LIVING IN FRANCE

French admin websites now accept post-Brexit carte de séjour numbers

It has been one extra little niggle Brits living in France after Brexit - but a glitch with French administrative websites seems to have been fixed, so they now accept the card numbers of the post-Brexit residency card.

Published: 6 April 2022 16:18 CEST
Since October 2021, any Briton living in France, including those who were here before Britain formally left the EU, has had to hold a carte de séjour, proving their right of residency here.

The home address of the card holder is printed on the document, so if you subsequently move house after receiving your card, you need to change the address.

You also need to replace the card if it is lost or stolen, and the card number may be required for other administrative processes, such as travel certificates for children.

The post-Brexit residency card is its own category of card, different to the one that other non-EU nationals like Americans get and different to the card required for new arrivals from the UK. The post-Brexit card give extra rights, as outlined in the Withdrawal Agreement, to Brits who were living in France before the end of the Brexit period.

However, a number readers have reported that official French websites did not recognise the number on their cards, making using the online administrative process impossible. 

The Local contacted the Interior Ministry about this problem, and while they didn’t actually reply, it seems that the issue has now been fixed.

There are two numbers on the post-Brexit carte de séjour – a 9-character mix of numbers and letters at the top of the card and the 10-digit numéro personnel further down – it’s the numéro personnel that you enter to the website.

If you have moved house, you need to change the address on the card within three months – here’s how.

If you have lost the card or it has been stolen you will need to order a replacement.

And if you have children who are 18 they don’t need their own card, but some people find a DCEM (Document de circulation pour étrangers mineurs) is helpful for travel – full details here.

 Have encounter technical problems with post-Brexit admin? Let us know on [email protected]

LIVING IN FRANCE

Bank accounts and Anglo-Saxons: 6 essential articles for life in France

From bank accounts for non-residents to language tests - via the peculiarity of being branded an Anglo-Saxon, here are six essential reads for life in France.

Published: 3 April 2022 09:11 CEST
Bank accounts and Anglo-Saxons: 6 essential articles for life in France

France does not currently require people applying for residency to undergo a language test (although that could change depending on the outcome of the presidential election) but for those seeking citizenship, it is a whole other story. 

We have been looking at the formal language tests and how good your French needs to be to pass them.

How good does your French need to be to get citizenship?

The French love referring to the English-speaking world as ‘Anglo-Saxon’ – despite the fact that Anglo Saxon kingdoms ended in the early middle ages and only ever occupied part of the British isles. 

“The French breezily refer to les Anglo-Saxons when talking about the British, the Americans, the Canadians, the Australians or some mix of all four,” writes historian Émile Chabal. 

In the piece below, he explores where this label comes from – and why it persists today. 

Why do the French still call us ‘Les Anglo-Saxons’?

One of our many ‘Anglo Saxon’ readers asked us what is a suitable gift to give to a French friend or neighbour.

We examine whether gifting wine is really a faux-pas in France, and some suitable alternatives. 

What kind of gift should I give a French person?

Brexit has has made life more complicated in almost all respects for Brits living in France. 

Importing a car was no easy ride even before the UK left the EU, but it is now considerably more complicated. If you are still considering it anyway, we recommend that you read the following piece first:

How can I import a car from the UK to France?

It’s standard practice for banks in France to charge fees, known as frais de tenue de compte, to keep you account open, but the fees can vary and those who are not resident in France can face higher charges.

This obviously is a factor that is worth taking into consideration when it comes to picking which bank to use. The Local has spoken with a number of French banks to understand what services they offer for foreign residents – and at what cost. 

Which French bank is best if you are a non-resident?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent fuel prices soaring around the world. 

In response the French government has initiated a fuel rebate, knocking off €0.18 per litre [for most drivers]. The measure will remain in place until at least July 31st 2022. 

We have answered the key questions: Who benefits? How can you benefit? How is this measure financed? What other measures has the government taken?

How France’s fuel price rebate works

