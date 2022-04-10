Cat licences and taxes: 6 essential articles for life in France

Happy tax declaration time, everyone! Yes, it’s that most-hated admin task time of year in France again. Here, we explain exactly who has to fill out the lengthy and complicated form.

EXPLAINED: Who has to make a tax declaration in France in 2022?

And, to make everyone’s lives a little easier, we’ve even got the advice of an expert on how to fill out France’s 2022 tax declaration form.

Fake news and disinformation – or ‘infox’ as it’s officially known in France – is a rampant global phenomenon in the age of the internet. The French government is fighting back by media education courses to help schoolchildren learn how to spot it so they don’t get fooled.

VIDEO: How French schoolchildren are learning to spot fake news

It has been one extra little niggle for Britons living in France after Brexit – a number of readers reported that official French websites did not recognise the number on their cards, making using the online administrative process impossible.

But – as we explain here – the glitch seems to have been fixed, so they now accept the card numbers of the post-Brexit residency card.

French admin websites now accept post-Brexit carte de séjour numbers

There’s a lot of politics around at the moment, what with the presidential elections, and the rule of thumb is that we should try to avoid mentioning the p-word in this weekly “essentials” round-up. So, here’s a trigger warning – we do mention Marine Le Pen in this piece.

The short answer to the question in the headline, by the way, is ‘yes, in some circumstances’. We explain those circumstances as part of the longer answer.

Do you really need a licence if your cat has kittens in France?

There are dozens of good maps of France (from the cheese map to the map that shows how many cheek kisses you should do) – but have you ever seen a good booze map?

Article continues below video

Well, you have now. Enjoy this journey around France’s drinking regions, and do let us know if we’ve missed out your favourite French tipple.

Calvados to Chartreuse: The ultimate booze map of France

And, finally, Easter is nearly here, which means a welcome long weekend for everyone – especially those lucky people in Alsace-Lorraine, where Good Friday and Easter Monday are public holidays.

The traditional holiday involves fish, flying bells and lots of chocolate. As Easter approaches, here’s how to celebrate in the French style.

How to have a traditional French Easter