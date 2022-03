Why do I need to know bras droit?

Because any powerful Frenchman needs a reliable one.

What does it mean?

Bras droit, pronounced brah dwah, literally means right arm.

But it is often used figuratively to talk about someone’s right-hand-man — a trusted aid, adviser or confidant.

The term comes from the fact that traditionally, most people would wield a sword with their right hand. The implication is that a good bras droit will fight for their master.

Comment le bras droit d’Emmanuel Macron veut garder la main sur la campagne – How the right-hand-man of Emmanuel Macron wants to keep control of the campaign

Le bras droit de Jean-Luc Mélenchon, s’en prend au groupe TF1 – The right-hand-man of Jean-Luc Mélenchon attacks the TF1 group

Le colonel, avait été le bras droit du général Lyautey – The colonel was the right-hand-man of General Lyautey

Other French arm expressions

There are lots of French expressions with the word bras. Here’s our selection of some of the best:

Bras de fer – Arm wrestle (sometimes used as a metaphor for the struggle between two opposing parties)

Force de bras – Manpower

Avoir le bras long – To be well-connected and influential

Baisser le bras – To stand down

Coûter un bras – To be expensive

Lever les bras au ciel – Lifting hands to the sky in surprise or gratitude

Tendre les bras à quelqu’un – To reach out to someone with open arms