LIVING IN FRANCE

Cat licences and taxes: 6 essential articles for life in France

From French tax forms to cat licences - yes, they’re a thing - Easter traditions and fake news, here is our round-up of essentials for life in France.

Published: 10 April 2022 08:56 CEST
(Photo: Johnny Eggitt / AFP)

Happy tax declaration time, everyone! Yes, it’s that most-hated admin task time of year in France again. Here, we explain exactly who has to fill out the lengthy and complicated form.

EXPLAINED: Who has to make a tax declaration in France in 2022?

And, to make everyone’s lives a little easier, we’ve even got the advice of an expert on how to fill out France’s 2022 tax declaration form.

Fake news and disinformation – or ‘infox’ as it’s officially known in France – is a rampant global phenomenon in the age of the internet. The French government is fighting back by media education courses to help schoolchildren learn how to spot it so they don’t get fooled.

VIDEO: How French schoolchildren are learning to spot fake news

It has been one extra little niggle for Britons living in France after Brexit – a number of readers reported that official French websites did not recognise the number on their cards, making using the online administrative process impossible.

But – as we explain here – the glitch seems to have been fixed, so they now accept the card numbers of the post-Brexit residency card. 

French admin websites now accept post-Brexit carte de séjour numbers

There’s a lot of politics around at the moment, what with the presidential elections, and the rule of thumb is that we should try to avoid mentioning the p-word in this weekly “essentials” round-up. So, here’s a trigger warning – we do mention Marine Le Pen in this piece. 

The short answer to the question in the headline, by the way, is ‘yes, in some circumstances’. We explain those circumstances as part of the longer answer.

Do you really need a licence if your cat has kittens in France?

There are dozens of good maps of France (from the cheese map to the map that shows how many cheek kisses you should do) – but have you ever seen a good booze map?

Well, you have now. Enjoy this journey around France’s drinking regions, and do let us know if we’ve missed out your favourite French tipple.

Calvados to Chartreuse: The ultimate booze map of France

And, finally, Easter is nearly here, which means a welcome long weekend for everyone – especially those lucky people in Alsace-Lorraine, where Good Friday and Easter Monday are public holidays.

The traditional holiday involves fish, flying bells and lots of chocolate. As Easter approaches, here’s how to celebrate in the French style.

How to have a traditional French Easter

LIVING IN FRANCE

EXPLAINED: How France’s fuel price rebate works

From April 1st, the French government has put in place a rebate to help motorists cope with the soaring cost of fuel. Here's how it works and how much you can expect to save when filling up your vehicle.

Published: 1 April 2022 09:57 CEST
Updated: 3 April 2022 09:07 CEST
Soaring fuel prices, impacted by the invasion of Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, are causing financial misery for drivers across Europe.

Rather than cut fuel taxes, the French government has instead opted for a rebate on the price of petrol and diesel, which comes into force on Friday, April 1st. Here’s how it works.

Who?

This concerns anyone filling up a vehicle at a service station in France, private or professional. There is no requirement to be a resident of France.

The rebate is offered on almost all types of fuel – petrol (SP95, SP98-E5 and SP-95-E10), diesel, liquefied petroleum gas fuel (LPG-c), compressed or liquefied natural gas, super ethanol (E85) and diesel ethanol (ED95).

It also concerns fuels such as agricultural diesel and fishing-boat diesel, while certain sectors including agriculture, fishing and haulage get extra financial aid through the government’s relief plan.

If you drive for work, as well as benefiting from the fuel rebate, you could also be eligible for a tax rebate.

How much?

The rebate is 18 centimes per litre.

Fuel prices in many parts of France have topped €2 a litre, although the average price has now fallen back to just below €2, so the rebate works out at a saving of about €11 to fill an average 60-litre fuel tank.

It’s estimated that it will cost the government €3 billion.

In recent days French supermarkets have also been engaged in something of a discount battle on fuel prices, offering various types of discounts, or vouchers when people fill up, so it’s worth checking out prices and deals at supermarkets near you.

How does it work?

The rebate operates as a discount when you pay. 

From Friday, filling stations discount the 18c per litre per customer and the government reimburses each 18c to the filling station.

The prices displayed outside filling stations will include the discount, plus VAT, so expect to see a sudden fall in prices on the display boards.

How long does it last?

This rebate is in place until July 31st, but there is the option to extend it and it seems likely that this is what the government will do, depending on the international context.

Any other help?

As mentioned above, if you drive for work you may also be entitled to claim a tax rebate.

The French government has frozen gas and electricity prices to a maximum rise of 4 percent until June and the €100 chèque energie – to help people on lower incomes cope with rising fuel prices – has been arriving in bank accounts over the past few weeks.

