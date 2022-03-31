Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CULTURE

French films with English subtitles to watch in April 2022

Paris-based cinema club 'Lost in Frenchlation' is back with more screenings of French films with English subtitles in April. Here's what's coming up.

Published: 31 March 2022 16:37 CEST
Lost in Frenchlation is a cinema club in Paris that screens French films with English subtitles.
Lost in Frenchlation is a cinema club in Paris that screens French films with English subtitles. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

Lost in Frenchlation is a cinema club that offers English speakers who may not be fluent in French the chance to enjoy French films, by screening new releases with English subtitles to help viewers follow the story.

It has a jam-packed agenda in April, with five screenings planned throughout the month. 

There are currently no Covid rules that require you to show proof of vaccination, wear a mask or refrain from munching popcorn at the cinema. 

Article continues below video

Friday, April 1st

La Brigade is a touching comedy about a French chef whose life is turned upside down when she begins working at the cantine of a shelter for young migrants. 

It is directed by Louis-Julien Petit, who is famous for making Les Invisibles in 2018 and for working on big American movies like Inception and Inglourious Basterds.  

The evening will begin with drinks at the cinema bar (Club de L’Étoile, 14 Rue Troyon, 75017) at 7pm. The film will be screened at 8pm, with the director taking part in a Q&A afterwards. 

Tickets are available for €8.50 or €7 for students and other concessionaires. 

Thursday, April 7th

Ils sont vivants is a not-so-typical love story, based on the real-life romance between a far-right French widow and an Iranian refugee. This warm tale is testament to the fact that love conquers all. 

“For his first long métrage film, the sensual camera of Jérémie Elkaïm [the director] gives the feeling of an awakening of feelings and bodys. Ils sont vivants escapes the pitfalls of depression and Manichaeism,” wrote a film critic with La Croix

Elle Magazine described it as a “carnal drama”. 

If that sounds like your thing, then you can book tickets here. The full price is €10 with a discount rate of €8 for students and all other concessionaires. 

The evening begins at the with 7pm drinks at the cinema bar of the Luminor, 20 Rue du Temple, 75004. 

The screening will begin at 8pm, followed by a Q&A with the director. 

Friday, April 15th

Entre les vagues tells the tale of two best friends trying to make it as actors. 

Critics lauded the energy, emotion and natural-feel to this film by director Anaïs Volpé. 

The film will be shown at L’Entrepôt, 7 Rue Francis de Pressensé, 75014 at 8pm, with drinks at the cinema bar from 7pm. 

Volpé will answer questions at a Q&A afterwards. 

Tickets €8.50 full price and €7 for students and all other concessionaires. You can buy them here.  

Below is a scene from the film with English subtitles. You can watch the original French trailer here

Friday, April 22nd

Notre-Dame Brule tells the gripping story of the fire that ripped through France’s most famous cathedral in 2019, through the perspective of Paris’ firemen. 

The hard-hitting narrative makes tense viewing, even if we already know what is going to happen. 

The film was seamlessly spliced together with real-life footage of the fire and reconstructed scenes in other French cathedrals. 

20 Minutes described this film by director Jean-Jacques Annaud as an “ode to the soldiers of the fire”. 

The screening will take place at the Arlequin cinema in the 6th arrondissement. Keep an eye on the Lost In Frenchlation website for further details. 

Friday, April 29th 

En Corps is a film about a renowned ballet dancer who badly injures herself at the age of 26 and fears she may never perform again. 

The story follows her efforts to get her life back on track. 

The screening will take place at the Club de L’Étoile (14 Rue Troyon, 75017). 

For more information on this event, be sure to check the Lost In Frenchlation website at a later date. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

Paris’ extended café terraces return for the summer

Originally brought in a temporary Covid-related measure, Paris authorities have granted hundreds of licences to bars, cafés and restaurants to extend their outdoor spaces from April 1st.

Published: 29 March 2022 14:09 CEST
Paris' extended café terraces return for the summer

In a bid to avoid the spread of the virus in indoor spaces and respect social distancing, Paris authorities in 2020 granted temporary licences for cafés to extend their outdoor seating areas onto pavements, parking spaces or even the street.

The scheme was so popular that it returned in 2021 and and is now back again, this time rebranded as ‘summer terraces’ for customers to enjoy in the city from April 1st.

“It truly helped us during the pandemic. People preferred to be outside,” said Nina Claudel, the bar manager at Le Pavillon des Canaux – a cultural venue, restaurant, cafe and well-served drinking hole in the 19th arrondissement of Paris. 

Nina Claudel, left, is excited at the prospect of extended terraces coming back in Paris.

Nina Claudel, left, is excited at the prospect of extended terraces coming back in Paris. (Source: The Local/Sam Bradpiece)

She has submitted her application for a summer terrace licence and is awaiting authorisation.

“People want to go out and live their lives, forget about the difficult times and enjoy the beautiful weather,” she said.

Authorities in the French capital have now voted on new rules to keep the scheme. From April 1st until October 31st, venues can operate terrasses estivales (summer terraces), provided they have a licence.

So far 1,600 licences have been granted, and many more are still pending.

“The demand is extremely high and these terraces are justified in a health context that requires vigilance,” explained Emmanuel Grégoire, a city official quoted in Le Parisien.  

Rim Zaouit, a guitar maker who regularly visits the city, is delighted at the news. 

“It is much more agreeable to have space outside. It is healthy to be outside and people are more relaxed. Getting Vitamin D  from the sun is a good way to counterbalance the drinking,” he laughed. 

Venues are obliged to get authorisation from the City Council and pay for the right to set-up a summer terrace. The cost varies according to when and where you install seating – moving chairs onto a delivery spot before the end of August for example could cost €1,500. 

Kanji, a barman at Paris’ Bar Ourcq, next to the Bassin de la Villette in northern Paris, said the cost is worth it. 

“On a hot day, we can double or even triple the number of customers. There is a lot of foot traffic,” he said. 

The rules state that venues operating summer terraces are obliged to close them by 10pm to avoid disrupting the lives of local residents, although the early closing on applies to the extended terrace area. Failing to respect closing times or operating an extended terrace without a license, could land customers with fines between €68 to €500 and a ban on setting up terraces in the future.

“It is out of the question that we will deliver an authorisation to businesses that have repeatedly committed offences,” said Ariel Weil, the mayor of the central Paris arrondissements, in an interview with Le Parisien

The new rules also state that the terraces must comply with standards of “aesthetic quality”, with temporary tarpaulins and wooden pallets banned. Only chairs and parasols are allowed, with any other paraphernalia over 1m 30cm excluded, in an attempt to keep public spaces free. 

The City will run a competition to see which establishment sets up the most beautiful terrace. 

Terrace cafés have been a feature of Parisian culture since the 19th Century – it is only the extended form brought in to deal with the Covid crisis that is new.

“Café terraces represent the the spirit of Paris and Parisian liberty in a certain way,” said Patrick Rambourg, a historian.

“What did terrorists target during the attacks that we suffered a few years ago? Café terraces. It is not anodyne. They wanted to impact the heart of French civilisation,” he said in a video published on the Paris City website.  

SHOW COMMENTS