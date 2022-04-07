Read news from:
Snow and high winds forecast as Storm Diego hits France

High winds, heavy rain and snow in some areas are forecast for Friday as Storm Diego hits France.

Published: 7 April 2022 10:22 CEST
Illustration photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP

High winds are forecast to begin on Thursday, with Météo France placing the north of France, plus the island of Corsica, on a yellow warning for high winds.

Map: Meteo France

Winds of up to 80km/h are forecast on Thursday, with the weather turning more severe on Friday when Storm Diego is forecast to hit northern and central France. 

“On Friday, an active disturbance will cross the northern half of the country and will produce stormy winds. It will be accompanied by sustained rainfall from Brittany to the Vosges, adding to the heavy rainfall of the previous day,” warned Météo France.

Winds will rise to around 100 km/h an hour, with the worst affected areas central and south-west France.

In higher areas, the rain may fall as snow – “a brief episode of snow on the plain, from Haute-Normandie to the Ardennes is expected” added Météo France. 

France experiences coldest April night since 1947

The French weather forecaster Météo France recorded temperatures of -9C on Sunday night, the coldest April night on record since 1947.

Published: 4 April 2022 09:30 CEST
Overnight frosts were seen across almost all of the France, with the exception of the Paris area and the northern and Mediterranean coasts, with the coldest temperatures recorded in the Champagne area.

While Champagne went down to -9C parts of the south west also recorded temperatures of -5C, leaving wine producers very worried about frost damage to their vines.

Also affected are farmers and fruit growers.

The president of France’s largest agricultural union FNSEA told Le Parisien that the frost had “hit hard” during the night and would have “very serious” consequences.

“It’s very serious, it hit hard overnight, as Météo France had predicted, the temperature went down to -5C, many arboriculturists are affected, what suffered are above all the stone fruits”, said Christiane Lambert. “There are many affected regions such as Dordogne, Burgundy, Alsace, Centre-Val de Loire, Lot-et-Garonne, Maine-et-Loire.”

Many vineyard owners have put candles or lamps out in their fields in an attempt to prevent the vines from freezing, as forecasters predict another two nights of low temperatures and morning frosts.

France’s grape harvest was badly hit by late frosts in 2021, leading to a much reduced wine production, although vineyard owners say it is too early to assess the scale of the damage this year. 

