French power grid operator calls on users to cut energy consumption on Monday

RTE asked companies and local authorities to cut their energy usage on Monday morning, particularly between 7 and 10am.

It also called on individuals to use appliances, such as dishwashers or washing machines, at the weekend, rather than on Monday, if possible.

And it recommended other energy-saving actions, too, such as turning off unnecessary lighting, turning down the thermostat if you’re going to be out or completely unplugging appliances from at night.

RTE said that electricity consumption could reach 73,000 MW at around 9am on Monday while supply will only be around 65,000 MW. However, France can import up to 11,000 MW to make up any shortfall.

The operator does not expect any power cuts on Monday, it said.

Temperatures have plummeted across France in recent days with heavy snowfall and ice in many areas and sub-zero levels forecast for several regions on Monday morning, according to Météo France.

