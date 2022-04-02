Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Macron holds first rally as France election race tightens

President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday holds his first rally of the French election campaign, with far-right rival Marine Le Pen eating into what once seemed his unassailable lead barely a week ahead of the ballot.

Published: 2 April 2022 10:36 CEST
French incumbent president Emmanuel Macron
French incumbent president and candidate of La Republique en Marche (LREM) party for the presidential election Emmanuel Macron. Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The centrist Macron threw his hat into the election ring at the last moment and has been distracted by the war in Ukraine, conducting diplomacy from the Elysee while Le Pen paces the country to discuss basic issues, including purchasing power.

With the first round of elections on April 10 — followed by a run-off on April 24 — polls have shown Le Pen comfortably in second place in the initial stage and narrowing the gap on Macron for round two.

Macron’s 1230 GMT rally at the indoor La Defense Arena stadium — a vast venue that usually hosts top-level rugby and rock concerts — represents a pivotal chance for the president to regain momentum.

“Of course Marine Le Pen can win,” Macron’s former prime minister Edouard Philippe warned in an interview with the Le Parisien daily posted online Thursday.

Philippe, who is backing Macron, added that “if she wins, believe me, things will be seriously different for the country… Her programme is dangerous.”

‘Possible to defeat Macron’
The latest Elabe poll published Wednesday showed Le Pen winning 47.5 percent of the vote in a second-round run-off against Macron, who was projected to garner 52.5 percent, a smaller margin than in the same poll last week.

Le Pen, who lost to Macron in the 2017 polls run-off, has sought to moderate her image in the last half decade in a process helped by the emergence of Eric Zemmour as a fellow candidate in the far-right.

While Zemmour risks taking votes from Le Pen in the first round, his more radical stances in immigration and Islam have helped her project a more mainstream image.

“We feel it on the ground, there is a great dynamic, a hope that is emerging as the campaign nears it end,” she said on a visit to eastern France Friday.

“What people said was the automatic re-election of Emmanuel Macron turned out to be fake news. It is perfectly possible to defeat Emmanuel Macron and radically change the politics of this country,” she added.

Sarkozy snub? 
But the first round risks being a disaster for The Republicans — the traditional right-wing party that was the political home of ex-presidents such as Nicolas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac.

Their candidate Valerie Pecresse is projected by most polls to be vying with Zemmour for fourth place after failing to find momentum in the campaign.

Her big chance to ignite her bid will be at a rally Sunday in southern Paris. But the Le Parisien daily reported that Sarkozy — whose support is still coveted by the right despite criminal convictions — would be staying away in a major snub to her campaign.

The Socialist candidate, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, is struggling to reach beyond low single figures while the Greens hopeful Yannick Jadot has failed to put the environment at the centre stage of the campaign.

The left’s main hope is the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon who most polls project coming in third place but believes he has a chance of making a run-off.

Melenchon, one of the most explosive orators in French politics, will address an open air meeting in Place de Capitole in centre of the southern French city of Toulouse on Sunday.

POLITICS

Axed French sub deal to cost Australia close to €4 billion

Australia is to pay France compensation after backing out of a deal to buy submarines from Naval Group - a defence manufacturer, in which the French government is the majority shareholder.

Published: 1 April 2022 11:23 CEST
Australia will be forced to pay up to €3.7 billion to exit a submarine deal with France in favour of acquiring nuclear-powered US or British models, officials admitted Friday.

Last year Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tore up a submarine deal with France’s Naval Group, instead opting for nuclear-powered alternatives as part of a landmark security agreement with Washington and London.

On Friday, under questioning from an opposition senator, defence officials revealed the scuppered French deal came with a hefty price tag.

“So taxpayers will be up for $5.5 billion [AUS $] in submarines that don’t exist?” senator Penny Wong asked at a hearing in Canberra.

“The final negotiated settlement will be within that price,” Defence Department deputy secretary Tony Dalton replied.

Dalton said the exact amount was still unclear as negotiations with Naval Group were ongoing.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham defended the decision to ditch the French deal as “necessary for decades to come”.

“There’s no shying away from the fact that we knew there were serious consequences,” Birmingham said.

“The changed strategic environment in the region meant that the option that had previously been chosen was not going to meet the best needs for Australia in the future.”

Morrison previously said the decision to opt for nuclear-powered submarines was driven by changing dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region, where China is increasingly asserting its claims to almost the entire South China Sea.

The switch caused fury in Paris, with French President Emmanuel Macron accusing the Australian leader of lying about the future of the contract initially worth Aus $50 billion (€34 billion).

In December, a study released by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said the nuclear-powered submarine programme would cost more than US $80 billion (€72 billion) and take decades to complete.

