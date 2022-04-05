Read news from:
Killing of Jewish man puts crime in focus ahead of French vote

The death of a Jewish man killed in a possible anti-Semitic attack has placed crime at the heart of France's presidential election campaign just days ahead of voting.

Published: 5 April 2022 17:21 CEST
Jeremy Cohen was hit by a tram in Bobigny in February, while fleeing from a gang.
Jeremy Cohen was hit by a tram in Bobigny in February, while fleeing from a gang. Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron say that this was an antisemitic attack that was covered up. (Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP)

Pushed by far-right candidate Eric Zemmour, a viral video showing Jeremy Cohen being run over by a tram while being chased by a gang northeast of Paris in February prompted President Emmanuel Macron to weigh into the controversy.

“We have all been devastated by the scenes that have been made public and I want to express my solidarity and my support for the family of Jeremy Cohen,” Macron told reporters on a pre-election visit to Brittany.

He called for “complete clarity” over what happened while urging that Cohen’s death does not become the subject of “political manipulations”.

A member of Macron’s office had also spoken to the victim’s father, who has alleged that prosecutors were slow to take up the case and properly investigate the death.

France has witnessed a number of shocking anti-Semitic robberies and murders in recent years, in addition to jihadist attacks that have seen the Jewish community targeted.

The country votes on Sunday in presidential elections that polls indicate are likely to be a contest between Macron and far-right veteran Marine Le Pen, who is gaining momentum.

Though crime and immigration were major themes during campaigning last year, they have been eclipsed by worries about the rising cost of living and the current war in Ukraine.

Viral video

Cohen’s father, Gerald, told the TMPM show on Canal+ on Monday night that his children had had to put up posters themselves appealing for witnesses.

They tracked down a video showing Cohen being punched and then pursued by a gang of around 10 people, which has since gone viral on social media.

“We didn’t understand what was happening because we had confidence in the justice system,” Gerald Cohen said. “We didn’t understand why we had to collect the evidence, why we had to do all this.”

Zemmour, who is of Jewish origin, tweeted: “Is he dead because he was Jewish? Why has this scandal been covered up?”

The local prosecutor’s office in Bobingy said a probe had been opened to determine the cause of his death, and a second homicide investigation began in late March.

Cohen wore the kippa skullcap as a cultural signifier and was identifiable as Jewish, but his father has also said he might have been targeted because of his “light” mental handicap.

“We can’t rule out an anti-Semitic motive, but we can’t conclude that this was an anti-Semitic crime,” the family’s lawyer Franck Serfati told TPMP.

While Zemmour and Le Pen both suggested the crime had been covered up, hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said “the question that needs to be asked is why families need to do their own investigations.

“Normally it’s the police,” he said.

Bobigny is part of the Seine-Saint-Denis department, France’s poorest area with the highest levels of violent crime on the mainland, according to official statistics.

Zemmour has called it “a foreign enclave” and a symbol of the “colonisation” of France by immigrants.

French teens on trial over killing of former schoolmate

The trial has begun in France of two teenagers accused of having bullied and beaten a former school friend before dumping her unconscious body into a river, where she drowned.

Published: 4 April 2022 12:19 CEST
French teens on trial over killing of former schoolmate

The 14-year-old victim from the Paris suburb of Argenteuil, named only as Alisha, was found in the Seine river in March 2021.

Prosecutors say the two suspected killers, a boy and a girl aged 15 at the time who cannot be named as they are underage, were her former friends who had been expelled from school for bullying her online and in person.

After Alisha met the girl near a motorway bridge over the river, they were joined by the boy who “hit her by surprise in the face, yanked her hair and slapped her so hard she fell to the ground,” the investigators found.

The two then dumped her into the river “to get rid of the traces of the violence they had committed”.

They then returned to the boy’s home, changed clothes – his were covered in blood – and went out to eat in central Paris.

But they had told the whole story to the boy’s mother, who herself called the police.

The youth court, holding its hearings behind closed doors until Thursday, could sentence the pair to up to 20 years in jail for the murder.

As well as physical and verbal abuse, the suspects are accused of harassing Alisha over pictures of her in underwear that were stolen from her phone and posted on social network Snapchat days before.

Prosecutors said she was the victim of a form of “revenge porn” – in which exes share intimate images of their former partners online to cause emotional harm.

The killing prompted an outpouring of support for Alisha’s family and indignation over cyber-bullying from across France.

More than 2,000 people marched in her memory days after the killing was discovered, with her mother saying that Alisha was “very serious at school” and dreamed of becoming an accountant.

Her parents and one of her siblings were at the trial with a large portrait of Alisha on Monday, an AFP journalist reported.

