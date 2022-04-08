Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

‘We could do worse than Macron’ – the view from France’s bellwether village

Two and half hours' drive south of Paris, Donzy - a small commune in Nièvre - has found fame as a national bellwether that has correctly picked the winner of every presidential election since 1981.

Published: 8 April 2022 09:19 CEST
People talk politics at the bar in Donzy, France's 'bellweather' village. Photo by PHILIPPE MERLE / AFP

Every five years French goose farmer Frederic Coudray-Ozbolt revels in the attention his quiet village receives when journalists come knocking at presidential election time.

“It makes us feel like we’re a part of France and not at the end of it,” said Coudray-Ozbolt of the brief celebrity he and his neighbours enjoy.

Their powers of prediction faltered slightly in the first round of voting in 2017, but were restored in the second when Donzy voted like the rest of the country for Emmanuel Macron, a then 39-year-old newcomer who destroyed the stranglehold of France’s traditional parties of government.

Five years later Coudray-Ozbolt said he was hesitating about voting for Macron again in Sunday’s first round.

“There’s too much PR,” said the 54-year-old, who makes the controversial French delicacy foie gras. “Every day they announce something. How much of it will materialise?” 

As polls show far-right leader Marine Le Pen closing in on Macron, still the narrow favourite, the hesitation of people like Coudray-Ozbolt could prove crucial.

Inflation concern
As a highly unusual campaign overshadowed by global events draws to a close, the words on many people’s lips in Donzy – as in the whole of France – are “the crises”.

“There was Covid 19, now the war in Ukraine,” said Jacques Martin, a 66-year-old retired policeman.

Local mayor Marie-France Lurier said, “people are anxious and they’re finding it difficult to think about the future.”

Three Covid-19 lockdowns since 2020 have brought life repeatedly to a standstill, and now rising inflation – linked to the virus and war in Ukraine – is eating into household budgets.

“The biggest fundamental concern is spending power, the need for salary rises, and worries over the increase in fuel and energy prices,” said Lurier, a left-leaning independent.

All across the village, people are quick to mention sudden price hikes that belie the official inflation rate of just 4.5 percent.

A local builder said he’d just been notified of a 12 percent price increase for plaster. The nearest winemaker faces a 53 percent rise in the cost of glass bottles.

Diesel prices at the local supermarket hover near €2 a litre, up around 20 percent since the start of the year.

“We’re going out less and we’re not sure what we’re going to do for the holidays,” said 37-year-old Sarah Lesage, a nurse and mother-of-four.

‘Could be worse’
Conversations with the voters of Donzy suggested Sunday’s first-round and the second-round run-off on April 24th will be won or lost by the candidate seen as most trusted to find solutions.

Though early campaigning was dominated by anti-immigration rhetoric from “France’s Trump” – new far-right candidate Eric Zemmour – polls overwhelmingly show that household spending is the priority now.

Although there was little fervour for Macron in Donzy, there was clear respect by some, admiration even, for his role as the country’s crisis-manager-in-chief.

“With everything that’s going on, at least we have a president that seems to have his head firmly on his shoulders,” said Jacqueline Vincent, 69. “It could be a lot worse.”

Many are grateful for the €100 billion rescue plan announced in September 2020 that has sent the national debt rocketing but has saved jobs and livelihoods in places like Donzy.

Four local bars, where people gather over a glass of wine at the end of the day, were kept afloat by government aid through the lockdowns.

“I say ‘Thank you Mr Macron’ for everything I got,” 67-year-old waitress Martine said, adding that her employer had been repeatedly shut during the lockdowns. “I had seven months of salary paid by the state.”

Le Pen gains
But Macron has also earned a reputation for arrogance and high-handedness that is particularly resented in small towns and villages.

A 2018 revolt against him by so-called “Yellow Vest” protesters was sparked as much by his abrasive personality as his pro-business policies and tax cuts for the wealthy. 

With his focus on diplomatic efforts with Russia and Ukraine, he only started campaigning two weeks ago.

Le Pen, meanwhile, has spent months shaking hands at provincial markets and agricultural fairs, focusing on the issue now on everyone’s minds: inflation and incomes.

“Between Macron and us, it’s a choice between the power of money that benefits the few, and household purchasing power that benefits the many,” she said recently, promising more tax cuts and social spending.

Her decision not to play up fears over Muslim immigration to France, her traditional rallying cry, has helped soften her image.

And she has hammered Macron on the record €2billion spent on management consultancies during his term, an issue that appeared to be cutting through in Donzy.

Hate speech
Le Pen, 53, has also been helped by Zemmour in her quest to detoxify her image.

Having spent a decade trying to erase her party’s reputation for racism and its association with its violent neo-Nazi fringe, Le Pen found an ideal foil in Zemmour.

The best-selling author of books such as “French Suicide” has several convictions for racist hate speech and wants to deport a million foreigners.

A picture of him giving the finger to a protester in Marseille last November reinforced his image as a cranky political maverick.

“Compared to him, everyone looks like a moderate,” said Arnaud Mercier, an expert on political communication at Paris Pantheon-Assas University.

Polls suggest Zemmour will score around 10 percent in Sunday’s vote, but he has opened up new political space for Le Pen.

He has also normalised the idea of the “Great Replacement”, a white supremacist conspiracy theory suggesting indigenous Europeans are being deliberately replaced by immigrants.

“He’s dangerous in that he encourages conflicts and feeds off hatred,” former Socialist president François Hollande said last year.

Old certainties
Mayor Lurier, a retired social housing administrator, is frustrated that the left-wing Socialists have failed to reinvent themselves since Hollande lost power in 2017.

She regrets the decline of France’s two traditional political parties, which have been peripheral in this campaign, and is unconvinced by hard-left populist Jean-Luc Melenchon.

The former Trotskyist is the leading left-winger in a race that could still spring a surprise on Sunday.

“Political parties, whether of the left or the right, provided a framework and the fact that we don’t have that any more means that things are breaking down,” said Lurier.

Socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, is polling around two percent.

The nominee for the once-mighty right-wing Les Republicains, Valerie Pecresse, is trending downwards on around 10 percent in fourth or fifth position.

‘Nothing is impossible’
Worried by the biggest war in Europe since 1945 and the largest inflation crisis since the 1970s, France’s election is now seen as highly unpredictable.

Polls show around a quarter of voters are unsure of who to vote for on Sunday, and the same proportion might abstain in what would be a record.

The country appears to be heading for another run-off between Macron and Le Pen, who faced each other in 2017 not long after Britain had voted for Brexit and the United States had elected Donald Trump.

With Le Pen breathing down his neck, Macron has been trying to rally voters by sounding the alarm that his promise of continuity and steady leadership might not be enough.

“Look at what happened with Brexit, and so many other elections: what looked improbable actually happened,” he warned at his first rally last weekend.

“Nothing is impossible,” he added.

Why do French presidents rarely get re-elected?

With the first round of the French presidential election fast approaching, we spoke to experts to find out whether French President Emmanuel Macron is at a disadvantage due to the fact that he is already in office.

Published: 7 April 2022 15:30 CEST
French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to win re-election – making him the first president to do so in 20 years and only the fourth French leader to hold onto office since the beginning of the Fifth Republic in 1958. 

So is already being in power really a disadvantage for him?

What do the stats say? 

France has had eight presidents since the beginning of the Fifth Republic in 1958.

Only three of them managed to win re-election for a second term. Presidents are only permitted to hold two terms in office. 

However, only five presidents have ever tried to win re-election since 1958, meaning that the success rate for those seeking to do so is 60 percent. 

READ MORE What is the French Fifth Republic?

This statistic glosses over the fact that François Mitterand, who won re-election in 1988, spent significant periods of his mandate in cohabitation – a power-sharing agreement with a parliament dominated by his right-wing rivals who crushed him at the 1986 legislative elections. 

There’s also presidents who – like François Hollande – end up with such terrible poll ratings that they don’t even try for a second term.

Since the turn of the 21st Century, the only president to win re-election was Jacques Chirac back in 2002 – he too was forced into cohabitation, this time with left-wing opponents. 

“At elections in France, one political force is frequently taken over by another, if not at the presidential, then certainly at the legislative level,” said Émeric Bréhier – a former MP and director of the political observatory at the Jean Jaurès Foundation. 

LISTEN Could Marine Le Pen become the next French president?

Compared to other some other European countries, the re-election rate of French presidents is low. 

Since the first federal election in Germany since the end of the cold war in 1990, every single German chancellor has managed to hold power for at least one additional term. Spain meanwhile has had seven prime ministers since its 1976, one year after its transition to democracy – only one of them failed to stay in power for at least one additional term. 

In the United States, the vast majority presidents who are not assassinated or forced to resign (Nixon) have won a second term in office since the 1950s. Only George Bush Snr. and Donald Trump failed to do so. 

Disadvantages

French presidents face a number of challenges when running for a second term. 

“You are one person against everyone else. You will be targeted with arrows from the opposition on all sides,” said Bréhier. 

“If you take Macron: the left think he is on the right; the right think he is on the left; Mélenchon says he is not a man of the people; others treat him as a populist. The institutional position of the President means he will take blows everywhere.” 

READ MORE Could Marine Le Pen win the French presidential election?

Tristan Haute, an electoral sociologist at the University of Lille believes there are other underlying factors too.

“There is a mistrust towards politicians that is heightened in France compared to in other countries,” he said. 

“It is less to do with the history of the French Revolution than about our societal fracture. People have high expectations of politicians but don’t see change. In France, this frustration is articulated critically at the ballot box during elections and with the rise of extreme candidates.”  

Luc Rouban, a political scientist at Sciences Po said that the level of hatred among some sections of society towards Emmanuel Macron was “unprecedented” for any president in recent years, with many French voters viewing him as arrogant. 

“There is a lot of mistrust towards Macron,” he said. 

Is Macron likely to win? 

Despite the various disadvantages that come with running as an incumbent, most polls suggest Macron is likely to win the next French presidential election – although a hypothetical second-round race between him and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen appears to be narrowing. 

But Bréhier believes a Le Pen victory is not impossible. 

“There has been a breakdown of the traditional left-right divide in France, but the two traditional parties [le Parti socialiste and Les Républicains] are in a lamentable state. There are masses of voters supporting Macron and an opposition centred around Marine Le Pen but the rest is a complete mess, which makes it very difficult to read,” he said. 

READ MORE Growing apathy in France could yet produce a shock election result

In a scenario where Le Pen and the other far-right candidate, Éric Zemmour, score well in the first round, things could be “very complicated” for Macron because Zemmour supporters would back Le Pen in the second round, according to Bréhier. 

Haute even believes that the third-placed candidate, a veteran left-wing politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon, may even make it to the second round.

“It is realistic. He is a dynamic candidate able to gather people around him. The question is whether he is able to mobilise young people and working class neighbourhoods. It really depends on the abstention level,” said the professor.

Were Mélenchon to make the second round, most polls predict an wider margin of victory for Macron.

So who has managed to get re-elected?

YES. Charles de Gaulle. De Gaulle was elected President of France in 1958 and won reelection in 1965. He ultimately resigned in 1969 following a failed referendum on constitutional reform. 

NO. Alain Poher. Following de Gaulle’s resignation, the President of the Senate, Alain Poher, stepped in as interim leader. If any French President dies or resigns during their term, it is always the Senate leader who takes charge. That same year, Poher was defeated by Georges Pompidou in a presidential election. 

NO. Georges Pompidou. Pompidou, who had served as Prime Minister under De Gaulle, died of cancer in 1974 two years before the end of his first term. Poher once again stepped in as interim leader.

NO. Valéry Giscard d’Estaing. VGE was elected president in a hastily-organised election in 1974, but failed to get reelected at the 1981 election.

YES. François Mitterand. He won the 1981 election, but in 1986, his Parti Socialiste were hammered in legislative elections meaning that Mitterand had to appoint a centre-right Prime Minister, Jacques Chirac. However Mitterand won reelection in 1988, seeing off a challenge from Chirac. 

YES. Jacques Chirac.  Chirac finally had his day in 1995, winning his first presidential election. The conservatives were hamstrung by defeat at 1997 legislative elections and Chirac was forced to appoint a socialist prime minister, Lionel Jospin. In 2002, Chirac won a crushing reelection victory against far-right leader, Jean-Marie Le Pen (Marine Le Pen’s openly racist, holocaust-denying father). 

NO. Nicolas Sarkozy. Another centre-right candidate, Sarko, won the 2007 presidential election, but lost a re-election bid in 2012.

NO. François Hollande won in 2012 but by 2017 his poll ratings were so poor that he decided not to stand again.

Emmanuel Macron won in 2017 with his new “neither left nor right” party, La République en Marche. LREM also swept to victory in the subsequent legislative elections, breaking years of dominance by France’s traditional left-right groupings.  

