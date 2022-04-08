Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FOOD & DRINK

French brewers return beer to its feminine roots

The first recorded beer recipe was written on a piece of clay in 1800 BC as an ode to Ninkasi, the Sumerian goddess of beer. A feminist brewery in France is inspired by this ancient legacy.

Published: 8 April 2022 11:32 CEST
French founders of the feminist beer brasserie 'Y'a Une Sorciere Dans Ma Biere' are inspired by ancient history.
French founders of the feminist beer brasserie 'Y'a Une Sorciere Dans Ma Biere' are inspired by ancient history. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

When Vero and Vero started making beer, they thought they were part of a new trend of women asserting themselves in a traditionally male-dominated industry — only to discover that beer actually has ancient feminine roots.

“We were just two women who liked beer and wanted to do something on our own,” said Vero Lanceron, 44, co-founder of Y’a Une Sorciere Dans Ma Biere (“There’s a Witch in my Beer”), a small brasserie in the town of La Reole in southwest France.

From the start, theirs was an adamantly feminist enterprise — the word is on their business cards.

Article continues below video

But it was only when they began researching the beer industry that they realised they were part of a much older tradition.

“In the collective imagination, there’s this idea that beer is mostly for men,” said Lanceron’s partner Vero Verisson, 49, adding with a chuckle: “Unsurprisingly, that is something we strongly refute.”

The first recorded beer recipe was written on a piece of clay in 1800 BC as an ode to Ninkasi, the Sumerian goddess of beer.

Around the same time in Mesopotamia, the earliest-known laws, the Code of Hammurabi, included several rules for brewers and tavern-owners — always referred to as “she”.

Beer-making remained primarily a women’s affair into the Middle Ages, when low-alcohol fermented ale was a nutritious drink for the whole family.

Since it didn’t keep, women often sold the excess to neighbours, giving them some financial independence and leading many to open taverns in their homes.

It was only when brewing became a more profitable pastime, that it was increasingly taken over by men.

‘Completely moronic’

The Catholic Church declared “alewives” to be immoral and unclean temptresses — a handy argument for its monks as they took over brewing in their abbeys.

“As soon as it started making serious money, men got interested,” said journalist Anais LeCoq, who lays out the history in a new book “Maltriarcat”.

“The final straw was the industrial revolution when brewing was industrialised. Women were barred from having capital, property or higher education so naturally they disappeared from the profession.”

Things have changed radically with the recent trend for craft beers and small-scale brasseries — many of them run by women.

There are dozens of women-led breweries in Britain and the United States, for example, who have set up networks such as Project Venus in the UK”

“We see it with young people who are very interested in our beer, and don’t find it all strange that we are female brewers,” said Verisson.

“With the older generation, by contrast, we sometimes have to do some explaining.”

They shake their heads at some of the adverts from big beer companies, still sticking with semi-naked girls and football as their main marketing ploys.

“It’s the same thing with spirits. I love whisky, but it is still categorised as a man’s drink,” said Verisson.

“There are no male or female drinks — there are just different tastes. Sadly, some men feel emasculated by the idea they drink the same thing as women, which is completely moronic.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENVIRONMENT

France bans heated terraces as part of climate change fight

The Environment Ministry estimated that outdoor heating was producing 500,000 tonnes of CO2 in France every year - the equivalent of the average emissions from 300,000 cars. Now, the government has banned it.

Published: 31 March 2022 15:12 CEST
Updated: 31 March 2022 17:24 CEST
France bans heated terraces as part of climate change fight

It is now illegal for French cafes, bars, restaurants and other establishments to operate heated terraces. The ban, brought in on March 31st, is the result of various decrees put in place to fight climate change and reduce energy consumption. 

“The use of heating systems or other air-cooling technology that consumes energy in the public space and functions outside is banned,” reads the law. 

Some French cities, such as Lyon, already had bans in place. 

There are four exemptions to the rule: 

  • Closed tents at circuses and funfairs are permitted to use heating;
  • Mobile installations at cultural, sporting or temporary festive events can use heating – if they are covered/have protection from the rain;
  • Waiting areas in stations, ports and airports may still use outdoor heating; 
  • Bars, restaurants and cafés where the terrace area is covered and has sealed lateral faces, connected to the outer wall of the establishment with an airtight joint, can also use outdoor heaters (if local authorities do not object). 
  • Restaurants can still use outdoor heaters if they are located in an interior courtyard, rather than on street-facing terraces.
  • Those found breaking the rule can be given fines of up to €1,500 – an amount that can be surpassed in the case of repeat offences. 

The reasoning behind the new rule is that outdoor heaters are incredibly bad for the environment. It initially was recommended as a proposition of the Citizen’s Convention on Climate – an initiative whereby members of the public were asked to provide ideas for tackling climate change. 

READ ALSO

The French Environment Ministry estimated that the country’s outdoor heating produced 500,000 tonnes of CO2 annually – the equivalent to the average yearly emissions from 300,000 cars. 

While environmentalists welcome the measure – one they have been campaigning for for years – some business owners will be worried. 

Dominic Dettomme, the owner of the Jean Jaurès cafe in Paris’ 19th arrondissement told The Local previously that a ban on outdoor heating could cut his turnover by 30-40 percent. 

“I don’t think a few heating lamps in Paris pollute more than all the huge boats that cross international waters on a daily basis,” he said.

The impact of the heating ban on bars, restaurants and cafés will probably not be felt until the Autumn, when temperatures begin to drop again. 

SHOW COMMENTS