Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

France bans heated terraces as part of climate change fight

The Environment Ministry estimated that outdoor heating was producing 500,000 tonnes of CO2 in France every year - the equivalent of the average emissions from 300,000 cars. Now, the government has banned it.

Published: 31 March 2022 15:12 CEST
Outside heaters on terraces like this one are now banned in France.
Outside heaters on terraces like this one are now banned in France. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

It is now illegal for French cafes, bars, restaurants and other establishments to operate heated terraces. The ban, brought in on March 31st, is the result of various decrees put in place to fight climate change and reduce energy consumption. 

“The use of heating systems or other air-cooling technology that consumes energy in the public space and functions outside is banned,” reads the law

Article continues below video

Some French cities, such as Lyon, already had bans in place. 

There are four exemptions to the rule: 

  • Closed tents at circuses and funfairs are permitted to use heating;
  • Mobile installations at cultural, sporting or temporary festive events can use heating – if they are covered/have protection from the rain;
  • Waiting areas in stations, ports and airports may still use outdoor heating; 
  • Bars, restaurants and cafés where the terrace area is covered and has sealed lateral faces, connected to the outer wall of the establishment with an airtight joint, can also use outdoor heaters (if local authorities do not object). 
  • Restaurants can still use outdoor heaters if they are located in an interior courtyard, rather than on street-facing terraces.

Those found breaking the rule can be given fines of up to €1,500 – an amount that can be surpassed in the case of repeat offences. 

The reasoning behind the new rule is that outdoor heaters are incredibly bad for the environment. It initially was recommended as a proposition of the Citizen’s Convention on Climate – an initiative whereby members of the public were asked to provide ideas for tackling climate change. 

READ ALSO

The French Environment Ministry estimated that the country’s outdoor heating produced 500,000 tonnes of CO2 annually – the equivalent to the average yearly emissions from 300,000 cars. 

While environmentalists welcome the measure – one they have been campaigning for for years – some business owners will be worried. 

Dominic Dettomme, the owner of the Jean Jaurès cafe in Paris’ 19th arrondissement told The Local previously that a ban on outdoor heating could cut his turnover by 30-40 percent. 

“I don’t think a few heating lamps in Paris pollute more than all the huge boats that cross international waters on a daily basis,” he said.

The impact of the heating ban on bars, restaurants and cafés will probably not be felt until the Autumn, when temperatures begin to drop again. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FOOD & DRINK

Reader Question: How many baguettes does the average French person eat per day?

Baguettes are pretty popular in France - but how many does the average French person get through?

Published: 30 March 2022 13:35 CEST
Reader Question: How many baguettes does the average French person eat per day?

Question: The French seem to really love their baguettes! But how many does the average person eat per day?

Image a cliché ‘French person’ and they will probably be carrying a baguette, then walk down a real French street and you’ll likely see someone carrying a baguette before you’ve gone 5 metres.

France wouldn’t be France without its daily bread – in fact, the country tried to get the humble baguette on UNESCO’s ‘intangible heritage’ list – an attempt prompted by the inclusion of Italy’s Neopolitan pizza dough-twirlers

But daily bread numbers are harder to quantify.

The delightfully esoteric Observatoire du Pain (bread observatory, yes, that exists) said that France’s 35,000 bakeries served 12 million customers daily – and that 6 billion baguettes per year are produced by bakeries in France.

Calculations from France Info put that at 320 baguettes made every second and works out at just under half a baguette per person per day.

A more recent study has found that bread consumption in France has fallen in recent years – but it’s still pretty popular.

Snacking.fr reported in 2021 that, in a survey, 82 percent of people in France said they ate bread every day, compared to 88 percent of those who responded five years previously. The survey didn’t specify the type of bread, but although sliced bread does exist in France, the baguette is far and away the most popular bread type.

Older people tended to prefer to eat bread more regularly than the younger generation, according to the study by QualiQuanti. Only 35 percent of under 35s said they ate bread daily, compared to two-thirds of those aged over 60.

According to the study, French people eat an average of 105 grammes of bread per day during the week, down from 114 grammes in 2015. Bread consumption goes up at the weekend.

This had already been noted. In 2017, baker Anthony Bosson said that bread was no longer a basic necessity. It had become a ‘gourmet’ product.

“Bakers must respond to “new” demand, often even anticipate it by offering their customers a wide variety of breads,” he said, back then. 

“We can almost compare the choice of a bread to that of a wine: according to the season, the moment of the day (breakfast, lunch, snack, snack, dinner), the dishes it is intended for to accompany, the taste and sensitivity of the guests…”

His prescience has been backed up by more recent evidence, as bakers have kept their businesses viable over the past decade by offering new ranges, including snacks and sandwiches, a 2020 study by the non-profit Atelier parisien d’urbanisme (Apur) found. 

The eighth study into the health of the capital’s shops, cafe culture and restaurants since 2000 found that 94 percent of Parisians live within a five-minute walk from one of the 1,180 boulangeries that dot the capital’s streets.

SHOW COMMENTS