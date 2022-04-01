Read news from:
IN PICTURES: Snow falls across France

A total of 22 French départements were on weather alerts for snow and ice on Friday morning as flurries of snow fell across the northern and central parts of the country, including Paris.

Published: 1 April 2022 09:09 CEST
Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

French weather forecaster Météo France has placed 22 départements on orange alert for snow and ice, covering much of the north and centre of France. In many areas this will be accompanied by strong winds.

They are; Haute-Vienne, Allier, Corrèze, Cantal, Aveyron, Ain, Isère, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Hautes-Pyrénées, Haute-Garonne, Ariège, Nord, Pas-de-Calais, Creuse, Puy-de-Dôme, Loire, Haute-Loire, Somme, Seine-Maritime, Eure, Calvados and Orne.

In the Nord and Pas-de-Calais départements school transport services have been suspended on Friday, while the Somme département has imposed traffic restrictions on HGVs.

Many areas, including Paris, woke to flurries of snow on Friday morning, with Météo France predicting that the snow will continue throughout the day, moving from east to west and hitting Normandy by afternoon.

Posting pictures of the snowfall, many French people felt the need to point out that it is not a poisson d’avril (April Fool).

In non-mountainous areas, it is expected that the maximum snowfall will be between 3 and 5cm, while in many areas the snow is not expected to lie.

The cold weather follows an exceptionally mild period, and a generally mild winter, especially over the Christmas and New Year period.

The French saying goes Noël au balcon, Pâques au tison – Christmas on the balcony, Easter by the fire, or a mild Christmas is often followed by a cold Easter.

ENVIRONMENT

France bans heated terraces as part of climate change fight

The Environment Ministry estimated that outdoor heating was producing 500,000 tonnes of CO2 in France every year - the equivalent of the average emissions from 300,000 cars. Now, the government has banned it.

Published: 31 March 2022 15:12 CEST
Updated: 31 March 2022 17:24 CEST
France bans heated terraces as part of climate change fight

It is now illegal for French cafes, bars, restaurants and other establishments to operate heated terraces. The ban, brought in on March 31st, is the result of various decrees put in place to fight climate change and reduce energy consumption. 

“The use of heating systems or other air-cooling technology that consumes energy in the public space and functions outside is banned,” reads the law. 

Some French cities, such as Lyon, already had bans in place. 

There are four exemptions to the rule: 

  • Closed tents at circuses and funfairs are permitted to use heating;
  • Mobile installations at cultural, sporting or temporary festive events can use heating – if they are covered/have protection from the rain;
  • Waiting areas in stations, ports and airports may still use outdoor heating; 
  • Bars, restaurants and cafés where the terrace area is covered and has sealed lateral faces, connected to the outer wall of the establishment with an airtight joint, can also use outdoor heaters (if local authorities do not object). 
  • Restaurants can still use outdoor heaters if they are located in an interior courtyard, rather than on street-facing terraces.
  • Those found breaking the rule can be given fines of up to €1,500 – an amount that can be surpassed in the case of repeat offences. 

The reasoning behind the new rule is that outdoor heaters are incredibly bad for the environment. It initially was recommended as a proposition of the Citizen’s Convention on Climate – an initiative whereby members of the public were asked to provide ideas for tackling climate change. 

The French Environment Ministry estimated that the country’s outdoor heating produced 500,000 tonnes of CO2 annually – the equivalent to the average yearly emissions from 300,000 cars. 

While environmentalists welcome the measure – one they have been campaigning for for years – some business owners will be worried. 

Dominic Dettomme, the owner of the Jean Jaurès cafe in Paris’ 19th arrondissement told The Local previously that a ban on outdoor heating could cut his turnover by 30-40 percent. 

“I don’t think a few heating lamps in Paris pollute more than all the huge boats that cross international waters on a daily basis,” he said.

The impact of the heating ban on bars, restaurants and cafés will probably not be felt until the Autumn, when temperatures begin to drop again. 

