French saxophone maker beats Covid blues to hit the right note

After the financial blues of the Covid pandemic, the French saxophone maker favoured by American jazz greats celebrates its 100th birthday looking to expand further in Asia and the United States. 

Published: 10 April 2022 11:01 CEST
This file photo taken on January 17, 2018 shows a Saxophone just being assembled at the Selmer Saxophone factory in Mantes-la-Ville, outside Paris. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)

Selmer experienced two difficult years after the pandemic began in 2020, the company’s executive chairman Thierry Oriez tells AFP. 

“The Covid crisis affected us together with our customers” because “the world of music stopped”, whether that meant shows or conservatory classes.  But now Oriez looks to the future, with sales brimming once more. 

“(I’m) convinced we could do more in the United States.” 

Around 90 percent of sales are international, with China accounting for one-fifth of them ahead of Japan, South Korea and the United States. The company did not provide any sales figures. 

While order books are full, Selmer, like many other companies, faces recruitment difficulties while Covid-19 continues to pose absenteeism problems. 

The company was founded by clarinet player Henri Selmer in 1885 but produced its first saxophone in 1922.  Selmer’s instruments have been played by jazz legends including John Coltrane, Stan Getz and Sonny Rollins. 

This file photo taken on January 17, 2018 shows an employee assembling a Saxophone at the Selmer Saxophone factory in Mantes-la-Ville, outside Paris. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)

‘Musical evolution’ 

The family business was sold in 2018 by its heirs to European private equity group Argos Soditec. A delivery subsidiary for Asia was established in 2020. 

Oriez took over the business in July from Jerome Selmer, a great-grandson of Henri Selmer. 

The instruments are made at a factory in Mantes-La-Ville, just west of Paris.

The company also owns a laboratory that works with musicians to develop new models.  Finishing touches and assembly of Selmer’s Axos series, a new collection less expensive than the company’s other instruments, are completed in China.

An alto saxophone costs 3,150 euros ($3,430) while a tenor is worth 4,150 euros ($4,500).  Oriez says the new collection “allows us to be more aggressive in the Chinese market”. 

While the Mantes-La-Ville factory has motorised precision machinery to craft some of the 700 pieces that make up each instrument, a large part of the work is still carried out by hand. 

Artisans cut sheets of brass, use blowtorches to bend them into shape, mount the keys on the tube, polish the instrument and engrave Selmer’s logo on it. 

Engraver Morgane Duhamel spots an imperfection and adds by hand “a small engraving that will be personalised and will offer the customer a unique instrument”. 

Eric Bruel, who makes the saxophones’ horns by turning the brass tubes on a mandrel, said the search for new tones “has an influence on the treatment of the metal: the reheating temperature with the blowtorch, it will be more or less strong, more or less long”. 

“Selmer has always walked the line between modernity regarding tools and the other slightly Amish side: we still do the forging, the welding and polishing by hand,” Bruel said. 

“In almost 30 years at the company, I’ve seen many changes in tools, the families of instruments, the musical evolution with young saxophone players who do not necessarily have the same sounds as their elders,” he said. 

UKRAINE

Two pictures from blockbuster Paris Russian collection show to stay in France

One picture, currently owned by a Russian oligarch targeted by Western sanctions, and another, belonging to a Ukrainian museum will stay in France for the moment.

Published: 9 April 2022 15:54 CEST
Two pictures from the smash hit Paris art exhibition of masterpieces collected by Russian afficionado Ivan Morozov are to remain in France due to circumstances created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the French culture ministry said Saturday.

One picture, currently owned by a Russian oligarch targeted by Western sanctions, and another, belonging to a Ukrainian museum, “will stay in France,” the ministry said Saturday after uncertainty over the return of the pictures following the close of the record-breaking exhibition.

A source close to the issue, who asked not to be named, told AFP that the first picture is a self portrait by Russian artist Pyotr Konchalovsky owned by the Russian oligarch Petr Aven.

Aven, a billionaire financier and banker, is seen as close to President Vladimir Putin and is the target of Western sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This painting “will remain in France so long as its owner.. remains targeted by an asset freeze,” the ministry said in its official statement.

The second picture, a painting of Margarita Morozova by the Russian painter Valentin Serov belongs to the Fine Arts museum in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro and will stay in France “until the situation in the country allows its return in security,” said the ministry.

It emphasised that this was “at the request of the Ukrainian authorities”. Meanwhile, France is currently assessing the situation concerning a third picture owned by a private foundation linked to another Russian oligarch who is being added to the sanctions list, the ministry said.

The source added to AFP that this picture is owned by the Magma foundation linked to Viatcheslav Kantor. He is already targeted by UK sanctions over his shareholding in a fertilizer company.

The exhibition was on show at the Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris from late September until April 3.

It is now being dismantled and the some 200 pictures returned to the museums in Russia where most of them are usually kept.

The highlights of the collection include works by Impressionists and other European masters rarely shown abroad, as well as great works of Russian art.

Most of the Morozov collection is now held by the Tretyakov and Pushkin museums in Moscow and the State Hermitage museum in Saint Petersburg rather than by private collectors.

But there have been concerns about the return of the pictures, which is set to take place by land rather than air due to the current restrictions on air travel between Europe and Russia.

