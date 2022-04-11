Read news from:
French bank Société Générale to exit Russia

French banking group Société Générale has said it is ceasing its activities in Russia and selling its majority stake in Rosbank, weeks after Ukraine's leader urged French firms to leave over Moscow's invasion of his country.

Published: 11 April 2022 10:02 CEST
(Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP)

Société Générale said in a statement that its withdrawal from Russia would cost it €3.1 billion.

“Société Générale ceases its banking and insurance activities in Russia,” the firm said in a statement.

It also announced “the signing of a sale and purchase agreement to sell its entire stake in Rosbank and the Group’s Russian insurance subsidiaries” to Russian investment firm Interros Capital.

“With this agreement, concluded after several weeks of intensive work, the Group would exit in an effective and orderly manner from Russia, ensuring continuity for its employees and clients,” Société Générale said.

The bank said it expects the deal to be completed in the coming weeks and that it was subject to approval from regulators.

Hundreds of foreign companies, ranging from financial firms to retailers and fast-food restaurants, have pulled out of Russia since the February 24th invasion.

But French firms, which are the biggest foreign employers in Russia, have been among the slowest to withdraw, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to urge them to leave during an address to the French parliament on March 23rd.

Two pictures from blockbuster Paris Russian collection show to stay in France

One picture, currently owned by a Russian oligarch targeted by Western sanctions, and another, belonging to a Ukrainian museum will stay in France for the moment.

Published: 9 April 2022 15:54 CEST
Two pictures from the smash hit Paris art exhibition of masterpieces collected by Russian afficionado Ivan Morozov are to remain in France due to circumstances created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the French culture ministry said Saturday.

One picture, currently owned by a Russian oligarch targeted by Western sanctions, and another, belonging to a Ukrainian museum, “will stay in France,” the ministry said Saturday after uncertainty over the return of the pictures following the close of the record-breaking exhibition.

A source close to the issue, who asked not to be named, told AFP that the first picture is a self portrait by Russian artist Pyotr Konchalovsky owned by the Russian oligarch Petr Aven.

Aven, a billionaire financier and banker, is seen as close to President Vladimir Putin and is the target of Western sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This painting “will remain in France so long as its owner.. remains targeted by an asset freeze,” the ministry said in its official statement.

The second picture, a painting of Margarita Morozova by the Russian painter Valentin Serov belongs to the Fine Arts museum in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro and will stay in France “until the situation in the country allows its return in security,” said the ministry.

It emphasised that this was “at the request of the Ukrainian authorities”. Meanwhile, France is currently assessing the situation concerning a third picture owned by a private foundation linked to another Russian oligarch who is being added to the sanctions list, the ministry said.

The source added to AFP that this picture is owned by the Magma foundation linked to Viatcheslav Kantor. He is already targeted by UK sanctions over his shareholding in a fertilizer company.

The exhibition was on show at the Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris from late September until April 3.

It is now being dismantled and the some 200 pictures returned to the museums in Russia where most of them are usually kept.

The highlights of the collection include works by Impressionists and other European masters rarely shown abroad, as well as great works of Russian art.

Most of the Morozov collection is now held by the Tretyakov and Pushkin museums in Moscow and the State Hermitage museum in Saint Petersburg rather than by private collectors.

But there have been concerns about the return of the pictures, which is set to take place by land rather than air due to the current restrictions on air travel between Europe and Russia.

