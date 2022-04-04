Read news from:
Austria
French teens on trial over killing of former schoolmate

The trial has begun in France of two teenagers accused of having bullied and beaten a former school friend before dumping her unconscious body into a river, where she drowned.

Published: 4 April 2022 12:19 CEST
In this file photo taken on March 14, 2021 people take part in a white march in memory of a 14-year-old Alisha (portait) whose beaten body was found in the Seine river after she endured online harassment at school, in Argenteuil, near Paris. Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP

The 14-year-old victim from the Paris suburb of Argenteuil, named only as Alisha, was found in the Seine river in March 2021.

Prosecutors say the two suspected killers, a boy and a girl aged 15 at the time who cannot be named as they are underage, were her former friends who had been expelled from school for bullying her online and in person.

After Alisha met the girl near a motorway bridge over the river, they were joined by the boy who “hit her by surprise in the face, yanked her hair and slapped her so hard she fell to the ground,” the investigators found.

Article continues below video

The two then dumped her into the river “to get rid of the traces of the violence they had committed”.

They then returned to the boy’s home, changed clothes – his were covered in blood – and went out to eat in central Paris.

But they had told the whole story to the boy’s mother, who herself called the police.

The youth court, holding its hearings behind closed doors until Thursday, could sentence the pair to up to 20 years in jail for the murder.

As well as physical and verbal abuse, the suspects are accused of harassing Alisha over pictures of her in underwear that were stolen from her phone and posted on social network Snapchat days before.

Prosecutors said she was the victim of a form of “revenge porn” – in which exes share intimate images of their former partners online to cause emotional harm.

The killing prompted an outpouring of support for Alisha’s family and indignation over cyber-bullying from across France.

More than 2,000 people marched in her memory days after the killing was discovered, with her mother saying that Alisha was “very serious at school” and dreamed of becoming an accountant.

Her parents and one of her siblings were at the trial with a large portrait of Alisha on Monday, an AFP journalist reported.

CRIME

Swiss police: French family leapt off hotel balcony ‘one by one’

A French family gripped by conspiracy theories jumped one by one from their seventh-floor apartment in the Swiss town of Montreux in a "collective suicide", police investigating the mystery said on Tuesday.

Published: 29 March 2022 17:46 CEST
Only a 15-year-old boy survived the tragedy last Thursday near the casino in the plush town on Lake Geneva.

He is in a coma in a stable condition in hospital.

The Vaud regional police announced Tuesday that their findings “make it possible to rule out the intervention of a third party and suggest that all the victims jumped from the balcony one after the other”.

READ MORE: Family of four die after plunging from Swiss balcony

Police and prosecutors are working on the theory of “collective suicide”.

A man aged 40, his 41-year-old wife, her twin sister, the couple’s eight-year-old daughter and their boy plunged more than 20 metres from the apartment, where they all lived “withdrawn from society”, according to police. 

Timeline of events

Investigators said two officers knocked on the apartment door at 6:15 am, wanting to speak with the father about the home-schooling arrangements for his son.

A voice asked who was at the door, but then said nothing further. Unable to enter, the officers left. Shortly before 7:00 am, all five jumped from the balcony within the space of five minutes.

Police detected no trace of a struggle, seemingly confirming that they jumped of their own accord.

A step-ladder was found on the balcony.

“Before or during the events, no witnesses, including the two police officers present on the spot from 6:15 am and the passers-by at the foot of the building, heard the slightest noise or cry coming from the apartment or the balcony,” police said.

“Technical investigations show no warning signs of such an act,” they added, noting however that “since the start of the pandemic, the family was very interested in conspiracy and survivalist theories”.

The family lived in virtual self-sufficiency having amassed a well-organised stockpile of various food, taking up much of their living space but enabling them to see out a major crisis.

Only the mother’s twin sister worked outside the home, while neither the mother nor the eight-year-old girl, who did not attend school, were registered with the local authorities.

“All these elements suggest… fear of the authorities interfering in their lives,” the police statement said. 

EXPLAINED: What are the rules for homeschooling children in Switzerland?

Granddaughters of Algerian writer

France’s Journal du Dimanche newspaper said the father, Eric David, grew up in a wealthy part of Marseille and attended the Ecole Polytechnique, one of the most prestigious schools in the country.

The twin sisters, Nasrine and Narjisse Feraoun, grew up in a family of five children who were all educated at the elite Lycee Henri-IV in Paris, the weekly said.

The mother was a dentist and her sister an ophthalmologist.

The newspaper also said the twins were granddaughters of Algerian novelist Mouloud Feraoun.

A close friend of the French philosopher Albert Camus, Feraoun was assassinated in Algiers in 1962 by a far-right French pro-colonial group.

