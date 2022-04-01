Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Axed French sub deal to cost Australia close to €4 billion

Australia is to pay France compensation after backing out of a deal to buy submarines from Naval Group - a defence manufacturer, in which the French government is the majority shareholder.

Published: 1 April 2022 11:23 CEST
French President Emmanuel Macron visits an Australian naval base in 2018.
French President Emmanuel Macron visits an Australian naval base in 2018. Australia is to reimburse France for backing out of a deal to buy French-made submarines. (Photo by ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP) / POOL SOLELY FOR BEST IMAGE AND ABACA

Australia will be forced to pay up to €3.7 billion to exit a submarine deal with France in favour of acquiring nuclear-powered US or British models, officials admitted Friday.

Last year Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tore up a submarine deal with France’s Naval Group, instead opting for nuclear-powered alternatives as part of a landmark security agreement with Washington and London.

On Friday, under questioning from an opposition senator, defence officials revealed the scuppered French deal came with a hefty price tag.

Article continues below video

“So taxpayers will be up for $5.5 billion [AUS $] in submarines that don’t exist?” senator Penny Wong asked at a hearing in Canberra.

“The final negotiated settlement will be within that price,” Defence Department deputy secretary Tony Dalton replied.

Dalton said the exact amount was still unclear as negotiations with Naval Group were ongoing.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham defended the decision to ditch the French deal as “necessary for decades to come”.

“There’s no shying away from the fact that we knew there were serious consequences,” Birmingham said.

“The changed strategic environment in the region meant that the option that had previously been chosen was not going to meet the best needs for Australia in the future.”

Morrison previously said the decision to opt for nuclear-powered submarines was driven by changing dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region, where China is increasingly asserting its claims to almost the entire South China Sea.

The switch caused fury in Paris, with French President Emmanuel Macron accusing the Australian leader of lying about the future of the contract initially worth Aus $50 billion (€34 billion).

In December, a study released by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said the nuclear-powered submarine programme would cost more than US $80 billion (€72 billion) and take decades to complete.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Macron rallies campaign team as Le Pen gains in polls

President Emmanuel Macron made an unannounced visit to his campaign headquarters to warn supporters to take nothing for granted in France's presidential election after polls showed his lead over Marine Le Pen narrowing, a source said on Thursday.

Published: 31 March 2022 13:02 CEST
Updated: 31 March 2022 17:35 CEST
Macron rallies campaign team as Le Pen gains in polls

Macron, who is due to address a rally for the first time in his re-election campaign on Saturday, attended a meeting at the headquarters of his La République en marche (LREM) party late Wednesday.

“The president-candidate called for a collective mobilisation, based on the idea that nothing is won yet,” the source, who took part in the meeting, told AFP.

His attendance, which had not been announced by his team, came after a series of polls showed that far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been catching up on Macron, who has long been the overwhelming favourite to win.

The latest Elabe poll published on Wednesday showed Le Pen winning 47.5 percent of votes in a second round run-off against Macron, who was projected to garner 52.5 percent, a smaller margin than in the same poll last week.

With a margin of error of up to 3.1 points, those figures suggest Le Pen could theoretically emerge as the winner in the second round.

Steering clear of scandals and of debates about Ukraine, the far-right leader said she had “never been
so close to victory.”

Le Pen has been aided by a drop off in support for anti-immigration pundit Eric Zemmour.

Where Zemmour has hammered his conspiracy-theory theme of a supposed “great replacement” of white French people by newcomers from the Middle East and Africa, Le Pen “made the opposite choice, to normalise, to soften, to smooth her words,” said Stanford University professor Cecile Alduy.

“Her programme hasn’t changed at all on Front National fundamentals like immigration and national identity, but she’s used a different vocabulary” around cherished French values like secularism and even feminism, Alduy added.

Most polling for the first round still has Macron in a strong lead, but French elections take place in two rounds.

The two highest-scoring candidates from the first round go through to a head-to-head vote two weeks later, and polls suggested that Macron and Le Pen are the most likely candidates for the second round – a re-run of the 2017 vote.

But recent polls suggest that this time the result could be much closer, with many supporters of the left-wing firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon telling pollsters that they would vote for Le Pen over Macron in a second-round vote.

Macron’s team are also worried about the abstention rate, with some polls suggesting that just 67 percent of French people will vote.

OPINION Growing apathy in France could yet produce a shock election result

Macron’s re-election had been seen by many observers as almost a foregone conclusion, as polls suggested Le Pen would again be his rival in the run-off, a repeat of the vote five years ago.

But he formally entered the election campaign only at the last minute, citing his diplomatic efforts to halt Russia’s war in Ukraine, while Le Pen has been pounding the pavement across France for months with a promise to increase voters’ spending power as inflation bites.

Ministers and Macron himself proudly point to tallies of tens of billions of euros (dollars) of public money mobilised to ease rising costs at petrol pumps and on gas and electricity bills — but many voters still feel the pain in their pockets.

For her part, Le Pen has vowed to slash fuel taxes in response to the spike in prices around the Ukraine war and sanctions against Russia.

Her spokesman Julien Odoul told RFI radio Thursday that “we have a historic opportunity to get national ideas into power with Marine Le Pen.”

Those include removing social benefits from many foreigners living and working in France, which the RN claims would save 9.2 billion euros ($10.2 billion) per year.

And recent days have seen the government on the defensive over liberal use of public money on expensive management consultants such as US-based giant McKinsey.

EXPLAINED What is the Affaire McKinsey and will it derail Macron’s election bid?

SHOW COMMENTS