French admin websites now accept post-Brexit carte de séjour numbers

Since October 2021, any Briton living in France, including those who were here before Britain formally left the EU, has had to hold a carte de séjour, proving their right of residency here.

The home address of the card holder is printed on the document, so if you subsequently move house after receiving your card, you need to change the address.

You also need to replace the card if it is lost or stolen, and the card number may be required for other administrative processes, such as travel certificates for children.

The post-Brexit residency card is its own category of card, different to the one that other non-EU nationals like Americans get and different to the card required for new arrivals from the UK. The post-Brexit card give extra rights, as outlined in the Withdrawal Agreement, to Brits who were living in France before the end of the Brexit period.

However, a number readers have reported that official French websites did not recognise the number on their cards, making using the online administrative process impossible.

The Local contacted the Interior Ministry about this problem, and while they didn’t actually reply, it seems that the issue has now been fixed.

There are two numbers on the post-Brexit carte de séjour – a 9-character mix of numbers and letters at the top of the card and the 10-digit numéro personnel further down – it’s the numéro personnel that you enter to the website.

If you have moved house, you need to change the address on the card within three months – here’s how.

If you have lost the card or it has been stolen you will need to order a replacement.

And if you have children who are 18 they don’t need their own card, but some people find a DCEM (Document de circulation pour étrangers mineurs) is helpful for travel – full details here.

Have encounter technical problems with post-Brexit admin? Let us know on [email protected]