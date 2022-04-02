Read news from:
Austria
ENERGY

French power grid operator calls on users to cut energy consumption on Monday

French power grid operator RTE said there could be a 'tense' situation between the supply of power and user demand for electricity in France on Monday as a result of the colder temperatures currently affecting much of Europe.

Published: 2 April 2022 17:42 CEST
An image of an electricity pylon in France
An image of an electricity pylon installed by RTE (Electricity Transmission Network) near the town of Flers in Escrebieux, northern France. DENIS CHARLET / AFP

RTE asked companies and local authorities to cut their energy usage on Monday morning, particularly between 7 and 10am.

It also called on individuals to use appliances, such as dishwashers or washing machines, at the weekend, rather than on Monday, if possible.

READ ALSO: IN PICTURES: Snow falls across France

And it recommended other energy-saving actions, too, such as turning off unnecessary lighting, turning down the thermostat if you’re going to be out or completely unplugging appliances from at night.

RTE said that electricity consumption could reach 73,000 MW at around 9am on Monday while supply will only be around 65,000 MW. However, France can import up to 11,000 MW to make up any shortfall.

The operator does not expect any power cuts on Monday, it said.

Temperatures have plummeted across France in recent days with heavy snowfall and ice in many areas and sub-zero levels forecast for several regions on Monday morning, according to Météo France.

WEATHER

IN PICTURES: Snow falls across France

A total of 22 French départements were on weather alerts for snow and ice on Friday morning as flurries of snow fell across the northern and central parts of the country, including Paris.

Published: 1 April 2022 09:09 CEST
IN PICTURES: Snow falls across France

French weather forecaster Météo France has placed 22 départements on orange alert for snow and ice, covering much of the north and centre of France. In many areas this will be accompanied by strong winds.

They are; Haute-Vienne, Allier, Corrèze, Cantal, Aveyron, Ain, Isère, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Hautes-Pyrénées, Haute-Garonne, Ariège, Nord, Pas-de-Calais, Creuse, Puy-de-Dôme, Loire, Haute-Loire, Somme, Seine-Maritime, Eure, Calvados and Orne.

In the Nord and Pas-de-Calais départements school transport services have been suspended on Friday, while the Somme département has imposed traffic restrictions on HGVs.

Many areas, including Paris, woke to flurries of snow on Friday morning, with Météo France predicting that the snow will continue throughout the day, moving from east to west and hitting Normandy by afternoon.

Posting pictures of the snowfall, many French people felt the need to point out that it is not a poisson d’avril (April Fool).

In non-mountainous areas, it is expected that the maximum snowfall will be between 3 and 5cm, while in many areas the snow is not expected to lie.

The cold weather follows an exceptionally mild period, and a generally mild winter, especially over the Christmas and New Year period.

The French saying goes Noël au balcon, Pâques au tison – Christmas on the balcony, Easter by the fire, or a mild Christmas is often followed by a cold Easter.

