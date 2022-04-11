Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Macron to face Le Pen in battle to be French president

Incumbent Emmanuel Macron and his far right challenger Marine Le Pen will face each other once again in the second round run off vote in the race for the Elysée, preliminary results showed on Sunday night.

Published: 10 April 2022 20:11 CEST
Updated: 11 April 2022 00:26 CEST
Election posters for Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen and, inset, Jean-Luc Melenchon. Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron was on course to beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the first round of France’s
elections Sunday by a larger than expected margin, with the rivals now set to battle for the presidency in a run-off later this month.

Projections showed Macron scoring 28.6-29.7 percent in the first round and Le Pen on 23.5-24.7, with the top two candidates going through to the second round run-off on April 24.

That means the second-round run off vote in two weeks time which will decide the country’s next president will be a repeat of 2017, according to initial results.

Speaking shortly after the results were announced Le Pen called on all those who hadn’t voted for Macron to back her in the second round vote.

She said April 24th’s second round run-off would be reflect the choice between the “society and civilisation” of France.

“I will put France in order within five years,” she told her supporters in Paris, urging “all those who did not vote for Emmanuel Macron” in the first round to back her in the second.

Her cheering supporters chanted “We are going to win”. 

Despite entering the campaign late and holding just one rally before the vote, Macron appears to have performed more strongly than predicted by pre-vote opinion polls and won immediate support from defeated rivals for the second round.

“It’s a new campaign that is opening now,” French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said after the publication of the projections, which led supporters of Macron to erupt in joy at the candidate’s headquarters in Paris.

Far left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon was third with just over 20 percent of the vote, whilst far right candidate Eric Zemmour was fourth with 7.1 percent. 

Zemmour, who called each of his two million votes “a cry from a people that does not want to die”, urged his supporters to back Le Pen.

Centre right candidate Valerie Pecresse was fifth with just 5.1 percent followed by Socialist party candidate Anne Hidalgo who scored just 1.9 percent.

Ecologist candidate Yannick Jadot scored 4.4 percent initial results showed.

In a boost for Macron, he swiftly won the support of the defeated Socialist, Communist, Green and traditional right-wing candidates in the second round.

Melenchon urged his supporters to refrain from voting for Le Pen, but did nor issue a call to back Macron.

The initial scores are based on sample polling stations and are collated by various polling organisations – which means that different media have slightly different results.

The final scores are released by the Interior Ministry early on Monday morning, and while the final percentages are likely to shift slightly it will be very unlikely to affect the overall result. 

A pivotal moment in the next stage of the campaign is likely to come on April 20 when the two candidates are set to take part in a TV debate broadcast live on national television.

The final debate has in the past had a crucial impact on the outcome of the vote such as in 2017 when Macron was seen as gaining the upper hand in exchanges with a flustered Le Pen.

The 44-year-old is expected for the next two weeks to put his diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine crisis to one side and focus more whole-heartedly on campaigning in a bid to find the election momentum that has so far eluded his team.

Although her opponents accuse her of being an extremist bent on dividing society, Le Pen has sought to project a more moderate image in this campaign and has focused on voters’ daily worries over rising prices.

But Macron is expected to target her past proximity with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, her plans to radically change the functioning of the European Union, as well as the cost of her economic programme that includes massive tax cuts.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

France’s traditional parties hammered in presidential election

French politics was long dominated by the Socialist party and the Republicans - their right-wing opponents. But a desperately poor performance in the first round of the 2022 presidential election casts their future in doubt.

Published: 10 April 2022 23:01 CEST
With humiliating eliminations from France’s presidential vote on Sunday, the historic rightwing Republicans party joins the Socialists in facing a moment of truth — rebuild a viable political project or risk consignment to the history books.

Republicans candidate Valerie Pecresse finished in fifth place according to projections after failing to woo back voters who turned to centrist upstart Emmanuel Macron or the far right of Marine Le Pen, who both advanced to the April 24 run-off.

The blow was all the more devastating as the Republicans party traces its roots to Charles de Gaulle, the revered World War II Resistance hero who built the foundations of the all-powerful French presidency.

“I had to fight a battle on two fronts, between the president’s party and the extremes that joined forces to divide and beat the republican right,” Pecresse said after her defeat.

“This result is obviously a personal and collective disappointment.”

Changing political landscape

With parliament elections looming in June, Republicans must now rethink their strategy and craft a conservative message in tune with voters expectations — and perhaps even drop their opposition to joining with far-right forces that have steadily gained traction in France.

“They’ve been in the opposition for 10 years now — that should have been enough time to have a programme and some strong candidates,” said Dominique Reynie of the Fondapol think-tank in Paris.

The party still has control of the Senate and of municipal councils across France, but its leaders appear unable to find a national heavyweight since Nicolas Sarkozy’s presidential defeat in 2012.

“We’re seeing a recomposition of French political life, with this new polarity between centrists and the far right,” said Gaspard Estrada, a political scientist at Sciences Po university in Paris.

“The traditional governing parties, the Socialists and Republicans, together got less than 10 percent of the votes — that speaks volumes about France’s political evolution,” he said.

Macron will be prevented from seeking re-election in 2027 under French term limits. His upstart centrist party has produced no obvious successors, meaning the jockeying has already begun to take his place.

Le Pen has said this is her last presidential campaign, but her strong showing makes it likely she will remain a powerful force to be reckoned with.

The Republicans will also have to contend with Macron’s former prime minister Edouard Philippe, whose popularity on the right has soared since taking over as mayor of Le Havre.

He has formed his own party, Horizons, and is widely expected to try to recruit more from Macron’s Republic on the Move party — a vehicle that has failed to establish any on-the-ground presence in city halls or regional councils.

Socialists adrift

The challenge is even more daunting for the leftwing Socialists, whose candidate Anne Hidalgo scored just barely two percent according to projections — below the five-percent threshold required to have campaign expenses reimbursed by the state.

“In 2017 we saw the Socialist party explode, and in this vote we’re probably going to see the explosion of the Republicans,” Remi Lefebvre, a political scientist at the University of Lille told the Grand Continent political journal.

The party’s ranks have dwindled for decades as France’s political landscape shifted to the right. More recently, leftwing voters backed Macron or embraced the revolutionary rhetoric of Jean-Luc Mélenchon — who far outpaced the Socialists with a projected score of around 21 percent.

“The left has never been able to recover the working classes…,” said Reynie.

“Instead of reinventing itself the party stuck with the bureaucratic middle classes and civil servants — It’s not necessarily bad, but it’s not enough.”

Yet neither Mélenchon nor the Greens nor the Communist candidates — all of whom trounced Hidalgo on Sunday — have shown any interest in an alliance.

“Tonight I make a solemn call for leftwing and environmental forces, on social forces, on citizens ready to commit to build together a pact for social and environmental justice for the parliament elections,” Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said Sunday.

If the Socialists again lose parliament seats in June — they currently have just 25 — state funding for their party will fall even more, putting them in dire financial straits just years after selling their iconic Paris headquarters.

“They tried to present themselves as a social-ecological party… but without clearly laying out an original doctrine,” said Frederic Sawicki, a political scientist at the Pantheon-Sorbonne University in Paris.

“If this very bad score for the presidency is followed by a debacle in the parliament elections, the party’s survival in its current form will be in question,” he said.

