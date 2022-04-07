Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FOOD & DRINK

Where in France do celebrities own vineyards?

George Lucas, Leonardo DiCaprio, John Malkovich, Brad Pitt, Kylie Minogue, George Clooney and Tony Parker have all invested in French vineyards in the same corner of the country.

Published: 7 April 2022 17:26 CEST
Increasing numbers of foreign celebrities are investing in French vineyards.
Increasing numbers of foreign celebrities are investing in French vineyards. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP)

Franco-American former basketball star and four-time NBA champion, Tony Parker, is the latest celebrity to invest in French vineyards in the Var département of southeastern France. 

He has become a partner in the domaine de vin du Château La Mascaronne – which has some 60 hectares of vineyards. Parker has also launched himself into a venture with Champagne Jeeper – a champagne producing operation near Reims. 

In a statement, the four-time NBA winner said he was committed to “taking these exceptional wines and Champagnes to the next level”. 

Article continues below video

Parker is far from the only celebrity to invest in French viticulture. Here is a selection of the others: 

  • George Lucas

George Lucas, the writer and director of the original Star Wars films, owns the Château Margüi vineyards in the Var, producing red, white and rosé wines over some 15 hectares.

He bought the site in 2017 for some €9.5 million. He has since spent a further €15 million in modernising the cellars and building a hotel at the site. 

Château Margüi belongs to a wider network known as Skywalker Vineyards. 

  • Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie bought the Château Miraval in the Var in 2008 – as well as the 500 hectares of land, including 50 hectares of vineyards, surrounding it. The cost was estimated at about €25 million. 

The site is primarily known for its rosé production. 

The estate made some €46 million in profits in 2021. Since the joint purchase, the pair have divorced and Le Parisien reports that Jolie sold her 40 percent stake to a Luxembourgish spirits manufacturer majority-owned by a Russian oligarch. 

  • George Clooney

George Clooney became the official owner of the 425-acre Domaine du Canadel wine estate, in the Var, in July 2021. 

The property is a twenty minute from George Lucas’ estate and half an hour to the one owned by Brad Pitt. 

One of the Canadel wines, a red known as Altum, was awarded a prestigious gold medal award at the salon de l’agriculture 2022. 

  • Kylie Minogue 

Australian singer Kylie Minogue sells French-produced wines, simply branded ‘Kylie Minogue’ – the best known of which is a Côtes-de-Provence. She is thought to have sold more than 2.3 million bottles since May 2020. 

Minogue was awarded one of the highest cultural honours in France, the Chevalier Dans L’ordre Des Arts et Des Lettres, in 2008.

More recently, in 2021, she signed a partnership with the château Sainte-Roseline aux Arcs-sur-Argens, in the Var, to produce and sell even more rosé. 

  • Leonardo DiCaprio 

Oscar-winning actor-turned-environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio bought a minority stake in the Champagne house, Telmont, in Damery, northeastern France. 

DiCaprio said he was attracted by the ecological credentials of the operation. 

“From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100 percent renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor,” he wrote in a statement

  • John Malkovich

Hollywood star John Malkovich bought a ten hectare property near Luberon, southeast France, in the 1980s. 

In 2008 he and his wife, Nicoletta Peyran, converted half of the land into vineyards. 

By 2020, they were producing between 16,000-18,000 bottles per year, 95 percent of which were destined for the export market. 

Wine critics rate the Pinot noir produced on the estate very highly. 

  • Jay-Z

Jay-Z is one of the most influential rappers in history and has also built a staggering career as a businessman, with the 2014 purchase of the French champagne brand Armand de Brignac among his many investments. 

The star reportedly forked out close to €200 million to by the business and has been a longtime fan of the product.

“You never get old and the champagne’s always cold,” he said in the 2009 track, Young Forever

  • Cameron Diaz 

American actor-turned entrepreneur, Cameron Diaz, sells a brand of organic wine called Avaline. 

She sources red, white and rosé wines from different parts of France.

The rosé comes from Mas de Cadenet estate, which is owned by one of the oldest winemaking families in Provence. 

  • Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi, best known as the eponymous frontman for the American rock band, Bon Jovi, produces a wine called Hampton Water. 

The rosé bottles sell for €16 and are produced in Languedoc. 

“Hampton Water captures the art of living and conviviality common to the Hamptons and the South of France,” claims its distributor.  

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRANCE EXPLAINED

How to have a traditional French Easter

Fish, flying bells and - of course - lots of chocolate. As Easter approaches, here's how to celebrate in the French style.

Published: 6 April 2022 12:25 CEST
How to have a traditional French Easter

Holidays

France is, famously, a secular state, but it also has plenty of days off work for Christian holidays. At Easter most of the country gets just one day off – Easter Monday which falls on April 18th this year.

However if you are in Alsace-Lorraine you get both Good Friday (April 15th) and Easter Monday off – it’s complicated and it’s to do with war with Germany and trade unions.

French schools also get a two-week holiday around the Easter period, at different dates depending on the school holiday zones.

Flying bells

The first thing that happens over the Easter weekend in France is that all the church bells fly to Rome.

No, really.

French Catholic tradition says that on Good Friday, all church bells in France sprout wings and fly down to the Vatican to be blessed by the Pope.

So no church bells ring between Friday and Easter Sunday morning, to commemorate the death of Jesus (and because they’re all in Rome, obviously).

After their getaway to Italy, the bells return to France laden with goodies for well-behaved children – namely chocolate eggs. 

Chocolate

Which brings us neatly to eating chocolate.

As with most countries, chocolate is very much the foodstuff of Easter and you will already see shelves full of chocolate eggs in supermarkets and patisseries.

As well as eggs, chocolate bunnies and chicks are also popular, plus chocolate bells and chocolate fish – a reference to the poisson d’avril.

Special cakes

As well as chocolate, the windows of boulangeries and patisseries also display beautifully decorated cakes and pastries.

There isn’t a particular traditional Easter desert in France, but it wouldn’t be a celebration without getting something from the patisserie to end the Easter meal.

Anything with chocolate is popular, particularly cute little chocolate nests, and seasonal fruit like the first strawberries are often seen too.

Easter egg hunt

A lot of towns organise a chasse aux oeufs (egg hunt) and several of France’s most beautiful chateaux also organise a hunt, so you can admire the stunning architecture and gorgeous gardens while the kids get hyped up on sugar and hunt for eggs.

Another rather messy tradition in some parts of the country is egg rolling or egg tossing. Raw eggs are either rolled down a slope or thrown into the air, and the last person to keep their egg intact gets a forfeit of chocolate from the other players.

Easter lunch

Easter is generally seen as a family occasion, and most French people will have lunch with relatives or friends. Since the schools are on holiday, many families travel to visit grandparents. 

Lamb is the traditional Easter food, symbolising Jesus and also new life, but plenty of people just serve what they like.

If you either can’t cook or can’t be bothered, a lot of restaurants do open on the Sunday, although it might be wise to book in advance.

Members of the Giant Omelette Brotherhood of Bessieres pour eggs as they cook a giant omelette. Photo by REMY GABALDA / AFP

Omelettes

The town of Bessières in south west France creates a 15,000-egg omelette on Easter Monday for the whole town to share, in a tradition that apparently dates back to Napoleon.

It’s not been possible for the previous two years, but is back this year if you’re looking for something fun to do with your day off on Monday.

Hooded figures

And if you’re in Corsica over the Easter weekend, you might see a hooded man chained to a cross.

Don’t panic, this is perfectly normal, part of the traditional Catholic festival on the island and people volunteer to be the one on the cross.

Covid rules

Most Covid-related restrictions have now been lifted in France, so this will be more relaxed than Easter 2020 (strict lockdown) or Easter 2021 (gatherings limited to 6 people, bars, restaurants closed etc), but there are still some rules in place.

If you’re travelling to France check out the latest travel restrictions HERE.

Once in France masks are compulsory on public transport, public transport hubs (eg stations, airports etc) and hospitals and health centres. Guidelines remain in place on social distancing and hygiene gestures but they are recommendations rather than rules.

If you develop symptoms, you can get a rapid-result antigen test on a walk-in basis at almost all pharmacies, but if you are not a resident you will have to pay for it, at a maximum price of €22. Home tests are available from most pharmacies at a maximum price of €6.

READ ALSO Easter holidays: What to expect if you’re coming to France

SHOW COMMENTS