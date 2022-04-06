Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ANIMAL WELFARE

Do you really need a licence if your cat has kittens in France?

France loves its bureaucracy, and this doesn't stop at humans. If you have a lady cat, read on . . .

Published: 6 April 2022 15:53 CEST
Do you really need a licence if your cat has kittens in France?
(Photo: Johnny Eggitt / AFP)

As part of her attempt to soften up her image, far-right leader Marine Le Pen has recently revealed that she spent at least part of lockdown studying for a certificate so that she could breed her beloved cats.

We only mention this because you, too, might need to take an exam if you’re a cat owner.

The Attestation de Connaissances pour les Animaux de compagnie d’espèces domestiques (ACACED ) is compulsory for anyone who wants a career in a range of professions that involve working with animals.

Obviously this is aimed at people who work in those sectors, but in some circumstances private individuals need one too. 

Article continues below video

The ACACED proves that the holder has acquired knowledge of nutrition and diseases specific to particular animals – there are different ones for cats and dogs –  as well as standards for livestock buildings.

Professions for which the qualification is necessary include dog and cat breeding, certain workers in shops and shelters, transit (paramedics / emergency carriers of pets), training, education and presentation of pets to the public (competitions etc), or pound management.

Dog walkers or groomers are not required to hold the document, while those who hold relevant qualifications – veterinarians, their assistants and dog handlers, for example – do not need to hold this licence separately.

It should be noted, a different and specific certificate of competence is required for anyone who wants to work with wild, non-domestic animals.

What about non-professionals?

Any pet owner whose animals have more than one litter in a year is considered a breeder – even if you keep or give away the kittens, rather than sell them.

That means that they hold this document.

Once you have the qualification, you will need to attend a short refresher course every 10 years if you intend to keep breeding from your pets.

For more information about ACACED, click here

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LIVING IN FRANCE

Bank accounts and Anglo-Saxons: 6 essential articles for life in France

From bank accounts for non-residents to language tests - via the peculiarity of being branded an Anglo-Saxon, here are six essential reads for life in France.

Published: 3 April 2022 09:11 CEST
Bank accounts and Anglo-Saxons: 6 essential articles for life in France

France does not currently require people applying for residency to undergo a language test (although that could change depending on the outcome of the presidential election) but for those seeking citizenship, it is a whole other story. 

We have been looking at the formal language tests and how good your French needs to be to pass them.

How good does your French need to be to get citizenship?

The French love referring to the English-speaking world as ‘Anglo-Saxon’ – despite the fact that Anglo Saxon kingdoms ended in the early middle ages and only ever occupied part of the British isles. 

“The French breezily refer to les Anglo-Saxons when talking about the British, the Americans, the Canadians, the Australians or some mix of all four,” writes historian Émile Chabal. 

In the piece below, he explores where this label comes from – and why it persists today. 

Why do the French still call us ‘Les Anglo-Saxons’?

One of our many ‘Anglo Saxon’ readers asked us what is a suitable gift to give to a French friend or neighbour.

We examine whether gifting wine is really a faux-pas in France, and some suitable alternatives. 

What kind of gift should I give a French person?

Brexit has has made life more complicated in almost all respects for Brits living in France. 

Importing a car was no easy ride even before the UK left the EU, but it is now considerably more complicated. If you are still considering it anyway, we recommend that you read the following piece first:

How can I import a car from the UK to France?

It’s standard practice for banks in France to charge fees, known as frais de tenue de compte, to keep you account open, but the fees can vary and those who are not resident in France can face higher charges.

This obviously is a factor that is worth taking into consideration when it comes to picking which bank to use. The Local has spoken with a number of French banks to understand what services they offer for foreign residents – and at what cost. 

Which French bank is best if you are a non-resident?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent fuel prices soaring around the world. 

In response the French government has initiated a fuel rebate, knocking off €0.18 per litre [for most drivers]. The measure will remain in place until at least July 31st 2022. 

We have answered the key questions: Who benefits? How can you benefit? How is this measure financed? What other measures has the government taken?

How France’s fuel price rebate works

SHOW COMMENTS