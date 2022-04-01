IN PICTURES: Snow falls across France

French weather forecaster Météo France has placed 22 départements on orange alert for snow and ice, covering much of the north and centre of France. In many areas this will be accompanied by strong winds.

They are; Haute-Vienne, Allier, Corrèze, Cantal, Aveyron, Ain, Isère, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Hautes-Pyrénées, Haute-Garonne, Ariège, Nord, Pas-de-Calais, Creuse, Puy-de-Dôme, Loire, Haute-Loire, Somme, Seine-Maritime, Eure, Calvados and Orne.

In the Nord and Pas-de-Calais départements school transport services have been suspended on Friday, while the Somme département has imposed traffic restrictions on HGVs.

Article continues below video

Many areas, including Paris, woke to flurries of snow on Friday morning, with Météo France predicting that the snow will continue throughout the day, moving from east to west and hitting Normandy by afternoon.

Posting pictures of the snowfall, many French people felt the need to point out that it is not a poisson d’avril (April Fool).

Les 10 cm de #neige sont dépassés dans le Boulonnais. Ce n'est pas un poisson d'avril ! 📷Ghislain62 forum @infoclimat https://t.co/uW91Mt8Per pic.twitter.com/nLeRHJ0xp6 — Francois Jobard (@Francois_Jobard) April 1, 2022

In non-mountainous areas, it is expected that the maximum snowfall will be between 3 and 5cm, while in many areas the snow is not expected to lie.

Pas mal pour un 1er Avril, on aura peut être 20degrès à Noël 🤔 #neige pic.twitter.com/06yvEAAjdN — Clauskowski (@FloH62) April 1, 2022

The cold weather follows an exceptionally mild period, and a generally mild winter, especially over the Christmas and New Year period.

The French saying goes Noël au balcon, Pâques au tison – Christmas on the balcony, Easter by the fire, or a mild Christmas is often followed by a cold Easter.