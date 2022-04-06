For members
ANIMAL WELFARE
Do you really need a licence if your cat has kittens in France?
France loves its bureaucracy, and this doesn't stop at humans. If you have a lady cat, read on . . .
Published: 6 April 2022 15:53 CEST
(Photo: Johnny Eggitt / AFP)
LIVING IN FRANCE
Bank accounts and Anglo-Saxons: 6 essential articles for life in France
From bank accounts for non-residents to language tests - via the peculiarity of being branded an Anglo-Saxon, here are six essential reads for life in France.
Published: 3 April 2022 09:11 CEST
