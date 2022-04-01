Read news from:
CULTURE

VIDEO: French nudists revel in the glory of naked sculptures

An exhibition in the city of Lyon recently hosted an evening for French naturists to wander among 40 naked sculptures, to 'appreciate the human form'.

Published: 1 April 2022 16:25 CEST
French naturists recently descended on an art gallery in Lyon to peruse naked statues. The country has a long tradition of naturism.
La fédération française de naturisme (FFN) is composed of 162 nudist clubs and associations across France and claims to represent some 2.5 million people. 

It recently organised a soirée naturiste at a gallery called La Sucrière in Lyon, for a ‘hyperrealism’ exhibition. 

Naked visitors toured the gallery to examine 40 naked sculptures that celebrate the human form and question our relationship to our bodies.

“This exhibition resonates well with nudity,” said one bearded male, wearing nothing but spectacles. 

One female visitor had only recently taken up naturism. 

“At the beginning, it wasn’t embarrassing, but I asked myself how I could do it. But now it is fine. It is freedom,” she said. 

France has a long tradition of naturism – which is basically the same as nudism but places a little more emphasis on living in harmony with nature and having respect for the environment.

“Naturism is not just about getting undressed. It is a true life philosophy enacted, among other things, by the practice of nudity,” said Viviane Tiar, President of the FFN. 

She recently published an open letter, to all the French presidential candidates, on the federation’s website. 

Tiar is calling for a number of measures including: the encouragement of naturism at sporting facilities with designated time slots; the designation of naturist spots in urban settings; better training of law enforcement officers who interact with naturists; and official recognition of her federation. 

“French naturists cannot be forgotten about in reforms to come,” she wrote. 

France attracts more naked holiday-makers than any other country in the world with more than 2 million visitors every year. The country has hundreds of spots, including camping sites and beaches, where full nudity is authorised. 

UKRAINE

Russia offers to ‘educate’ French star Depardieu on Ukraine

French actor Gerard Depardieu left France and took up Russian citizenship, for tax reasons, in 2013. He has been an outspoken critic of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leading to a public scolding from a Kremlin spokesperson.

Published: 1 April 2022 14:47 CEST
The Kremlin on Friday offered to “explain” Moscow’s actions in Ukraine to French actor Gerard Depardieu after he denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “crazy, unacceptable excesses”.

Depardieu, a long-time star in France before Peter Weir’s 1990 film “Green Card” made him a Hollywood celebrity, left France and took up Russian nationality in 2013 to protest against a proposed tax hike on the rich in his homeland.

The 72-year-old became a friend of Putin, but came out against the conflict in Ukraine and called for negotiations just days after the start of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

“I’d suggest that Depardieu most likely does not fully understand what is happening,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“He does not understand what happened in Ukraine in 2014,” Peskov said, accusing Ukraine of bombarding civilians in the country’s east.

“If necessary, we will be ready to tell him about this and explain so that he understands better,” Peskov added.

One Russian lawmaker, Sultan Khamzayev, said the actor should be stripped of Russian citizenship and his property handed over to orphans.

In a statement to AFP on Thursday Depardieu said: “The Russian people are not responsible for the crazy, unacceptable excesses of their leaders like Vladimir Putin.”

Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, saying Moscow needed to “demilitarise” and “denazify” the ex-Soviet country.

Ties between the two nations were shredded after a pro-Western uprising in Kyiv ousted a Kremlin-backed leader in 2014, and Moscow moved to annex Crimea and supported a pro-Russian insurgency in the east of Ukraine.

