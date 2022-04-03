Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Sarkozy’s name jeered at French election rally

The name of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was jeered at an election rally of his right-wing Republicans party on Sunday, reflecting anger at his decision not to join campaigning ahead of next weekend's vote.

Published: 3 April 2022 19:00 CEST
Valerie Pecresse at a campaign rally
French right-wing Les Republicains (LR) Ile-de-France Regional Council President and presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse delivers a speech during a campaign rally at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre, in Paris on April 3, 2022. Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The 67-year-old former head of state has declined to endorse the Republicans struggling candidate Valerie Pecresse, who served as his budget minister.

“I absolutely didn’t expect that reaction at all,” Pecresse advisor Yann Wehrling said from the stage at a rally in Paris on Sunday after whistles and boos rang out at the mention of Sarkozy’s name.

“On the contrary, you should applaud him,” Wehrling added, referring to the 2007-2012 leader.

Sarkozy’s refusal to back Pecresse as well as his closeness with President Emmanuel Macron have caused frustration among many Republicans rank-and-file members.

Article continues below video

He has always been a popular figure among right-wing French voters, but his standing nationwide has fallen in recent years following two convictions for corruption and illegal campaign financing.

Pecresse is running in fourth or fifth position ahead of next weekend’s vote, polls suggest, with the 2022 election appearing on track to be a re-run of the 2017 contest that pitched Macron against far-right veteran Marine Le
Pen.

Surveys suggest that Macron’s lead over Le Pen is narrowing sharply as next Sunday’s first round approaches, with a second round run-off scheduled for April 24.

A poll for the Journal du Dimanche newspaper on Sunday by the Ifop group showed Macron winning the first round with 27 percent, down 2.5 points in a fortnight, while Le Pen had gained 3.5 points to 22 percent.

In a duel between the two of them, Macron was seen on 53 percent while Le Pen was on 47 percent — in line with several other polls at the end of the last week.

Voter sentiment appears to be highly volatile, and many French people have not made up their minds yet, making the outcome difficult to forecast, experts say.

Consultancy scandal
Macron, meanwhile, held his first rally on Saturday at a stadium west of Paris where he drew around 30,000 people.

Emmanuel Macron greets supporters amid fireworks at first campaign rally

French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron greets his supporters during his first campaign meeting at the Paris La Defense Arena, in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Calling for a “general mobilisation” from his supporters, he warned about the danger posed by Le Pen and fellow far-right candidate Eric Zemmour.

READ ALSO: Macron warns of Brexit-like shock in French election rally

The head of Macron’s parliamentary party Christophe Castaner said that “of course” the president could lose to Le Pen next Sunday.

He told RMC radio that it would be an error to “let anyone believe that the election is won in advance.”

The centrist president’s opponents continue to target him over his governments’ use of expensive management consultancies during his term in office following a highly critical report from the Senate last month.

A Senate investigation found that spending on outside consulting firms such as McKinsey had more than doubled from 2018-2021, reaching more than a billion euros ($1.1 billion) last year, a record.

Rising hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon criticised Macron for “inviting the private sector into the state. Who can believe that a private company would give advice in the public interest?”

The head of Le Pen’s National Rally party, Jordan Bardella, said that “Emmanuel Macron has become the front for private interests”.

Macron and his aides have sought to stress that France uses consultants less than some other large EU members and that outside help had been required for technical missions such as IT or cybersecurity, as well as during the
Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Macron warns of Brexit-like shock in French election rally

French president Emmanuel Macron dangled the possibility of a Brexit-like debacle in his campaign rally on Saturday, ahead of the first round of presidential election voting.

Published: 3 April 2022 11:26 CEST
Macron warns of Brexit-like shock in French election rally

With just a week to go until the first round of elections on April 10th, Macron and his team pulled out all the stops to rouse voters and boost his bid to remain as France’s president in what’s been described as a ‘rockstar’ campaign rally by international media.

Arriving to fireworks and fist-bumps, Macron addressed a crowd of around 30,000 in Paris’s La Défense Arena – a vast venue that usually hosts top-level rugby and rock concerts.

“Look at what happened with Brexit, and so many other elections: what looked improbable actually happened,” Macron told supporters. “Nothing is impossible.”

“The danger of extremism has reached new heights because, in recent months and years, hatred, alternative truths have been normalised. We have got used to see on TV shows antisemitic and racist authors,” he added.

Macron worked to pull back a share of voters in what was his first rally on Saturday, late in the campaign due to being distracted by the war in Ukraine.

In the meantime, far-right Marine LePen has been gaining ground and making a comeback in the polls, tightening the race and threatening to take what was believed to be Macron’s unassailable lead.

READ ALSO: OPINION Growing apathy in France could yet produce a shock election result

The latest Elabe poll published Saturday showed Le Pen garnering 47 percent of the vote in a second-round run-off against Macron, who was projected to win 53 percent.

Allowing for a margin of error in the poll, this could put Le Pen in the zone to snatch victory.

Although Macron is still just about in the lead, he’s lost some ground in the polls due to his late campaign efforts and his policies on increasing the state pension age to 65.

In his two-hour rally speech on Saturday, Macron touched on topics such as job creation in the healthcare system in a bid to attract centre-left voters, who the polls have suggested may abstain from voting.

And he confirmed his plans to raise the retirement age: “I am not hiding the fact that we will have to work more,” according to a Reuters report.

Referring to opponents such as LePen and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, he said, “Don’t believe those who say they will cut the retirement age to 60 or 62 and that everything will be alright. That’s not true.”

However, he did promise to raise the minimum pension to around €1,100 per month if you worked full time, up from around €700 now.

Other campaign promises included a tax-free bonus worth €6,000 for employees to mitigate against the surging cost of food and energy bills due to war in Ukraine.

Macron supporters chanted for the current President’s re-election, waiving the French tricolour flag while shouting, “Macron, president! One, two, five more years!”

But will it be enough to maintain his narrow lead in the polls?

“Of course Marine Le Pen can win,” Macron’s former prime minister Edouard Philippe warned in an interview with the Le Parisien daily posted online Thursday.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: The 12 French presidential candidates’ campaign films

Philippe, who is backing Macron, added that “if she wins, believe me, things will be seriously different for the country… Her programme is dangerous.”

Le Pen, who lost to Macron in the 2017 polls run-off, has sought to moderate her image in the last half decade in a process helped by the emergence of Eric Zemmour as a fellow candidate in the far-right.

Meanwhile, the left’s main hope is the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon who most polls project coming in third place but believes he has a chance of making a run-off.

SHOW COMMENTS