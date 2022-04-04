Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Rural French communes forced to cut services due to rising energy bills

Soaring energy prices have seen France's smaller communes forced to close swimming pools and meeting spaces and turn off street lamps as they struggle to pay the bills.

Published: 4 April 2022 10:00 CEST
Rural French communes forced to cut services due to rising energy bills
Small communes are struggling with rising energy bills. Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP

In rural France, small communes have been forced to make cutbacks as heating bills have swallowed up more and more of their budgets. 

In Oissel-sur-Seine, Normandy, the local authority was forced to close the swimming pool because heating it had become too expensive. 

“In the first two months of 2021, we had to pay €40,000 to heat all the buildings in the town. This year, over the same period, the bill went up to €165,000,” Mayor Stéphane Barré told Libération

Article continues below video

Administrative buildings have turned down the heating and some party venues have been closed to avoid unnecessary costs. Barré is calling on the government to reduce or even scrap VAT on gas purchased by local authorities. 

The Oissel-sur-Seine case is far from isolated, with one unpublished study from the Fédération nationale des collectivités concédantes et régies (FNCCR) pointing to energy cost increases of up to 300 percent over the space of a year – and that was before the invasion. 

The commune of Bohain-en-Vermandois in the northern Hauts-de-France region, described the current situation as “unprecedented” and has put a number of public works on hold. 

Over the weekend, it will cut street lamps between midnight and 5am, starting on Saturday. During the week, lamps will be cut between 11pm and 5am. 

“I know that some fear a heightened risk of burglary and theft but studies show that this is not the case,” wrote the Mayor in a Facebook post

Meanwhile in Sainte-Néomaye in the south west Nouvelle Aquitaine region, where energy costs have nearly doubled in the space of a year, heating has been cut off at the public gym, renovation works accelerated and other public works cancelled. 

“For us it is enormous,” Mayor Roger Largeaud told Libération. “No one would have thought we would get to this point one day.” 

Job cuts 

A number of communes have also been forced to reduce staffing. 

The 7,000-person town of Sénas, in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, does not intend to hire any replacements for five staff who are retiring. 

“It will have concrete consequences for certain services, like the médiathèque, which will have opening hours reduced. There will also be an overload of work for other employees of the town hall,” Mayor Philippe Ginoux told Libération.

“But it was either that or an increase in tax. If the price increases continue, who knows whether we will not have a choice?” 

So what is the government doing? 

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent western sanctions, energy prices have been soaring across Europe. The French government has reduced taxes on electricity and introduced a special rate for communes that employ less than ten people, while individual households have had gas prices frozen until the end of June. 

Some rural authorities are asking for this price freeze to also apply to rural authorities.  

“As soon as we ask for help, no one responds. When we are in the s*** and cry for help, they let us suffer,” said Ginoux.

In the long term, the French government is seeking to end France’s dependency on Russian gas and oil supplies by 2027.

In the short term, a system of ‘load-shedding’ has been discussed as a last resort, whereby energy supplied to different parts of the country on a rotating basis. Hospitals, schools and retirement homes would not be subject to this policy. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Russia ‘must answer for crimes’ in Ukraine, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Sunday the "unbearable" images of murdered civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and said Russian authorities "must answer for these crimes".

Published: 3 April 2022 16:41 CEST
Russia 'must answer for crimes' in Ukraine, says Macron

“On the streets, hundreds of civilians cowardly murdered,” Macron wrote on Twitter, in reference to the town outside Kyiv from which Russian forces recently withdrew.

Shocking images of dead civilians who line the streets of Bucha emerged on Saturday, which have been met with international condemnation from Western leaders.

This marked the same day Ukraine declared the town liberated from Russian military.

More than 300 residents of Bucha have been killed, mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk told Reuters on Saturday. A mass grave is still open in one churchyard with hands and feet visible through the ground, he claimed.

French foreign affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned “in the strongest terms” the alleged “massive abuses”.

He said France will collaborate “to ensure these acts don’t go unpunished and that those responsible are being sent to trial and convicted,” reported Sky news.

Western powers overall are reportedly working with Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court to bring those responsible for the civilian killings to justice.

Macron’s denouncement of Russia’s actions come after Poland’s deputy prime minister criticised France for being too close to Russia.

SHOW COMMENTS