France experiences coldest April night since 1947

The French weather forecaster Météo France recorded temperatures of -9C on Sunday night, the coldest April night on record since 1947.

Published: 4 April 2022 09:30 CEST
Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP

Overnight frosts were seen across almost all of the France, with the exception of the Paris area and the northern and Mediterranean coasts, with the coldest temperatures recorded in the Champagne area.

While Champagne went down to -9C parts of the south west also recorded temperatures of -5C, leaving wine producers very worried about frost damage to their vines.

Also affected are farmers and fruit growers.

The president of France’s largest agricultural union FNSEA told Le Parisien that the frost had “hit hard” during the night and would have “very serious” consequences.

Article continues below video

“It’s very serious, it hit hard overnight, as Météo France had predicted, the temperature went down to -5C, many arboriculturists are affected, what suffered are above all the stone fruits”, said Christiane Lambert. “There are many affected regions such as Dordogne, Burgundy, Alsace, Centre-Val de Loire, Lot-et-Garonne, Maine-et-Loire.”

Many vineyard owners have put candles or lamps out in their fields in an attempt to prevent the vines from freezing, as forecasters predict another two nights of low temperatures and morning frosts.

France’s grape harvest was badly hit by late frosts in 2021, leading to a much reduced wine production, although vineyard owners say it is too early to assess the scale of the damage this year. 

ENERGY

French power grid operator calls on users to cut energy consumption on Monday

French power grid operator RTE said there could be a 'tense' situation between the supply of power and user demand for electricity in France on Monday as a result of the colder temperatures currently affecting much of Europe.

Published: 2 April 2022 17:42 CEST
Updated: 4 April 2022 09:06 CEST
RTE asked companies and local authorities to cut their energy usage on Monday morning, particularly between 7 and 10am.

It also called on individuals to use appliances, such as dishwashers or washing machines, at the weekend, rather than on Monday, if possible.

READ ALSO: IN PICTURES: Snow falls across France

And it recommended other energy-saving actions, too, such as turning off unnecessary lighting, turning down the thermostat if you’re going to be out or completely unplugging appliances from at night.

RTE said that electricity consumption could reach 73,000 MW at around 9am on Monday while supply will only be around 65,000 MW. However, France can import up to 11,000 MW to make up any shortfall.

The operator does not expect any power cuts on Monday, it said.

Temperatures have plummeted across France in recent days with heavy snowfall and ice in many areas and sub-zero levels forecast for several regions on Monday morning, according to Météo France.

