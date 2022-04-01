Read news from:
UKRAINE

Russia offers to ‘educate’ French star Depardieu on Ukraine

French actor Gerard Depardieu left France and took up Russian citizenship, for tax reasons, in 2013. He has been an outspoken critic of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leading to a public scolding from a Kremlin spokesperson.

Published: 1 April 2022 14:47 CEST
French film star Gerard Depardieu meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2013.
French film star Gerard Depardieu meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2013. The Kremlin has offered to 'educate' him after his criticism of the invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / RIA-NOVOSTI / AFP)

The Kremlin on Friday offered to “explain” Moscow’s actions in Ukraine to French actor Gerard Depardieu after he denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “crazy, unacceptable excesses”.

Depardieu, a long-time star in France before Peter Weir’s 1990 film “Green Card” made him a Hollywood celebrity, left France and took up Russian nationality in 2013 to protest against a proposed tax hike on the rich in his homeland.

The 72-year-old became a friend of Putin, but came out against the conflict in Ukraine and called for negotiations just days after the start of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

“I’d suggest that Depardieu most likely does not fully understand what is happening,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“He does not understand what happened in Ukraine in 2014,” Peskov said, accusing Ukraine of bombarding civilians in the country’s east.

“If necessary, we will be ready to tell him about this and explain so that he understands better,” Peskov added.

One Russian lawmaker, Sultan Khamzayev, said the actor should be stripped of Russian citizenship and his property handed over to orphans.

In a statement to AFP on Thursday Depardieu said: “The Russian people are not responsible for the crazy, unacceptable excesses of their leaders like Vladimir Putin.”

Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, saying Moscow needed to “demilitarise” and “denazify” the ex-Soviet country.

Ties between the two nations were shredded after a pro-Western uprising in Kyiv ousted a Kremlin-backed leader in 2014, and Moscow moved to annex Crimea and supported a pro-Russian insurgency in the east of Ukraine.

ENERGY

What would France do if Russia cuts off the gas supply?

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has said that the country is making "preparation"s should Russia decide to cut off the gas supply.

Published: 31 March 2022 17:30 CEST
France and Germany are preparing for a cut in Russian gas deliveries, France’s economy minister said Thursday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Moscow will turn off the taps for those who refuse to pay in rubles.

“On the sanctions against Russia, we will not accept the payment of gas in any other currency than stated in the contract,” said Bruno Le Maire following talks in Berlin with his German counterpart Robert Habeck.

“There could be a situation tomorrow in which there is no longer any Russian gas. It’s up to us to prepare for these scenarios and we are preparing.” 

On Tuesday the head of France’s main gas distribution network, Laurence Poirier-Dietz, said the government may be required to pass a load-shedding decree, in which parts of the country have gas cut off on a rotating basis to ration supply. Hospitals, schools and retirement homes would be spared. 

“We have enough gas coming from other sources and supplies to get by until next winter,” she said in an interview with Sud-Ouest

“The question will be asked about how to fill reserve stocks during the summer.” 

French newspaper Les Echos report that filling the reserve stocks would cost in the region of €10 billion. 

France has the option of importing gas from other countries like Norway, Libya or Azerbaijan. It also has its own supplies of subterranean gas in the northern département of Pas-de-Calais and a number of methane plants, the biggest of which is in Seine-et-Marne. 

“We can try to stimulate investment and double production capacity,” said Carole Mathieu a researcher with the French Institute of International Relations, during an interview with France Info. “That would bring us to 40 billion cubic metres at the European level, but Russia produced 155 billion cubic metres last year. There is work to do.”

The French government said that load-shedding would be a last resort. 

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that the government would seek to end French dependency on Russian gas and oil supplies by 2027. 

