French films with English subtitles to watch in April 2022

Lost in Frenchlation is a cinema club that offers English speakers who may not be fluent in French the chance to enjoy French films, by screening new releases with English subtitles to help viewers follow the story.

It has a jam-packed agenda in April, with five screenings planned throughout the month.

There are currently no Covid rules that require you to show proof of vaccination, wear a mask or refrain from munching popcorn at the cinema.

Friday, April 1st

La Brigade is a touching comedy about a French chef whose life is turned upside down when she begins working at the cantine of a shelter for young migrants.

It is directed by Louis-Julien Petit, who is famous for making Les Invisibles in 2018 and for working on big American movies like Inception and Inglourious Basterds.

The evening will begin with drinks at the cinema bar (Club de L’Étoile, 14 Rue Troyon, 75017) at 7pm. The film will be screened at 8pm, with the director taking part in a Q&A afterwards.

Tickets are available for €8.50 or €7 for students and other concessionaires.

Thursday, April 7th

Ils sont vivants is a not-so-typical love story, based on the real-life romance between a far-right French widow and an Iranian refugee. This warm tale is testament to the fact that love conquers all.

“For his first long métrage film, the sensual camera of Jérémie Elkaïm [the director] gives the feeling of an awakening of feelings and bodys. Ils sont vivants escapes the pitfalls of depression and Manichaeism,” wrote a film critic with La Croix.

Elle Magazine described it as a “carnal drama”.

If that sounds like your thing, then you can book tickets here. The full price is €10 with a discount rate of €8 for students and all other concessionaires.

The evening begins at the with 7pm drinks at the cinema bar of the Luminor, 20 Rue du Temple, 75004.

The screening will begin at 8pm, followed by a Q&A with the director.

Friday, April 15th

Entre les vagues tells the tale of two best friends trying to make it as actors.

Critics lauded the energy, emotion and natural-feel to this film by director Anaïs Volpé.

The film will be shown at L’Entrepôt, 7 Rue Francis de Pressensé, 75014 at 8pm, with drinks at the cinema bar from 7pm.

Volpé will answer questions at a Q&A afterwards.

Tickets €8.50 full price and €7 for students and all other concessionaires. You can buy them here.

Below is a scene from the film with English subtitles. You can watch the original French trailer here.

Friday, April 22nd

Notre-Dame Brule tells the gripping story of the fire that ripped through France’s most famous cathedral in 2019, through the perspective of Paris’ firemen.

The hard-hitting narrative makes tense viewing, even if we already know what is going to happen.

The film was seamlessly spliced together with real-life footage of the fire and reconstructed scenes in other French cathedrals.

20 Minutes described this film by director Jean-Jacques Annaud as an “ode to the soldiers of the fire”.

The screening will take place at the Arlequin cinema in the 6th arrondissement. Keep an eye on the Lost In Frenchlation website for further details.

Friday, April 29th

En Corps is a film about a renowned ballet dancer who badly injures herself at the age of 26 and fears she may never perform again.

The story follows her efforts to get her life back on track.

The screening will take place at the Club de L’Étoile (14 Rue Troyon, 75017).

For more information on this event, be sure to check the Lost In Frenchlation website at a later date.