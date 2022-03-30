Read news from:
French Word of the Day: Marcheurs

It's a popular French pastime that in recent years has acquired a political meaning.

Published: 30 March 2022 12:15 CEST
Why do I need to know marcheurs? 

Because it’s important to know if people are talking about their hobby or their politics.

What does it mean?

Traditionally marcheurs, pronounced marsh-err, was used to mean walkers, ramblers or hikers. 

It stems from the verb marcher which means to walk. 

In this sense you would use it like this:

C’est une destination d’évasion idéale pour les marcheurs – It is an ideal getaway destination for hikers 

Il est accessible aux marcheurs moyens habitués à la randonnée en montagne – It is accessible to average walkers used to hiking in the mountain 

The alternative term for hikers is les randonneurs.

But the term is also used by some sections of the French media to talk about supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron and his political party, La République En Marche (The Republic on the Move). 

The term is often used by political journalists, rather than in every day conversation. 

You could use it like this:

Les marcheurs d’Emmanuel Macron sillonnent les villes pour tracter, convaincre et recruter – Emmanuel Macron’s supporters criss-cross cities to distribute flyers, convince and recruit 

Emmanuel Macron écrit aux marcheurs  : “J’ai besoin de vous !” – Emmanuel Macron writes to his supporters: “I need you”

Qui sont les marcheurs de Macron? – Who are Macron’s supporters?

Macron’s supporters are often referred to more simply as macronistes.

Other political supporter terms 

There are various ways to describe yourself or someone else as a supporter of a political party of individual politician. 

Partisan de – Supporter of [a political party or candidate]

Sympathisant de – Sympathiser of [a political party or candidate]

Adhérent/membre de – Member of [a political party]

Militant – Activist 

Fan – Fan [this would generally be used informally] 

French Expression of the Day: À l’ordre du jour

This is a very common expression used by French politicians, businessmen and journalists.

Published: 29 March 2022 15:13 CEST
French Expression of the Day: À l'ordre du jour

Why do I need to know à l’ordre du jour? 

Because it is useful to know what the priorities are. 

What does it mean? 

À l’ordre du jour, pronounced Ah law-drah do jore, is an expression which means on the agenda/program. 

It is typically used in meetings to talk about issues that will be discussed or given priority. 

J’ai proposé un ajout à l’ordre du jour de la réunion – I suggested an addition to the meeting agenda.

Le directeur a défini l’ordre du jour de la réunion – The director set the agenda for the meeting

Ce point est ajouté à l’ordre du jour à la demande de la  délégation du Royaume-Uni – This item is included on the agenda at the request of the UK delegation

The term can also simply be used to describe something as being in the news. 

L’élection est à l’ordre du jour – The election is in the news

Le Brexit n’est plus à l’ordre du jour – Brexit is no longer in the news

The expression is thought to have roots in the military, where l’ordre du jour corresponds to the daily instructions that a military unit would be tasked with executing. 

French political institutions like the Senate regularly publish their l’ordre du jour on their websites

Synonyms 

There are many alternatives to l’ordre du jour

Au programme – on the program 

À l’agenda – on the agenda 

Le sujet du jour – the subject of the day

Être d’actualité – to be news/in the news

