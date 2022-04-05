Read news from:
UKRAINE

France expels 35 Russian diplomats

France has announced it will expel 35 Russian diplomats as part of a joint European action after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 5 April 2022 08:44 CEST
France's move comes after the discovery of mass graves in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, recently occupied by the Russian army. Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP

“France decided this evening to expel a number of Russian personnel with diplomatic status stationed in France whose activities are against our security interests,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

A ministry source, who asked not to be named, said 35 Russian diplomats would be expelled.

“This action is part of a European approach,” the foreign ministry statement added. “Our first responsibility is always to ensure the safety of French people and Europeans,” it said.



Germany on Monday expelled a “significant number” of Russian diplomats in what Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called a response to the “unbelievable brutality” the Kremlin had unleashed in Ukraine.

Berlin’s move, AFP has learned, involves 40 Russians. Lithuania on Monday said it was expelling Russia’s ambassador over Russian aggression in Ukraine.

There has been outrage across Europe over killings in the town of Bucha near the capital where dozens of bodies were found in mass graves or littering the streets near Kyiv over the weekend.

The Kremlin has rejected Western accusations that Russian forces were responsible.

POLITICS

Jailed French mayor accused of distributing sexual photos of political rival

A French mayor serving a jail sentence for money laundering is due back in court on Tuesday, after he and his wife were accused of distributing intimate photos of a political rival.

Published: 5 April 2022 09:19 CEST
Jailed French mayor accused of distributing sexual photos of political rival

Patrick and Isabelle Balkany were convicted of money laundering and tax fraud in 2019, in a case that goes back decades, during which they were the mayor and deputy of the exclusive Paris suburb of Levallois-Peret.

After breaching licence conditions Patrick Balkany, 73, was jailed earlier this year.

But on Tuesday he will be summoned back to court to answer charges of “using a document relating to images of a sexual nature and obtained by an invasion of the privacy of others”.

Isabelle Balkany remains in hospital and will not attend the court.

The charge relates to WhatsApp messages sent to mairie staff by Isabelle Balkany that contained sexual images of one of their political rivals, in an apparent attempt to smear him.

According to BFMTV, the couple say that they received the images anonymously through the mail, and were only attempting to warn others that the photos were circulating. It is unclear whether the images are genuine or Photoshopped.

Tuesday’s hearing is an administrative hearing only and no decision will be made. The charge of distributing sexual images without the subject’s consent carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail and a €6,000 fine. 

READ ALSO Who are the Balkanys, France’s power couple mired in endless scandal?

