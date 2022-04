Why do I need to know réservoir de voix?

Because every five years, whoever has the biggest one has the potential to shape the future of France.

What does it mean?

A réservoir des voix, pronounced reservoir day vwah, literally translates as reservoir of votes.

It refers to the number of people that a politician can count on voting for them.

In France, many elections (including presidential and legislative) have a two-round voting system, whereby the top two polling candidates from the first round face off in a second one, with one candidate eventually winning an absolute majority.

In these elections, a réservoir des voix typically refers to the number of people who will not vote for a particular candidate in the first round but will almost certainly back them in the second, as a back-up choice or simply the lesser of two evils.

Use it like this

Marine Le Pen a un réservoir de voix supérieur à 2017 grâce à la candidature d’Eric Zemmour – Marine Le Pen has a bigger reservoir of votes than in 2017 thanks to the candidacy of Éric Zemmour

Elle semble disposer d’un réservoir de voix plus important cette année – She seems to have a bigger reservoir of votes this year

Emmanuel Macron peut également compter sur un réservoir de voix – Emmanuel Macron can also rely on a reservoir of votes

Related expressions

Some candidates can count on a reservoir of votes because of a front populaire, front républicain.

Both of these phrases refer to the idea that a voter can support someone in the second round even if the candidate was not their initial preference. Generally in France, this refers to the idea of keeping a far-right candidate out of power.

A front populaire or front républicain often refers to the idea of supporting a candidate in the second round of an election.

Le front populaire a battu le candidat d’extrême droite – The popular front defeated the far-right candidate

Le front républicain sera avec nous – The republican front will back us

A vote utile meanwhile is a term that is used frequently in reference to both first and second round voting.

Il joue la carte du vote utile pour se rapprocher d’un éventuel deuxième tour– He is playing the useful vote card to make it to the second round