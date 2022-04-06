Do you really need a licence if your cat has kittens in France?

As part of her attempt to soften up her image, far-right leader Marine Le Pen has recently revealed that she spent at least part of lockdown studying for a certificate so that she could breed her beloved cats.

We only mention this because you, too, might need to take an exam if you’re a cat owner.

The Attestation de Connaissances pour les Animaux de compagnie d’espèces domestiques (ACACED ) is compulsory for anyone who wants a career in a range of professions that involve working with animals.

Obviously this is aimed at people who work in those sectors, but in some circumstances private individuals need one too.

The ACACED proves that the holder has acquired knowledge of nutrition and diseases specific to particular animals – there are different ones for cats and dogs – as well as standards for livestock buildings.

Professions for which the qualification is necessary include dog and cat breeding, certain workers in shops and shelters, transit (paramedics / emergency carriers of pets), training, education and presentation of pets to the public (competitions etc), or pound management.

Dog walkers or groomers are not required to hold the document, while those who hold relevant qualifications – veterinarians, their assistants and dog handlers, for example – do not need to hold this licence separately.

It should be noted, a different and specific certificate of competence is required for anyone who wants to work with wild, non-domestic animals.

What about non-professionals?

Any pet owner whose animals have more than one litter in a year is considered a breeder – even if you keep or give away the kittens, rather than sell them.

That means that they hold this document.

Once you have the qualification, you will need to attend a short refresher course every 10 years if you intend to keep breeding from your pets.

