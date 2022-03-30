French Word of the Day: Marcheurs

Why do I need to know marcheurs?

Because it’s important to know if people are talking about their hobby or their politics.

What does it mean?

Traditionally marcheurs, pronounced marsh-err, was used to mean walkers, ramblers or hikers.

It stems from the verb marcher which means to walk.

In this sense you would use it like this:

C’est une destination d’évasion idéale pour les marcheurs – It is an ideal getaway destination for hikers

Il est accessible aux marcheurs moyens habitués à la randonnée en montagne – It is accessible to average walkers used to hiking in the mountain

The alternative term for hikers is les randonneurs.

But the term is also used by some sections of the French media to talk about supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron and his political party, La République En Marche (The Republic on the Move).

The term is often used by political journalists, rather than in every day conversation.

You could use it like this:

Les marcheurs d’Emmanuel Macron sillonnent les villes pour tracter, convaincre et recruter – Emmanuel Macron’s supporters criss-cross cities to distribute flyers, convince and recruit

Emmanuel Macron écrit aux marcheurs : “J’ai besoin de vous !” – Emmanuel Macron writes to his supporters: “I need you”

Qui sont les marcheurs de Macron? – Who are Macron’s supporters?

Macron’s supporters are often referred to more simply as macronistes.

Other political supporter terms

There are various ways to describe yourself or someone else as a supporter of a political party of individual politician.

Partisan de – Supporter of [a political party or candidate]

Sympathisant de – Sympathiser of [a political party or candidate]

Adhérent/membre de – Member of [a political party]

Militant – Activist

Fan – Fan [this would generally be used informally]