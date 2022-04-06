Read news from:
France probes ‘serious incident’ over landing of New York flight

Air France pilots temporarily lost control of their plane on Tuesday at Charles de Gaulle airport but managed to avoid disaster. The country's aviation safety watchdog is launching an investigation.

Published: 6 April 2022 15:40 CEST
Air France pilots partially lost control of a plane arriving from New York. The country's aviation safety watchdog has launched an investigation. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

France’s aviation safety watchdog on Wednesday said it was launching an investigation into an incident at the main Paris airport that saw pilots partially lose control of an Air France plane seeking to land after arriving from New York.

The Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) has classified the problem over the landing of the Boeing 777 at Charles de Gaulle airport Tuesday morning as a “serious incident”, a term that means it believes there was a serious risk of accident.

In the end, flight AF011 landed safely and none of the passengers or crew were harmed.

On its Twitter account, the BEA said that the flight was hit by “instability to the flight controls” on the final approach, forcing the pilots to perform a “go around” after an initial aborted landing.

“The BEA has opened a safety investigation,” it said.

The classification of the incident as “serious” is due in particular to the fact that it took place “in the approach phase, where there is the most risk,” a source close to the BEA, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

Air France confirmed in a statement to AFP that the crew “interrupted their landing sequence and carried out a go-around during the approach to Charles de Gaulle”.

“The crew landed the aircraft normally after a second approach,” it added.

Extracts of the exchanges between the cockpit and the control tower posted on the internet underlined the seriousness of the incident.

“Stop, stop,” said one of the pilots to his colleague, in a stressed voice.

“I’ll call you back,” he then told the control tower which had contacted him.

“We performed a go-around, there was a flight control problem, the plane was doing all sorts of things,” the pilot told the tower once the situation was back under control.

The BEA said the black boxes containing the flight data and the cockpit conversations had been recovered and are “currently being analysed”.

LATEST: France moves UK onto green list for travel

France has moved the UK onto its 'green list' for travel, cutting travel paperwork and allowing unvaccinated tourists to visit.

Published: 31 March 2022 10:39 CEST
LATEST: France moves UK onto green list for travel

In recent weeks France has moved dozens of countries onto the ‘green list’, which means unlimited travel for all and less paperwork, but the UK has remained on the orange list.

However from Thursday this changes and the UK joins the rest of Europe, the USA, Canada and South Africa on the green list.

This ushers in two major changes; for vaccinated travellers the ‘declaration sur l’honneur‘ is no longer required, meaning the only bit of Covid-related travel admin remaining is showing poof of vaccination at the border. A Covid test is not required.

It also means that unvaccinated travellers can come to France for any reason – previously, unvaccinated people could only enter France for ‘essential’ reasons, which ruled out holidays, visits to second homes and family visits.

Unvaccinated people still need to show a negative test result at the border. The test can be a PCR test taken within 72 hours or an antigen test taken within 48 hours – be aware that not all types of Lateral Flow Test are accepted in France. The declaration is no longer required and there is no requirement to quarantine once in France.

Full details on the travel rules HERE.

The definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ for travel purposes is to have had two doses of an EMA approved vaccine – Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca. A booster shot is not required for travel purposes.

The change was announced on Wednesday evening by the French Consul in London and came into effect on Thursday, March 31st, when it was published in the Journal Officiel.

