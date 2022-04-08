Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TAX

The tax benefits of having a cleaner in France

If you have a cleaner then you should definitely tell the French taxman about it - and he will give you some money back at the annual tax declaration season.

Published: 8 April 2022 16:36 CEST
The tax benefits of having a cleaner in France
Photo: Jennifer Burk / Unsplash

There are legal reasons for declaring that you employ a cleaner – to stop undeclared cash-in-hand work, often referred to in France as ‘working on the black’, and to protect the homeowner in case of workplace accidents.

READ ALSO EXPLAINED: Who has to make a tax declaration in France in 2022?

But there is also a financial incentive.

In the same way that childcare costs can – and should – be declared, costs related to personal services such as the wages for a cleaner should be declared because they will lead to a tax credit or reduction in your tax bill.

Article continues below video

How to declare your cleaner to the tax authorities?

During the year you can pay your cleaner however you like – cash, cheque or bank transfer.

But when you come to fill in your annual tax declaration, any salaries paid for out of your pocket – including a cleaner at home – should be declared in the section “employment of a home-based employee” (box 7DF). 

READ ALSO Ask the expert: How to fill out the 2022 French tax declaration

For most people, this expense must not exceed an annual amount of €12,000. For people over 65 years, this ceiling is raised to €15,000 euros, and disabled people have a limit of €20,000.

You then get a tax credit which is 50 percent of the total cost of the wages you paid your cleaner over the year.

If you’re self-employed this will come in the form of a deduction in the total amount that you owe.

If you’re an employee and have already had your income tax deducted at source, the money will come in the form or a rebate.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who fills in a French tax declaration (which is virtually everyone who lives in France and some people who don’t live here but do have an income here).

The residence in question – whether it is a main or second home – must be in France, and the individual claiming the tax credit does not have to be the homeowner. They just have to be the one paying the cleaner.

Be aware, you should also inform Urssaf that you are employing a cleaner, via the Chèque Emploi Service Universel (CESU) website. This allows you to declare payments for a cleaner on a monthly basis, similar to the Pajemploi website recognisable to anyone who has ever employed a professional childminder. 

Doing so allows employers to automate payments – the cleaner is paid the full amount via CESU, with the rest deducted from the employer’s account.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LIVING IN FRANCE

French admin websites now accept post-Brexit carte de séjour numbers

It has been one extra little niggle Brits living in France after Brexit - but a glitch with French administrative websites seems to have been fixed, so they now accept the card numbers of the post-Brexit residency card.

Published: 6 April 2022 16:18 CEST
French admin websites now accept post-Brexit carte de séjour numbers

Since October 2021, any Briton living in France, including those who were here before Britain formally left the EU, has had to hold a carte de séjour, proving their right of residency here.

The home address of the card holder is printed on the document, so if you subsequently move house after receiving your card, you need to change the address.

You also need to replace the card if it is lost or stolen, and the card number may be required for other administrative processes, such as travel certificates for children.

READ ALSO What to do if you lose your French carte de séjour

The post-Brexit residency card is its own category of card, different to the one that other non-EU nationals like Americans get and different to the card required for new arrivals from the UK. The post-Brexit card give extra rights, as outlined in the Withdrawal Agreement, to Brits who were living in France before the end of the Brexit period.

However, a number readers have reported that official French websites did not recognise the number on their cards, making using the online administrative process impossible. 

READ ALSO Reader question: Do I need to change the address on my carte de séjour if I move house?

The Local contacted the Interior Ministry about this problem, and while they didn’t actually reply, it seems that the issue has now been fixed.

There are two numbers on the post-Brexit carte de séjour – a 9-character mix of numbers and letters at the top of the card and the 10-digit numéro personnel further down – it’s the numéro personnel that you enter to the website.

If you have moved house, you need to change the address on the card within three months – here’s how.

If you have lost the card or it has been stolen you will need to order a replacement.

And if you have children who are 18 they don’t need their own card, but some people find a DCEM (Document de circulation pour étrangers mineurs) is helpful for travel – full details here.

 Have encounter technical problems with post-Brexit admin? Let us know on [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS