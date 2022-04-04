Read news from:
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French word of the Day: Rabougrissement

Emmanuel Macron raised eyebrows when he used this phrase in an election rally, as it's more usually used by gardeners.

Published: 4 April 2022 10:32 CEST
French word of the Day: Rabougrissement
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know rabougrissement?

If you’re a keen gardener this will undoubtedly come in handy, and it’s also become necessary for those who follow French politics.

What does it mean? 

Rabougrissement is most usually translated as ‘stunting’ or ‘shrivelling’ but it’s unusual to see the word as an adverb, it’s more usually used as a verb – rabougrir – or an adjective – rabougri/rabougrie.

It means stunted, shrivelled or generally to have growth or development slowed or halted.

It’s mostly commonly used to refer to plants;

Les fortes gelées ont rabougri les jeunes pousses – the heavy frosts have stunted the young shoots

La nouvelle maladie a laissé les plantes rabougries et ratatinées – the new disease has left the plants stunted and shrivelled

It’s also possible to use it more figuratively to describe growth or development that has been stopped or slowed by an external force, and it’s in this sense that Macron meant it when he warned of le grand rabougrissement de la France – the great stunting of France.

He was talking about the danger from the far-right and their desire to look back into the past and to isolate France from the wider world, warning that this would stunt France’s growth and future prosperity.

We should point out that this usage is not particularly common and raised a few eyebrows in France, while Politico’s correspondent Maïa de La Baume  tweeted ‘good luck to the foreign correspondent who have to try and translate that’ upon hearing the phrase. 

But while it’s probably not a phrase that you will wheel out often in your local café, it’s handy to know what Macron is talking about.

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French phrase of the Day: Ca s’est joué à un prépuce du général

April has begun which means the presidential elections are just weeks away, so you may need to fish* this out to get involved in the politics chat.

Published: 1 April 2022 08:15 CEST
French phrase of the Day: Ca s'est joué à un prépuce du général

Why do I need to know ça s’est joué à un prépuce du général?

Because sometimes you need to liven up politics with a crude but amusing phrase.

What does it mean?

This literally translates as ‘it came down to the general’s foreskin’ but it really means a close-run thing or a very narrow win or loss. In English we might say that someone won or lost ‘by the skin of their teeth’ – ie by a truly tiny margin.

This phrase is often used in a sporting context and can be applied to elections too, although they tend not to use it on TV news coverage, since it’s clearly NSFW. As should hopefully be clear, it’s not one to wheel at during politics chat over lunch with your French in-laws.

Its etymology is slightly convoluted so bear with us.

First of all ‘the general’ in France can only mean one person; Général Charles de Gaulle, saviour of the French nation during WWII.

But it seems that his soldiers and, later, his resistance fighters were less respectful towards the great man – observing that his plans often seemed to come off at the last minute and then seemingly by accident, producing some very narrow victories.

They began to use the phrase ça s’est joué à une bite du général – that came down to the general’s penis – invoking both the last-minute nature of his planning and also implying he was less than well-endowed. We couldn’t possibly comment.

Over time bite – a slang term for penis – evolved into prépuce – foreskin – perhaps because it’s more descriptive or simply more funny.

Either way, the phase made its way out of military circles and into the wider population and remains as a lasting linguistic tribute to the General. Albeit possibly not one that he would have wanted. 

By Olaf Pirol 

* Did you get the fish reference? Well done! This is of course a poisson d’avril – the French version of an April fool.

While WWII soldiers and resistance fighters undoubtedly had plenty of crude phrases, as far as we know none of them involved the intimate anatomy of Charles de Gaulle, who by all accounts was a very competent planner. 

French does have a genuine rude phrase for a close-run thing ça s’est joué à une poil de bite – that came down to a dick-hair. Don’t believe us? Here’s former prime minister Eduoard Philippe using it, albeit clearly filmed unawares.

We do have a lot of entirely genuine French words and phrases in our Word of the Day section – check them out here.

