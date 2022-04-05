Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

French election: Polls show Macron and Le Pen neck-and-neck in second round

Latest polls on the French presidential election indicate that incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen will compete in an increasingly close race in the second round of voting.

Published: 5 April 2022 11:51 CEST
Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Centrist president Macron’s comfortable lead had caused many to think of the French presidential election as a ‘done deal’, but in recent days the gap between him and Le Pen has dramatically narrowed, especially in a second-round run-off between the two.

The latest Harris Interactive poll shows Macron on 51.5 percent and Le Pen on 48.4 percent – a result that is within the margin of error.

Other polls on the second round have placed them at 53/47 percent and 54/46 percent.

French elections take place over two rounds and in the first round Macron still has a comfortable – albeit shrinking – lead, with most polls placing him at around 26/27 percent, with Le Pen on 22/23 and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon on 16/17 percent.

The remaining 9 candidates – including extreme-right challenger Eric Zemmour and centre-right Valérie Pécresse – are all polling at under 10 percent.

The two top scoring candidates from the first round go through to a second round, and French people head back to the polls two weeks later to pick one of the two to become the next president of France.

It has long been projected that Macron and Le Pen will be the second round contenders, in a re-run of their 2017 battle.

Until recently all polls predicted a fairly comfortable win for Macron in a second round with Le Pen, but in recent days, the gap between the two has been narrowing, until the latest poll, with the 51/48 result. However, many political analysts say that second-round polls are only really reliable once the first round is over.

The first round of voting takes place on Sunday, April 10th, with round two following on April 24th.

You can find full discussion on the polls and how accurate they are on The Local’s podcast, Talking France – click HERE to listen to the latest episode.

FRENCH ELECTION PODCAST

PODCAST: Can Marine Le Pen win the French election?

With less than a week to go until polling day, the new episode of Talking France looks at the 'Le Pen surge' in polling and analyses whether she can really win - and what a President Marine Le Pen would mean for France, and for Europe.

Published: 5 April 2022 11:00 CEST
Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, plus veteran columnist John Lichfield and political analyst Mujtaba Rahman to look at the latest twist in the French presidential election.

With the first round of voting on Sunday, far-right leader Marine Le Pen appears to be closing in on incumbent Emmanuel Macron – but do the latest polls tell the full story?

Listen HERE or find the Talking France podcast on Spotify or Apple.

John Lichfield told us: “Accidents can happen – Macron’s support may not turn out, the left may abstain in huge quantities and it’s just possible now to imagine Le Pen winning, which it was not, I don’t think, until now.

“I’ve said all along that I think Macron will win, now I have a slight doubt – but only a slight doubt. I still think Macron will win.”

And we’re also joined by political analyst Mujtaba Rahman of the Eurasia group to look at why France’s election is important to Europe and the wider world, and whether a far-right president of France would really spell the end of the EU.

He said: “A far-right president for France, Marine Le Pen or someone like her, would be the end of the European project as we know it. 

“A figure like this in the Elysée would be constrained by parliament, but as the French head of state would attend the European Council and has a tremendous amount of discretion and agency to do lots of things that the rest of Europe would be very concerned about.

“It would be a profound shock and an existential crisis for the European Union.”

We’re taking a look at what actually happens on polling day and how France produces its accurate early results in the 8pm announcement.

And as ever, we’re looking at some French phrases to help you understand the election, from disentangling Macron’s obscure phrases to explaining why you might want to tell a French person that your ass is a chicken. 

You can find all previous episodes of the Talking France podcast HERE, or on Spotify or Apple.

