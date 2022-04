Why do I need to know dernière ligne droite?

Because the final hurdle is often the hardest.

What does it mean?

Dernière ligne droite, pronounced dern-ee-yay lean dwat, literally translates as last straight line.

But this is expression is more commonly used to mean: the final hurdle, the home straight, last phase, final push or final stretch.

It is often used in a political context:

À quelques jours du scrutin, c’est la dernière ligne droite – With just a few days until the final vote, we’re into the home straight

Tout le monde doit tout donner dans cette dernière ligne – Everyone must give everything in this final push

C’est la dernière ligne droite. Il peut gagner ! – It is the final hurdle. He can win!

It is thought that the expression comes from the world of sport. Athletes running around the track will generally finish the race running in a straight line, or ligne droite, towards the finishing point.

Ils tentent de dépasser les autres concurrents dans la dernière ligne droite – They try to overtake other competitors on the home stretch

Other expressions with ligne

The French language has multiple expressions with the word ligne.

Here is a selection:

Garder la ligne – To stay in shape

Ligne politique – Political line/programme/ideology

La ligne de vie – Lifeline [used by climbers] or the lines on your hand interpreted by palm readers

Tirer des lignes – Deliberately writing in long complex sentences [used by writers who are paid per line of text]

En première ligne – At the forefront/on the frontline

Faire bouger les lignes – To shift or shake up a situation [often used in politics]

Lire entre les lignes – To read between the lines