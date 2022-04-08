Read news from:
Reader question: What’s the sunniest town in France?

Whether you're planning a holiday or intend to move to France, you need to know where to go to follow the sun.

Published: 8 April 2022 14:10 CEST
(Photo: Charly Triballeau / AFP)

Because of its geographical location France enjoys a temperate climate – not too hot, not too cold, not too wet, not too dry. But even that is separated into four distinct climatic zones.

Over in the west, the Atlantic ocean brings regular rain all year round, but there’s still plenty of sun and the oceanic climate also guards against large temperature variations. Central and Eastern areas are cold in the winter and hot in the summer. 

The Mediterranean climate in the south brings hot, dry summers, and year-round sun, with rain – mostly – falling between October and April. And the mountain climate at higher altitudes in the Alps and Pyrenees means regular rainfall, and snow for three to six months of the year.

That’s the science. What it means is this: if you want year-round sun, head to the Mediterranean, where – if you get your timing right, at certain times of the year you can go skiing in the morning and swim in the sea in the afternoon. Seriously.

But the Mediterranean coast is a long one, so can we narrow it down further to find the sunniest spot?

According to a study published in March, based on Météo-France data from 1991 to 2010, Marseille is the sunniest city in France, with an average of 2,858 hours of sunshine per year, an average of nearly eight hours a day.

The country’s second city averages 170 full ‘sunny’ days a year, with a further 60 having sunny spells.

It also holds the record for the most hours of sunshine in a year – 3,111, recorded in 2017 – according to the study.

Bear in mind, there are a total 8,766 hours in a year, including the hours of darkness – which means that Marseille basked in the sun for more than 35 percent of the year in 2017; and 32 percent of the year, on average.

Less than 20 hours behind Marseille on the sunshine count is a town less than 70km away, Toulon (2,839 hours); then Ajaccio on the island of Corsica (2,756 hours); followed by Nice (2,724 hours) – where the skiing-swimming trick is very possible.

Making up the top 10 sunniest towns and cities in France: Montpellier (2,668); Bastia (2,579); Perpignan (2,465); Montelimar (2,405); Carcassonne (2,119); and – finally breaking the Mediterranean monopoly – La Rochelle (2,106). 

It doesn’t necessarily follow, however, that because the south is sunnier, the north is wetter. Perhaps a little surprisingly, Aquitaine in the southwest – a hugely popular area with immigrants, particularly Britons – has the most rainfall: an average of 1,020mm per year.

Northwestern France gets 824mm of rain a year, considerably more than most other parts of the country, compared to 750mm in the north east, 638mm in central France and 731mm in the south east.

Do you really need a licence if your cat has kittens in France?

France loves its bureaucracy, and this doesn't stop at humans. If you have a lady cat, read on . . .

Published: 6 April 2022 15:53 CEST
As part of her attempt to soften up her image, far-right leader Marine Le Pen has recently revealed that she spent at least part of lockdown studying for a certificate so that she could breed her beloved cats.

We only mention this because you, too, might need to take an exam if you’re a cat owner.

The Attestation de Connaissances pour les Animaux de compagnie d’espèces domestiques (ACACED ) is compulsory for anyone who wants a career in a range of professions that involve working with animals.

Obviously this is aimed at people who work in those sectors, but in some circumstances private individuals need one too. 

The ACACED proves that the holder has acquired knowledge of nutrition and diseases specific to particular animals – there are different ones for cats and dogs –  as well as standards for livestock buildings.

Professions for which the qualification is necessary include dog and cat breeding, certain workers in shops and shelters, transit (paramedics / emergency carriers of pets), training, education and presentation of pets to the public (competitions etc), or pound management.

Dog walkers or groomers are not required to hold the document, while those who hold relevant qualifications – veterinarians, their assistants and dog handlers, for example – do not need to hold this licence separately.

It should be noted, a different and specific certificate of competence is required for anyone who wants to work with wild, non-domestic animals.

What about non-professionals?

Any pet owner whose animals have more than one litter in a year is considered a breeder – even if you keep or give away the kittens, rather than sell them.

That means that they hold this document.

Once you have the qualification, you will need to attend a short refresher course every 10 years if you intend to keep breeding from your pets.

For more information about ACACED, click here

