Today in France: On the election trail

McKinsey affair
Two members of Emmanuel Macron’s government are holding a press conference on Wednesday evening in an attempt to diffuse the ‘McKinsey affair’.
This slow-burn scandal has gained traction in recent days as the government struggles to explain the complicated tax affairs of its highly-paid US consultants.
Explained: What is the McKinsey affair and could it derail Macron’s re-election bid?
Turnout
But others appear more worried about whether people will vote at all, however, with the latest polls predicting a record abstention rate and only 67 percent of people bothering to vote on polling days.
OPINION: Growing abstention could produce an election surprise in France
Minecraft
One of the more unusual ways that the Macron campaign is trying to hook younger voters, who are the most likely to abstain, is through the video game, apparently modelled on Minecraft, in which players can ‘build’ an election campaign.
French journalists who tried to play it when it was first launched found it impossible to connect to however, hopefully not a metaphor . . .
Videos
The candidates’ campaign clips, which will run on TV during the official campaign period, are out.
Our favourite is this slightly less professional effort from ruralist candidate Jean Lassalle. Keep listening to the end to hear the pay-off when the candidate asks his camera operator “Will that do?” “Très bien” replies the cameraman, who doesn’t appear to be truly engaged with his work.
🎥 Clip de campagne officiel de @JeanLassalle, candidat de @ResistonsFrance.#Présidentielles2022
— Élections 2022 🗳 (@2022Elections) March 29, 2022
You can find commentary on all 12 videos here.
