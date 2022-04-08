For members
TAX
The tax benefits of having a cleaner in France
If you have a cleaner then you should definitely tell the French taxman about it - and he will give you some money back at the annual tax declaration season.
Published: 8 April 2022 16:36 CEST
Photo: Jennifer Burk / Unsplash
LIVING IN FRANCE
French admin websites now accept post-Brexit carte de séjour numbers
It has been one extra little niggle Brits living in France after Brexit - but a glitch with French administrative websites seems to have been fixed, so they now accept the card numbers of the post-Brexit residency card.
Published: 6 April 2022 16:18 CEST
