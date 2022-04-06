Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

France’s main left-wing presidential candidate reappears as a hologram

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a veteran figure of the political left in France, was beamed into several cities as a hologram on Tuesday -repeating a stunt he pulled off during the 2017 presidential race.

Published: 6 April 2022 08:49 CEST
French leftist party La France Insoumise (LFI) presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon appears on stage as an hologram.
French leftist party La France Insoumise (LFI) presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon appears on stage as an hologram. He hopes to pull off a surprise by making it to the second round of the presidential election. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

The leading left-wing candidate in France’s presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon on Tuesday held a raucous final meeting that saw him beamed into a dozen French cities by hologram as he seeks to sneak into a second round run-off.

Polls predict that President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen will go through to the April 24 second round after Sunday’s vote but Melenchon is convinced he is close enough behind in third place to spring a surprise.

As in 2017, his far-left campaign has upstaged the Socialist Party, the traditional standard bearer of the French left, while Communists and Greens have also failed to make an impact.

Article continues below video

The latest Elabe poll published Tuesday put Macron on 25 percent in the second round, Le Pen on 23 percent and Melenchon still snapping at their heels on 16 percent.

Repeating a tactic he used in 2017, Melenchon addressed a rally in person in the northern city of Lille while at the same time supporters in 11 other French cities heard him address them simultaneously via hologram.

“If I get to the second round, I will meet you the following Sunday (April 17) no doubt at Charlety Stadium” in Paris, he told supporters.

“And there we will gather in our thousands! To show that we are determined to change the world! Because this is what we will do if we win the election!”

In his address, Melenchon called for an end to the “presidential monarchy” that he said has been brought to “ridiculous extremes” under the presidency of Macron.

“In these three days before the end of the campaign, the France which is searching for itself, the people who are looking will say to themselves ‘here is France, here is the one we want'” he said.

“I don’t care if I am accused of demagoguery,” said the leader of the France Unbowed (LFI) party. “It is not the fault of the poor person if they are poor, of the ill person if they are sick.”

He added: “It’s always rebels who help give birth to the future.”

Seeking to burnish his international leftist credentials, Melenchon’s campaign earlier said he had won endorsements from the former Brazilian president Lula and his successor Dilma Rousseff.

In a radio interview earlier Tuesday, Melenchon hinted he could even sneak into the second round at the expense of Macron.

“Macron against Le Pen — it’s not going to happen…. “Look at the (poll) curves,” he told Sud Radio.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

France’s Macron targets Le Pen over ties to Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron has accused his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, of being too close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Published: 6 April 2022 08:38 CEST
France's Macron targets Le Pen over ties to Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday accused his far-right election rival Marine Le Pen of being too close to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, denying he had indulged the Kremlin over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine risk becoming a key issue in France’s election campaign this month, as polls project Le Pen could make a serious challenge to the centrist Macron in the second round run-off on April 24.

“You should not be looking at me if you want to find complacency towards Vladimir Putin, or Russian financing,” he told reporters on a campaign visit to Brittany ahead of the first round of polls Sunday.

“You should be looking at the other candidates. Don’t forget that,” he said on a cam.

While Macron did not name Le Pen by name, his comments were a clear reference to the far-right National Rally (RN) leader who was hosted by Putin in 2017 and whose party is continuing to pay back a loan of some nine million euros from a Russian creditor.

Le Pen has sought to distance herself from Putin after invasion of Ukraine, saying he is “not the same person” she had met in 2017 and speaking of “war crimes” after the discovery of corpses outside Kyiv.

Macron has kept up dialogue with Putin even after the launch of the Russian invasion on February 24 but said that it was at the request of President Volodymyr Zelensky who believed such talks were still useful.

“I will do so, so long as the Ukrainian president asks me to have a dialogue with Russia, so long as France can play a role in making the negotiations progress, obtaining things on the humanitarian level and preparing for peace.”

His comments also came after bitter criticism from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki over Macron’s policy of keeping up talks with Putin despite the mounting outrage over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

“How many times have you negotiated with Putin and what have you achieved? We do not discuss, we do not negotiate with criminals. Criminals have to be fought against,” Morawiecki said Monday, addressing Macron.

“Nobody negotiated with Hitler. Would you negotiate with Hitler, with Stalin, with Pol Pot?” he asked.

Macron said that he had never used the situation in Ukraine for political ends and said he would only visit Zelensky in Kyiv if it could bring results.

“If it can bring something and have a useful effect I would do it either before or after” the presidential election, he said.

SHOW COMMENTS