2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
French elections 2022: What happens on Sunday and when do we get the results?
France goes to the polls on Sunday, April 10th, in the first round of voting to elect its next president - here's what happens on the day and in the weeks that follow.
Published: 4 April 2022 12:10 CEST
Photo by Jody Amiet / AFP
Sarkozy’s name jeered at French election rally
The name of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was jeered at an election rally of his right-wing Republicans party on Sunday, reflecting anger at his decision not to join campaigning ahead of next weekend's vote.
Published: 3 April 2022 19:00 CEST
