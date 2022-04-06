Read news from:
How has Marine Le Pen come within reach of the French presidency?

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has surged in the polls and is likely to face incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron in a tight second round. Her journey to this point has been nothing if not turbulent.

Published: 6 April 2022 09:33 CEST
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen is within reach of the French presidency.
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen is within reach of the French presidency. How did she get here? (Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP)

Marine Le Pen has fought for years to make the far-right party she inherited electable, and now appears to have a real chance to challenge incumbent Emmanuel Macron for the French presidency this month.

Short of a major upset, polling suggests she will reach the run-off on April 24 against the centrist after Sunday’s first round vote.

And this time Macron is not assured of the support of the traditional united front of mainstream French voters that has seen Le Pen and her father off in previous elections.

Her strong performance is in large part thanks to her ability to soften her image in the 11 years she has led the former National Front, which she renamed the National Rally (RN) after expelling her father Jean-Marie in 2015.

Following a humiliating drubbing from Macron in a television debate before the 2017 election on Europe and economic policies, this time Le Pen has focused on cost of living issues in the face of rising inflation.

But the detail of her programme has changed little including measures like removing benefits from many immigrants, repudiating the primacy of EU law and closing the door on most asylum seekers.

The 53-year-old has also enjoyed cover from the emergence of Eric Zemmour, a bombastic TV polemicist who is still further to the right, and even more anti-Islam and anti-immigration.

“We’re within the margin of error to beat Emmanuel Macron,” National Rally interim president Jordan Bardella said Monday after the latest polls.

“The momentum in Marine Le Pen’s favour has never been this strong.”

But political scientist and expert on the extreme right Jean-Yves Camus cautioned that the final points to take a candidate to 50 percent of the vote “are the hardest to win”.

Family affair

Le Pen’s life has been marked by the legacy of her openly racist father, a veteran of the long war in Algeria that ultimately led to the former French colony’s independence.

French people forced to flee Algeria and their descendants — the so-called “pieds noirs” — remain a crucial base of support for the party in the south.

When she was young “it wasn’t easy for people to go out with Marine Le Pen” based on her family name, she told celebrity magazine Closer in an interview that aimed to present a more humane image.

“I remember one man chose to break up with me, the pressure from his social circle was so heavy.”

Twice divorced, she said she is now happy being single.

After training as a lawyer, she began her career defending illegal immigrants facing deportation, but later returned to the family fold and to her father’s party.

Under her leadership since 2011, the party has enlarged its appeal to people in France’s formerly Communist-voting northern rust belt.

Her expulsion of the elder Le Pen, who once called the gas chambers of the Holocaust a “detail of history”, has also helped temper its toxic image.

The tough years following the 2017 defeat saw Le Pen purge still more senior RN members judged harmful to the party’s image, while her niece Marion Marechal — a former MP and popular figure on the French far-right  — has switched her support to Zemmour.

The Le Pen name remains touchy enough that most RN campaign posters refer to the candidate simply as “Marine”.

Radical programme

Experts have warned that the laws Marine Le Pen says she will pass would overturn historic French principles.

“This text represents nothing less than an exit from the constitutional framework France has lived in since the Revolution,” constitutional law expert Dominique Rousseau told Challenges magazine.

Le Pen’s plans include a so-called “national preference” for hiring French workers over foreigners, exclusion of non-citizens from some social benefits and opting out of parts of the European Convention on Human Rights.

That would mean “abandoning our (treaty) commitments and setting off a Frexit” — a French departure from the European Union said Serge Slama, a law professor at the University of Grenoble.

Meanwhile a backlash over Le Pen’s professed admiration for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who she met in 2017, has so far failed to materialise despite the war in Ukraine.

“For protest voters, international affairs, even if they’re among everyone’s worries, won’t be the first point of reference for their ballot,” said Anne Muxel, research director at Paris’ Centre for Political Research.

Le Pen has succeeded in playing on “great disruptions in our society”, Macron acknowledged on France Inter radio Monday.

“All this… creates fear. And those who play on fears are rising. I haven’t managed to hem them in,” he admitted.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

What is the legacy of Macron’s first term as President of France?

French President Emmanuel Macron is running for reelection with the first round vote set for Sunday. His first term saw him usher in major reforms against a backdrop of domestic and international crises.

Published: 6 April 2022 09:20 CEST
What is the legacy of Macron's first term as President of France?

A short time after becoming France’s youngest ever president in 2017, Emmanuel Macron made a boast about his temperament that made clear he was expecting trouble while in office.

“I’m not made to lead in calm weather,” he told author Emmanuel Carrere during a tour of the hurricane-hit French Caribbean island of Saint Martin in 2017. “My predecessor was, but I’m made for storms.”

The comment, made as he observed devastated homes, proved prophetic.

Over his five years, some storms were expected, some were of his own making, while others barrelled over the horizon unannounced.

After Macron’s first year in office, marked by major tax and labour market reforms, he faced some of the most violent anti government demonstrations since the 1960s when protesters in florescent yellow safety jackets began a nationwide revolt against his policies.

From the beginning of 2020, he battled a once-in-a-century global pandemic as Covid-19 spread from China, rendering almost all other government business irrelevant and putting paid to his last reform plans.

“We are at a time in the history of humanity when we have rarely seen such an accumulation of short-term crises,” he told a think tank in late 2020.

For the last month and a half, having weathered Donald Trump’s norm-shredding American presidency, he has been on the diplomatic frontlines trying to end Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

‘President of the rich’

Throughout all these crises, the man dubbed “The Chameleon President” by Le Monde newspaper, has often confounded the French.

His pro-enterprise reforms, tough talk on crime, and belief in well-funded public services and state regulation — “neither of the left, nor the right,” he says — has sometimes made it hard to pin down the essence of “Macronism”.

As a personality, still aged only 44, he is seen by fans as energetic and bold, but criticised for being abrasive and sometimes authoritarian.

His long work days and late-night demands on ministers have left many around him exhausted.

“I think I arrived in power with a sort of vitality, which I hope I still have, with a desire to shake things up,” he told TF1 television in an interview in December.

That desire, he now concedes, has sometimes been the source of his errors, particularly off-the-cuff comments made to members of the public that have forged his reputation for arrogance and insensitivity.

He once told an unemployed gardener that he could “cross the road and get you a job” and accused opponents of his labour market reforms of being “slackers”.

“I think that with some of my comments I hurt people,” the former investment banker at Rothschild and Co continued during his interview with TF1.

“And I think you can get things done without hurting people.”

Nicolas Domenach, co-author of a recent book titled “Macron: Why so much hatred?”, said these remarks, coupled with Macron’s decision to make tax cuts for the wealthy one of his first priorities, were the fuel for the “Yellow Vest” protests in 2018.

“Not only did we have a ‘president of the rich’, but a president of contempt and arrogance. Everyone we spoke to mentioned it,” said the veteran journalist and commentator. “It cut through. It was like he was branded with it, with hot iron.”

Reforms

Despite stirring such strong feelings in opponents, Macron has always retained a loyal core of support, mainly from urban professionals.

They admire his pro-business policies and desire to modernise France’s vast social security system, as well as what is widely seen as an uncommon intellect and grasp of policy detail.

Partly thanks to his reforms and vast government spending during the Covid-19 pandemic, unemployment is at its lowest level in 14 years.

“People are also proud when they see him overseas. He represents France well,” explained Domenach.

Macron believes in a “diplomacy of audacity” and he has thrown himself into the search for solutions to crises ranging from Iran’s disputed nuclear programme, to Libya’s civil war, and latterly the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

His repeated mediation efforts have rarely borne fruit — including his most recent attempts to convince Putin not to invade — but the Ukraine crisis has proved a boon for his dream of a stronger, more united European Union.

Private life

Macron’s unusual personal life remains a source of fascination in France, though his marriage is no longer a subject of open speculation, as it was before the 2017 election which forced him to make a public denial that he was gay.

He is married to his former drama teacher Brigitte, whom he met while a pupil at a private school in their hometown of Amiens in northeast France.

More than 24 years his senior and a mother of three children, Brigitte divorced her husband and began a relationship with Macron while he was in his late teens.

Known to have reluctantly embraced her husband’s political ambitions, she once said she wanted to avoid being like “a vase of flowers” in the background at official functions but has kept a relatively low profile as first lady.

“I’ve learned not to speak openly to anyone, anywhere and anyhow which is a colossal effort for me because I’m very talkative,” she told the Figaro newspaper recently.

If Macron fails with his bid for a second term — or succeeds and serves a second term until 2027, when he will be only aged 49 — his mother has an idea of what his future might hold.

“I’m convinced he’ll launch himself as a writer, that he’ll take another path. He’s not the sort of person to do the international conference circuit,” Francoise Nogues told the writer Gael Tchakaloff for her book about the Macron couple.

