers éléments – The producer must deliver a try balancing act when he tries to bring together these various elements

Jusqu’à quand la commissaire est prête à jouer ce numéro de funambule ? – How long is the officer willing to play this balancing act

Similar expressions 

There are a number of related expressions to describe the act of compromising. 

The most straightforward is faire un compromis – to make a compromise. 

Transiger, réconcilier, mettre d’accord, mettre en harmonie also carry the same meaning. 

But there is an expression that reflects the fact that balancing two competing interests is not always easy. 

Ménager la chèvre et le chou literally translates as: to house the goat and cabbage. But it is used to suggest that someone is trying to please two opposing parties at the same time. 

The logic is that if you leave a goat and a cabbage together, the goat will eventually eat the cabbage. So the idea is that they should be stored separately. 

Nous avons un gouvernement qui pense qu’il peut ménager la chèvre et le chou – We have a government that thinks it can satisfy everyone

French Expression of the Day: Faire barrage

This expression is often used around election time but it useful in other contexts too.

Published: 8 April 2022 12:09 CEST
Why do I need to know faire barrage? 

Because there are times that you feel as if you have a duty to block something from happening. 

What does it mean?

Faire barrage, pronounced fair bah-raj, means to block or prevent something from happening. 

You can also faire barrage to a person, which means to oppose them.

Ces lois avaient pour but d’encourager l’unité et de faire barrage aux discours incitant à la haine – These laws are designed to encourage unity and prevent hate speech

Ce sont des outils importants pour faire barrage à la prolifération nucléaire – These are important tools to block the proliferation of nuclear weapons 

Les manifestants veulent faire barrage au Président de la République – The protesters want to block the President of the Republic

C’est au gouvernement de faire barrage à l’inflation – It is up to the government to prevent inflation

It is often used in an electoral context.

In the run up to the second round of presidential elections for example, politicians who fail to make it past the first round often call on their supporters to rally behind the successful candidate that best-aligns with their ideology. 

J’appellerai à faire barrage à l’extrême droite – I will call [on my supporters] to block the far-right

Les appels à faire barrage à l’extrême droite font leur retour – Calls to block the far-right are making a comeback 

Synonyms 

Empêcher – To prevent

Eviter – To avoid

Prévenir – To forestall 

Faire obstacle à – To block [something]

Se mettre en travers du chemin de – To block the path [of something] 

