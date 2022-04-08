French tax declaration website suspended after ‘discrepancies’

Almost everyone who lives in France, as well as non-residents who have income in France, is required to file the annual tax declaration.

This can now be done online, and the website opened for the 2022 declarations on Thursday, April 7th.

However, on Friday morning the online declaration portal was taken down.

A notice on the website reads “discrepancies in the pre-filling of the tax return have been noted for some taxpayers”.

A spokesman for the Direction générale des finances publiques (DGFiP) told AFP that the site would remain offline over the weekend while checks are carried out.

People who have already filed their declaration will have the option to check it when the site is restored, expected to be next week, while the DGFiP says this will have no effect on the tax rates that people are charged, or the deduction of taxes at source.

The declaration must be completed by residents of France, even if all your income comes from overseas – eg a UK pension. If you have no income in France you will probably not be liable for any tax, but you still have to complete the declaration.

The deadline to have the declaration completed is late May or early June, depending on where you live and how you file – full details here.

